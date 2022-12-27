Brazil set a unique record at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Despite injuries to Gabriel Jesus and injuries to Neymar, the Saleção can take the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as an asset. In addition to brilliant combinations and practical goals scored, the Brazilian national team set an awe-inspiring record for all world soccer championships: the head coach Tite engaged all 26 players at his disposal on the fields of Qatar. It is possible to study the current team statistics and make bets on the upcoming matches on the website of the bookmaker’s company Stbet.

The essence of the achievement lies in the fact that the Brazil’s national team chief coach, Tite, released on the field all the players who made it into the team’s application. As a result, twenty-six players played for “Salesao” at the World Cup. The record was set in the 1/8 finals. In that match, Brazil faced South Korea. “Salesao” won a confident victory with a 4-1. Earlier, Brazil had made it out of a group, including:

Switzerland. Serbia. Cameroon.

To set the record, Tite swapped the main goalkeeper Alisson for Weverton. Absolutely every player on the team got playing time at the tournament. The rotation allows Tite to keep the key players in tone. The match’s fate against South Korea was quickly decided, so the coach gave the leaders a rest. The Brazilian national team did not experience many problems in the group stage. It is possible to follow the national teams’ matches on the betting company St bet. Sports fans can get a broad line and favorable odds.

Which team owned the record before the Brazilians

Before the 1/8 finals of the Qatar World Cup between South Korea and Brazil, the record for the number of players on the field belonged to the Netherlands. The Orange set it at the 2014 World Cup. The head coach of the Netherlands fielded 23 players who made it to the application. The Greek national team established an earlier record at the 1994 World Cup. At that championship, 22 players of the national team played. It is necessary to perform the Stbet apk download to keep up with the latest news from the world of sports. Soccer fans will appreciate the intuitively simple interface of the software.

Today, soccer coaches have more opportunities to use the maximum number of players in the team’s application. It’s all about the changes in the rules because now it is possible to make five substitutions instead of the usual 3. Assessing the record of “Salesao,” it is also worth bearing in mind that the World Cup in Qatar is unique. It was held in November and December, that is, in the midst of the soccer season, when players are often on vacation. Therefore, an active rotation is probably the only way to avoid injuries. If you perform the download of Stbet apk, you can increase interest while watching matches. Events of all leading championships are available in the line of the bookmaker.