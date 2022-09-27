Books Release – International Day Of Universal Access To Information, September 28th, 2022

Three books featuring the work of the Right to Information Commission of Sri Lanka during 2017-2021 were released this week, marking the International Day of Universal Access to Information (IDUAI), September 28th 2022.

Edited by RTI Commissioner Kishali Pinto-Jayawardena with deputy editors Inshira Faliq and Nivedha Jeyaseelan, the first book, ‘A Practitioner’s Guide to Orders of the RTI Commission’ summarises and categorises decisions of the Commission with relevant weblinks. The second and third book contains legal commentaries to Commission Orders and two research papers examining Sri Lanka’s Right to Information regime and the United Nations Sustainable Development Indicators by independent researcher Ashwini Natesan and counsel Prashanthi Mahindaratne.

All three books, in English, Sinhala and Tamil, are published by the Media Reform Lanka Initiative which brought together Sri Lankan legal scholars and media practitioners during 2009 – 2015 to examine reforms to Media Policy, Regulation and Law under the auspices of the Institute of Commonwealth Studies, University of London; its resource materials are archived by the Marga Institute, Colombo.