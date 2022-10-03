Book Launch: The Mystique Of Kelani River

Tamil creative writer and journalist L. Murugapoopathy’s “Nadanthai Vaalee Kelani Gangai” was previously serialized in Arangam, a Tamil magazine published in Eastern Province, Sri Lanka. It was published as a book by Colombo Kumaran Book House in 2021. Arangam editor Seevakan Poobalaratnam had written a foreword for this book. This book depicts the economic and social changes and the politics of the time as a story that took place along the banks of the Kelani Ganga, which flows through Colombo,

Now, Mr Mahroof Noor Mohamed, a translator based in Melbourne Australia has translated this work into English.

This English translation titled The Mystique of Kelani River is currently available for download and reading on Amazon Kindle. In the past, Mahroof Noor Mohamed had translated some works of Murugapoopathy into English and they were published in the Colombo Telegraph.

It is also noteworthy to mention that he has also translated the Tamil books Vanavasam and Manavasam – The autobiography of the immortal South Indian poet Kaviarasu Kannadasan – into English; however, due to copyright issues, the publication of these books are being delayed.

The formal book launching event of The Mystique of Kelani River will be held on Saturday 8th October;

Australia (Melbourne – Sidney): 8.00 PM

Australia (Perth ): 5.00 PM

Australia (Brisbane): 7.00 PM

Sri Lanka & India: 2-30 PM

UK: 10.00 AM

France – Germany – Norway: 11.00 AM

Canada: 5.00 A.M

New Zealand: 10.00 AM

Political and social justice activist, writer, and academic Dr. Lionel Bopage will preside over this Zoom event.

Writer and social worker Mr. S. Sundaramoorthy will deliver the welcome speech.

Lawyers Mrs Nivethana Achuthan, Mr Arooran Raveendran, and Ms Rizana Zubair and the translator Mr Mahroof Noor Mohamed will share their reading experience of this book with us.

The author of the sourcebook Mr Murugapoopathy will deliver the vote of thanks.

This event is organised by the Australia – Canberra Tamil Arangam.

Join Zoom Meeting link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84272509206?pwd=NW5OTTVmbkN1U002T1NzcFJET2pCQT09

Meeting ID: 842 7250 9206

Passcode: 005941