Best browser games of the moment

Browser games are becoming more and more popular: they are easily accessible, require no installation and are an ideal solution to take a break from work or forget about the grim news. If the Flash format is definitively buried, the studios have known how to reinvent themselves around the growing possibilities of HTML5 and JavaScript. Adventure games, skill games, puzzle games or great classics revisited: dive into our selection of the best free browser games !

Agar.io

This game became very popular a few years ago and still has many fans. The game consists in making our character, a simple circle or ball, bigger and bigger. To do this, you just have to absorb other smaller balls with the simple fact of moving. Little by little, you get bigger and bigger and be able to absorb bigger balls as long as the rest of the players allow it, because they have the same objective.

Tomb Raider

This is without a doubt one of the most popular video game sagas on all available platforms. Moreover, thanks to the Open Lara project, it is possible to enjoy Tomb Raider as a browser game for free.Although the graphics have nothing to do with the original version on other platforms, the truth is that the gameplay is very good and does not require a graphics card to move the hero.

Online casino games

There are many sites that offer a variety of casino games: from roulette to poker to blackjack and slots. If you’re interested, check online casino Ontario to play your favorite casino games! The technology allows for an immersive and exciting gaming experience, worthy of a land-based casino. There are even live gaming sessions with a real dealer. Plus, you may be lucky enough to win some cash!

Games of Thrones: Winter is Coming

This game is inspired by the heroic fantasy series Games of Thrones. This hit series has been watched by millions of viewers, so fans are in for a treat in this game. Whether you know the series or not, this game is accessible to everyone, it is exciting and engaging.

Freeciv

For many, this title is an alternative to the famous Civilization saga that can be played in 2D or 3D view and offers the possibility to play both single and multiplayer mode. An ideal game for those who love strategy and history!

Hole.io

Hole.io is a popular multiplayer game in which we are a hole that moves through a city full of objects that we must absorb. A similar dynamic to Agar.io, the hole will get bigger and bigger as you swallow items.

Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic The Hedgehog is a series of video games published and created by Sega and Sonic Team that have been and will be one of the most popular series around the world. A video game that can also be found in the form of a browser video game, so it is possible to enjoy all the adventures of Sonic from any browser and device. Along with Mario Bross, Sonic is one of the best-selling video games in the world for years.

Minecraft Classic

This popular sandbox building game is one of the most played titles in recent years on various platforms. Minecraft is the perfect game to express your creativity without limits but also to relax. It is a first person browser game.

Pac-Man

Another classic is the famous Pac-Man or also known as Come Cocos. An iconic game with addictive mechanics. The famous arcade game, considered the first successful video game in the world is now available on browser. You will appreciate its retro feel!