Borrowing When Bankrupt: Paying For A Corona Stimulus

By Daniel Alphonsus –
“This is a crisis like no other” declared the managing director of the IMF, an institution not known for overstatement. There is no doubt that a fearsome storm is upon us when this alarm is followed by “never in the history of the IMF have we witnessed the world economy coming to a standstill” and “this is way worse than the Global Financial Crisis”.
Even at this early stage, the coronavirus pandemic leaves an unprecedented economic shock in its wake. High-frequency indicators suggest globally synchronized supply and demand shocks, combined with a flight away from emerging markets and other risky asset classes. To make matters worse, there is no ‘Committee to Save the World’ a la the East Asian Crisis, or concerted G20 action, which held the global economy together during the Global Financial Crisis. The abdication of US leadership and Sino-US tensions, the primary causes for limited global coordination today, could not come at a worse time.
A quick survey of the real economy in Sri Lanka makes this apparent. As I write this article, most economic activity has come to a standstill. With social distancing measures in place, consumers are unable to consume. Investors are unable to invest. Exporters are unable to export. The tourism, aviation and apparel sectors have ceased almost all operations. This is just the beginning. As the shock filters through the economy, even if actors are able to spend, they may not be willing. Animal spirits will be muted, savings for a rainy day will rise. Demand will fall significantly across the economy for a sustained period of time.
If consumers, businesses and the global market cannot generate demand, then the government must step in. This is the dearly purchased lesson of the Great Depression. If the government fails to write large cheques and many of them; businesses will fold, banks will bust and mass unemployment will follow. An increasingly large body of evidence – called the hysteresis literature – suggests that such large and prolonged recessions change the structural path of countries, through the destruction of skills and social cohesion. We cannot allow this to happen.
Tragically Sri Lanka’s public finances were already precarious prior to this crisis. The upshot is simple. If the government writes the cheques needed to keep the economy afloat, many will bounce. The sources of this fragility are both old and new. Sri Lanka has historically maintained a high debt-to-GDP ratio. However, since 2007 Sri Lanka’s risk exposure increased considerably. In addition to a high debt-to-GDP ratio, the Sri Lankan government liberally borrowed short-maturity debt from international markets at high-interest rates. Until 2017, when the VAT rate rose, this borrowing spree was paired with an exceptionally low and falling tax-to-GDP ratio. The gains of 2017 to 2019 were reversed, and more, with the tax-cuts earlier this year.
This slow train to default accelerated with the constitutional coup in late 2018, the Easter bombings, the myopic tax-cuts and now the coronavirus pandemic. All in all, Sri Lanka’s public finances are in an exceptionally stressed state.
The recent depreciation of the rupee is exacerbating this situation. As the rupee falls, Sri Lanka’s debt-to-GDP ratio rises. This is because about half of Sri Lanka’s public debt is denominated in foreign currencies. Rising debt-to-GDP ratios further erode investor confidence and could lead to further pressure on the rupee (capital controls help for a time of course). There is also the temptation to accelerate monetary financing of the deficit when government revenues experience such a shock. In the last month alone, the Central Bank printed money to purchase 170 billion rupees worth of Treasury bills. This too places pressure on the exchange rate.
Implementing the standard fire-fighting tool-kit is a key first step. First, secure the best possible bail-out package from multilateral and bilateral creditors. Here too, goodwill is not at a high. The Government of Sri Lanka gave the IMF the proverbial finger early this year – making mockery of the fiscal deficit target and structural benchmarks, such as the Monetary Law Act. That relationship will have to be restored immediately. Second, swap lines are playing an increasingly important role in crisis fighting too. The Central Bank and Foreign Ministry should be working hard to expand existing foreign currency swap lines, such as those with the People’s Bank of China and Reserve Bank of India. In addition to opening new ones, such as with the Bank of Japan. Third, the $500 million grant from the Millennium Challenge Corporation is vital. There can be do delay. Parliament must also be convened to place revenue and borrowing measures on a legal footing. This will help restore some small measure of donor and investor confidence. It will also resolve the problem where between 30 April – the end of the Vote on Account – and 14 May (on some readings the date of the activation of Section 150(3)), it is unclear whether any person or agent in the government has the authority to spend funds or raise debt.
However even a generous bail-out package, deft Central Bank action, access to grants and restoring the legal footing underpinning public finance will not be sufficient. With a collapse in both demand and supply, the government must provide a record stimulus. To avert an unprecedented depression, the government must spend lavishly and swiftly. But the government cannot spend. It does not have the fiscal space to do so. Markets expect a default before October. Yields on government debt are reaching the triple digits on secondary markets, up from the mid-single digits even in the aftermath of the Easter Bombings. The recent $220 million issuance of Sri Lanka Development Bonds only attracted $22 million worth of bids. Therefore, the challenge is to find ways for the government to borrow so that it can spend to replace consumer, business and export demand.
The following thoughts are speculative. The ideas are unorthodox. They have not been examined carefully. But these are not ordinary times. Following tried and tested methods will almost certainly fall short. Boldness, speed and creativity are called for. In these circumstances, the perfect is the enemy of the good. Therefore, I share these ideas not with confidence but as a vehicle for generating a conversation on how a highly-indebted country like Sri Lanka can generate the financing for a large fiscal stimulus amidst an unprecedented crisis.
In normal times, asset sales would have been an obvious choice. The government could sell the assets it has hopelessly mismanaged in order to finance a stimulus. But there are two problems with this approach. First, any asset sale will be at firesale prices. Second, it will take time to conduct such a sale. But there are less conventional instruments for raising capital fast.
Thus far all public debt issued by the Sri Lankan government has been uncollateralized. That is no Treasury bill, Treasury bond, Sri Lanka Development Bond or International Sovereign Bond grants the holder a security interest in any asset.
However, many other countries, especially those with poor credit-ratings like Sri Lanka have issued collateralized bonds. They provide a way to access credit at lower interest rates because they are linked to a real asset. This may be one of very few avenues Sri Lanka can use to tap capital markets at this desperate time.
Cabinet has already approved the creation of a holding company for assets owned by the Government, such as the Hilton, Hyatt and Grand Oriental Hotels. Other government owned assets can also be included in this holding company to create a diversified and substantive asset pool. This can also be complemented by shares the government owns in publicly-listed companies. For example, the government owns significant stakes in SLT, NDB and DFCC.
Backed by this holding company’s assets, a special purpose vehicle can issue a couple of billion dollars worth of bonds on international capital markets. It should be very clear that this bond does not have a government guarantee. This helps ensure that any re-scheduling or conversion of the debt that may take place in the future does not affect the Government’s unblemished repayment record of over seventy years.
Concomitantly, even if the bonds are issued under US law (as is the case with Sri Lanka’s international sovereign bonds), investors will be concerned about their ability to enforce their security interest in the event of default. The Government can offer comfort on this anxiety too. Considering the desperate need for these funds, it would be constitutionally proper for the President to seek the opinion of the Supreme Court on the enforceability of that interest. In terms of cash-flow confidence, the Government could make selection of holding company directors a responsibility of the Constitutional Council. Such an apolitical and transparent process will help appoint professional management. Thus creating investor confidence in cashflows needed to repay the debt.
The funds raised by this bond can be used for infrastructure projects that generate an economic stimulus. For example, they can be used to fund projects in public transportation, energy, industrial parks and airports. Ideally the projects will be PPPs, as they enable further mobilization of capital and thus stimulus. While the projects are being prepared to become shovel-ready, the SPV can lend the money to the Treasury or state-banks to generate an immediate economic stimulus.
Even should the holding company default on debt in a couple of years, the liquidation of assets will take place after the peak of the crisis passes. Therefore, asset prices are likely to be more reflective of their value in tranquil times. Moreover, the liquidation will be managed transparently – perhaps via a stock exchange listing – helping ensure the tax-payer obtains the highest value, something that cannot be taken for granted in an ordinary Sri Lankan privatization.
The UDA, Ceylon Government Railway and other government agencies with significant real assets can undertake similar initiatives on a smaller scale. The UDA and CGR own large swathes of premium undeveloped real estate. By issuing a collateralized bond backed-up by this real-estate, they can build low-cost, high-density housing, mixed developments and shopping centers. This will also add to the stimulus, improve living standards and help in urbanizing Sri Lanka’s population.
This is an unprecedented crisis. No one but the government can make any real difference. But options are few. Old taboos will have to revisited. Creativity will be required. To plagiarize Hank Paulson and Mario Draghi, two of the heroes of the last crisis, the government must beg, borrow or steal a financial bazooka to do “whatever it takes”. Without a record fiscal stimulus, a lockdown of a few weeks or months could lead to stagnation for years. Even a timeframe of decades cannot be ruled out at this stage.
Latest comments
rbh / April 8, 2020
Any one when sick and to present him self to a doctor first thing that come to the mind is charges doctors fees that he have to pay then wait for such fund where sickness is more next day is it not possible giving the poor an insurance card for worth RS 5000 just to identify his sickness. then direct to next treating doctor as first opinion considering the severority patients or if the sickness is spread to others and others to be that hard to stay 6 feet away from wife because of some one & the goverment has to spend huindread of thousands.
/
babalawathie mudunkotuwa / April 8, 2020
our country is today a wonderland. when a srilanken boarded ship sailing near to the island, allow to enter him to the country, is boasted by them as a great thing… but arbitorily leaving loads passengers, not having properly control for CORONA is underestimated. Ruling politicians paint their party symbols EVEN in the food rations being distributed these days. people of this country should be well aware of the facts, that state funds are their people s funds.
:
Listen to his speech of yesterday, he there says, that he has provided some 5000 bucks a family even if families contradict his statements. why lies are being sowed? why the very same stupid people are hurt ? is it a moment to hurt the wounds of the very same people ?
–
.
Tax payers funds being abused to paint the picture in favour of tri-Rajapakshes(Gota may have neutral thoughts, but that highly corrupted baesil and mahinda cross his principles)
.
Once by 2015. they were defeated, having gone an extra mile regarding the high corruption of statefunds. but the very same people and their memory lose charactor made them back to loot.
–
Are these both (nation and balligeputha Rajaakshes) shameless born idiots ?
/
Leelagemalli / April 8, 2020
President seems to be servile to his brothers, going by childhood problems.
But he doe snot voice about the any highc crimes being promoted by POHOTTUWA ballige puthas.
:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9DNyd_pEcmk
–
This is not the first time, there had been one another POHOTTUWA PS leader, by name, Raththaran, aka Kattadiya, Rajakshes ball licker.. did the same to a 16 year old school going girl, .. but the POLICE investigations were buried under the carpet, sinde POHOTTUWA would be damaged, if other way around would have been the case.
:
Pohottuwa is filled with BALLIGE puthas incl. rapists, chain robbers, fund robbers and even multi criminals. .. murderers etc. These men should all be JAILED at least for few years, if President would go for it, then things would change towards the majority of this nation.
:
/
Sensitive SLANKEN / April 8, 2020
cORONA victims entered and mingled with srilanken unknown people are more than the numbers being daily displayed by local media. these numbers are known to ministry of health, but being hidden, under the threat being excersised on them by the the ruling govt. anyways, even if they hide them, but those victims should come out their caccoons within next two weeks because corona without proper health assistance, would be deadlier than common cold. Poor laborers returned from Korea and Italy without having legal documents may be hidden before the local police. If the number in neigbouring Nepal keeps that low, despite their double size of tourist arrivals, why srilanken authorities as an island nation failed to control it – is the unanswered question, that we the people raise let alone today.
/
nalmen / April 8, 2020
the first thing to do is to go back to the tax policies of the previous govt
/
JD / April 8, 2020
Mr. Alphonsus: Neo liberalism has failed miserably. Even in the recent past, Sri lanka had so many problems, Some times, two wars at the two corners of the Island. Sri lanka did not sell assets. For the last five years, once the war was over, we got a very bad govt, they emptied tha banks, then Zaharan blew up. Npw this Covid-19 even though we did not create it.
Five years ago or more Taiwan, and Singapore gor prepared to a Corona Virus epidemic. Even the USA companies and research organizations had so many programs such as simulation models, They claimed that USA and the UK are the best prepared for such an epidemic. Some how they miscalculated it and they did nor prepare vaccines for that and now only research for Vaccines. MY POINT, THIS FORTUNE TELLING IMF DID NOT PREDICT THAT OR DID NOT FORECAST ANYTHING FOR THE THIRD WORLD.
a COUNTRY CAN NOT GO BANKRUPT as a company or an individual because, there are tax paying citizens. So, only thing is manoeuvre. Nothing of the sort that you talk must be done. Just calm down and act wise because it looks that LTTE WAR IS ON ALL OVER AGAIN FOR SRI LANKA. So, they may be hiding even among sinhala people and even inside he parliament. Be prepared. Only thing GODS OF THE FOUR CORNERS AND THE GOD OF THIRTY THREE HELP US, POOR but spiritual people.
I know some countries as they are not doing well, use this as an opportunity and go for quantitative easing. I think Sri lanka began that in 1980 even without any assets while both Che Guvera and LTTE were destroying Sri lanka.
/
JD / April 8, 2020
Sri Lanka gets very strange economic advice. WB/IMF comes and say that Sri lanka is a middle income country of US 4200 per year or so. It may be because of service jobs such overseas maids and Tourist service industry. On the other hand, rating agencies come and give NEGATIVE RATINGS to Sri lankan major banks (so forget small financial institutes as negligible). On the other hand, retail interest rates in developed countries are ZERO PERCENT or near rates. But, Sri lanka borrowed from USA Lenders at high rates.
What you say look like another way of presenting what MCC – compact said. I do not know whether you are working for Path Finder Foundation.
/
JD / April 8, 2020
This comment was removed by a moderator because it didn’t abide by our Comment policy.
For more detail see our Comment policy https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/comments-policy-2
/
Stan / April 8, 2020
Gota has bitten off more than he can chew. Serves him right. Sri Lanka is the new international basket case! Let him enjoy being the president of a horribly failed state inhabited by a majority of modayas.
/
Dr Dayan Jayatilleka / April 8, 2020
At a time when economic policy is swinging from a stale neo-liberal globalism to a pre-1977 neo-isolationist conservatism, we desperately need bold, out-of-the box ideas such those of Daniel Alphonsus, one of the smartest Sri Lankan minds of his age cohort that I know of.
/
Real Revolutionist / April 8, 2020
Daniel Alphonsus
Crisis hasn’t come yet to economy.
Lives are in crisis
Economic crisis would start just after corona was defeated.
Crisis will start only if humanity fails to make worldly resources common.
Petroliam, Gold, precious stones, fertile land, water etc. etc. etc. should become common.
1 language & no religion but 1 law to substitute religion; only will pave the way for future for humanity & planet earth.
/
Kabaragoya / April 8, 2020
Let us not go back to the old ways. Let us not have the Millennium funds and hock the country to foreigners, Americans, Chinese or Indians. Let us :
1. Ditch the neoliberal economics and go back to a primarily agrarian economy. This is the natural economy for our people of a fertile land.
2. It will be a corrective to the greed that has afflicted us, the corruption of the politician, the penchant of the priest for benz cars instead of asceticism.
3. Invest more on research into agriculture and earning export incomes from agriculture after feeding the people.
4. Neoliberal economics leads to extreme nationalism, the growth of a majoritarian class that ensures that others are kept down through extreme nationalism.
5. Ditching neoliberalism will get rid of the new class of rich who ride on the backs of the poor and bring a new politics of caring for the less privileged, not having self-aggrandisement as the sole purpose of life.
6. Get the black and corrupt money back. Difficult because the most corrupt politicians are in power. But, even they could change knowing that the coronavirus has been the great equaliser.
7. Think differently, not raise bonds on the international markets etc. further integrating our nation as a debtor to the world.
8. What the curfew has taught us is that we can survive well on vegetables grown by neighbourhood farmers. Sell all the fancy cars. Tax the rich. Don’t depend on tourism as the next bomb is not far away in a racially divided country. Make this a truly Buddhist country by focussing on the farmer and farming.
/
Fahim Knight / April 8, 2020
Make lemonade with our lemons
==============/===============
NO MORE APPLE AND GRAPES.
Let the elite join the poor .
Be Sri Lankan, buy Sri Lankan.
Do not stock anything imported, increase and stock only local produce .
Increase all local meat production.
Produce local sugar , which we have been only talking about since late Madam Sirimovos time , now is the time to make the talk walk.
Stop using all vehicles that are petrol bowsers. ( at least till the pandemic ends and it will)
Stop all projects , meanwhile banks , mobile services, etc, can employ lot of people who can work from home for them at a reasonable pay.
Increase production of eggs and our own milk powder and fresh milk .
We have rice . Promote rice flour along with wheat flour , so if we run out on wheat we have rice flour .
Our local kothmali diary products are of very high international standard.
We will survive and we will overcome
But as long as hate , scapegoating communities with all form of phobias are stopped and also all communities being resp.onsible and shunning superstitions ( at least for now) and cooperates with the GOVERNMENT
It’s not the end of the world and if we have to borrow ; then we must and will .
Let us all live in day tight compartments
Tomorrow the Sun will rice , tonite let’s dance under the moon light
AYUBOWAN
Peace
Long live Sr Lanka !
/
desperateasnother / April 8, 2020
World economy is more dependent on developed nations than the developing. However, the symbiosis is the case. I dont think the world after CORONA crisis would be the same. The losses they incured these days are beyond estimation in Developed world. So ist he case in developing world too. But just imagine, some goods are no longer available in markets in europeeven if the demand is huge. :
.
Our nations became somewhat clear that we are no such powerful, even if some vicious politicians made us misled having
/
Fahim Knight / April 8, 2020
If JR had not freely distributed the large financial reserves Late Madam Sirimavo had saved at the suffering of our fathers and us, not started The LTTE war,shut down our factories , ONE was the world best plywood, was from our Corp. Todate there are no factories that can come even an inch close to that standard and had he listened to LKY , not to put the cart before the horse, and first improved and supported the farmers late .Mrs. Sirimavo had developped so well . Continued to improve our own cars the Mazda and fiat , then our local textiles .
And then launched our National Carrier .
Things would never have been bad.
JR ruined Sri Lanka and his Nephew with his Ali babas finished the rest in 4.5 years .
/
Kabaragoya / April 8, 2020
Further thoughts.
1. Concentrate on our traditional export earners; tea, rubber and coconut. Explore by-products and markets for them Also palmyras products in the North.
2. New crops like cashew should be encourage.
3.The old spice trade should be revitalised. Packeting and sale of spices must be done locally. Stop the garment industry and redeploy the workers into such new activity.
4. Send the young auto drivers back to the villages to work in agriculture.
5. Rationalize the number of banks which survive by creating an economy that functions on loans and promotes consumerism.
6. Renegotiate national debts so that repayment is less difficult.
/
Fahim Knight / April 8, 2020
Your Excellency The President and Hon.Prime Minister of The Republic of Sri Lanka .
The home deliveries(Of everything), the total ban of cigarettes, alcoholic beverages are going to create a devastating nemesis.
It will create all sort of black market mafias in everything and finally destroy the small merchants , from small pharmacies to grocery shops .
Please consider permitting the small groceries to open freely , permit rationing cigarettes and some alcoholic beverages.
And operations of bakeries so they can supply the small shops
We can not let this destroy the small man and its a myth that banning tobacco or Alcohol has ever been successful, it will create more trouble to the government .
We need to learn to practice decipline as a nation and let the local economy function.
Please consider supporting small groceries through Sathose.
Thank you
Appreciating and grateful to all what you doing right now.
Citizen Fahim Knight
/
chiv / April 8, 2020
Rich to join the poor , try telling this to our politicians who are filthy rich, and still wants more. As I had mentioned earlier, international Governments and world bodies have started taking legal action against China, rightly so. I am sure quite a lot of our politicians and public, will be unhappy but then again this is not Silly Lanka to come up with ridiculous claims. China should pay the price for hiding and distorting information. For that matter Western Countries which did not take the initiation to get to know the real facts and failed to take anticipatory precautions are already paying the price, as in economic down fall. Lanka being the step brother of China will neither file claims nor get any loans in future.
/
Ranil Wijeyesekera / April 8, 2020
The government has given funds to many needy people. They will consume more goods. The prices may rise. Quick subsidies are needed for import substitution. The poor farmer should be given a package of funds, manure both organic and inorganic. The farmer should grow what the government wants. Subsidiexs direct where the farmer could invest.. This looks like the government policy.
/