Burmese Coup A Red Flag For Sri Lanka

Aung San Suu Kyi bears part of the responsibility for this umpteenth coup in Burma (now also known as Myanmar). She danced with the wolves, shut her eyes to genocide of Rohingya Muslims, and was a party to an attempt to fool the people about tinsel constitutionality. It is heartless to skewer her at this moment when the military has again trampled Burma with leaden boots. But now it is not about tender feelings for the lady. It is about drawing the right lessons from these appalling events. Lesson One: The military at all times and everywhere, is a threat to public liberty unless it is firmly held on a tight leash. In the reign of Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa it has been empowered in all walks of life – public administration, over-lordship of state corporations, incompetent management of the covid pandemic, foreign affairs including leaking a UNHRC confidential Report and strutting like a peacock in the public domain.
Lesson Two: The Burmese military is viciously racist; it is a deeply Burman institution with implacable hatred of ethnic minorities in the interior (9% Shan, 7% Karen, 4% Rakhine and 3% Mon) and genocide of Rohingya Muslims (4%) in eastern Rakine Province. Hatred of the Muslims is vicious because 90% of the country is Buddhist including majorities of all ethnic and tribal communities. About 8% are Christians, spread across many ethnic groups, who face persecution and debarred from all high appointments. Very few Burmans are Christian unlike the 5% Sinhalese Catholics-Christians in Lanka. The difference from Lanka is that the majority (70%) Burman people too have been victims of brutal military dictatorships which seized power in 1962 and trampled on all – except for the brief November 2015-January 2021 period. The Burman majority has no love for the army, unlike Lanka where the army is the poster boy of Sinhala Buddhists, Catholics and Christians.
The third parallel is appeasement. Militarism was and is a cancer in Lanka as much as in Burma and in both places political leaders bent over to appease militarised racism. No political party in this country, the SLPP and SLFP obviously, nor UNP (Ranil or Sajith versions), nor the three parties of the Dead-Left nor the JVP have dared to take a stand against majority communalism. This is not to whitewash Tamil nationalism just as much I imagine leaders of the Shan, Karen and Rakhine ethic groups are politically reactionary in the modern sense. But the point is that it was not these ethnic minorities that incited, facilitate and urged on the military just as Tamils and Muslims cannot be accused of abetting militarisation in Lanka. Lanka seems a hopeless case as Sinhala-Buddhist consciousness rhymes with militarisation. The verdict of history on Aung San Su Ki will be harsh. It will find her and her National Democratic Party (NDP) guilty of appeasement and betrayal of Burmese democracy by association. Is this going to be the story of Mahinda Rajapaksa, every SLPP and SLFP leader without exception and bogus left-sell-outs Vasudeva, Tissa and Raja Colure? Appeasement is the shortest path to the guillotine as these gentlemen will swiftly learn if there is a military takeover.
The Burmese junta has picked up lessons from Donald Trump. The stated justification is bogus allegations of “electoral fraud in the 8 November 2020 election” where the NDP took 83% of the vote and the pro-military party won a paltry 33 seats in the 476 member assembly. A communications blackout has been enforced; only a pro military TV channel is on the air. Another eerie parallel is that the dictator installed by the coup, army boss Min Aung-Hliang, was put on a US visa blacklist in 2019 just like our Army-Silva. The parallel is spooky. If a coup is attempted in Lanka will the figurehead be Nandasena or some brass who will push him side? Either way, China and Russia will back a Lankan military dictator as brazenly as Beijing and Moscow will accept Burma’s born-again military junta. Five thousand have been arrested in for protesting detention Alexey Navalny and the number of Muslims Uyghurs incarcerated in Xinjiang is said to run into hundreds of thousands. The devices of the Burmese military are not strange to either regime, and being seen as patrons of dictators has never been an embarrassment for the big powers. For fear of driving Nandasena deeper into the Chinese bosom the UNHRC may hold back from heavy pressure on Sri Lanka at the forthcoming Feb-March 2021 Sessions. That would be a big mistake; thugs don’t respond to concessions, they grab what they get and grasp for more – beware Chamberlin’s 1938 Munich sell-out. Biden is considering sanctions on the Burmese junta but calculation of the China and India factors will be central to the American equation; let’s see what happens. If the US and EU really want to they can starve out the Burmese junta just as India (or the US can starve out a Sri Lankan dictatorship.
Ethnic reconciliation obviously is impossible under the Nandasena regime but preserving democratic spaces, pushing back the threat of army rule and sustaining a degree ethnic coexistence is the immediate task. The purpose of my column today is to alert everybody, democratic citizens who see the dangers, liberals both lily-white soft-livered and defiant, journalists, editors and appeasers, Mahinda’s opportunists in Cabinet and parliament, and the Sajiths and the Mano Ganesans, that their number will be called-up soon. Burma has raised a timely red flag, but it all depends on aggressive and firmly unified opposition of all these worthies on one rallying cry; NO TO MILITARISATION!
Mallaiyuran / February 4, 2021
After the Rapist Police Harin Fernando was threatened with a of death like a dog, which leader Pirapaharan was forced encounter, now everybody is using the King’s first name Nandasena. Until that it was unknown. There is nothing wrong pointed out by Sinhala readers or writer so far on that name. For Hindus, it is a reference to Krishna. Why King behaved like that when heard that name? I think that name first came out to public only in Ahimsa’s case in US. So name Nadasena is reminding him a lot of thing, including Lasantha’s murder, another five Tamils’ murder to put the blame on those dead Tamils and MIG import and using them for chemical & cluster bombing to kill a massive 150,000 innocents Tamils. Then this is reminding him the coming March’s UNHRC sitting. So feels his only solution is to go by the example of Rangoon army.
Good Sense / February 4, 2021
The West, which claims to be the champions of human rights and democracy, are themselves violators of the tenets they preach. They drag an issue to pontificating principles only for purposes of bullying to win concessions out of other nations to fatten their own resources. The Anti-Muslim attitude of the average Western Christian is public knowledge, and the mystery surrounds as to why an exception was made by the West, to Muslims in Myanmar. I am told that the country is resource rich ad its successive rulers did not allow the West to have a free run. Prof Kum asserts that Suu Kyi mollycoddled the military and did not take a principled stand in certain humanitarian issues and her fall is attributed to the bad company she kept. I am not the least surprised to find that the politico-economic decisions of hers may have seriously clashed with those in the Uniform. So, she had to GO. In our case too there could be bloody battles in the street if we do not address issues surrounding the geo-political attractions of the Pearl of the Indian Ocean.
SJ / February 4, 2021
“…this umpteenth coup in Burma”
Burma’s umpteen appears to be far from having two digits.
The First was Ne Win’s in 1962. After that there was no coup. A nationwide uprising (the 8888 Uprising) brought down Ne Win in 1988. Call it a coup of you like, but military rule went on with a junta with Ne Win still wielding imfluence.
“Ne Win is largely thought to have remained active behind the scenes, at least into the 1990s. In March 2002, however, he was placed under house arrest following the imprisonment of several family members who were accused of plotting a coup against the country’s military junta. Although no charges were brought against Ne Win, he remained under house arrrest until his death.” (Source: Britannica)
SJ / February 4, 2021
The parallel is rather weak.
Burma has been effectively under military rule since 1962.
“The military at all times and everywhere, is a threat to public liberty unless it is firmly held on a tight leash.”
Well said. However, It has been the military that has held parliamentary politics on a tight leash in Myanmar since 1988. (Earlier it was plain military jackboot) .
I fear that the writer is getting the sequence of events and political landscape a little mixed up.
We had an attempted coup in 1962 backed by pro-Western elements. Someone got cold feet and the coup imploded. We have had rebellions by the JVP and a prolonged secessionist struggle by Tamil militants.
The effective dictatorship under executive presidential rule has been challenged by the masses. But that did not end executive presidential rule. Presidential powers were enhanced at least until 2015, and after a slight trimming are now fully restored.
Unlike in Myanmar, we may have a creeping military take over with a fascist partnership. The mishandling of the Covid-19 problem is a setback for the process.
Regardless of that, there is still democratic space in this country which has to be fully used by democratic forces. (I do not mean the parliamentary political parties).
Drawing lessons from Myanmar risks receiving the wrong lessons, especially owing to overemphasis of superficial similarities.
sitrep24 / February 4, 2021
As I’ve said before; the ones who will suffer the most from these extremist sinhala buddhists and military are the extremist buddhists who voted for them, and the silent majority who think by keeping quiet they can get some money gain from the extremists.
sri lanka is on a dangerous path and the majority especially the ’69 lakh fools’ are too selfish and stupid respectively to realize what is happening and to do anything about it.
