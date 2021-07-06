Can Basil Rajapaksa Enter Parliament Through The National List – Sri Lanka Court Has Said A Firm “No” In The Past

There is major controversy over the possible entry of Podujana Party strongman Basil Rajapaksa into Parliament on the National List. But the fact is that both the Supreme Court has said a very firm ‘No’ to similar attempts in the past by others.
What will the Court do in the face of those positions taken by the Bench is the million rupee question on everyone’s lips in Sri Lanka? Will it follow the honourable positions taken by honourable judges who earlier sat on the Court or will it follow a different tune of the ‘pied piper’?
Where the law is concerned, the answer is clear, several senior attorneys and legal analysts pointed out when asked by the Colombo Telegraph. Nominations upon vacancies arising in a party’s National Lists must be exercised within limits and the power of a secretary of a political party to nominate to such vacancies must be limited to individuals whose names have appeared in the original nomination paper and who have secured some preferences at the elections ‘on the basis of which the voters cast their votes and expressed their preferences.’
The Supreme Court said this, in the opinion of the late Justice Mark Fernando with Wigneswaran and Gunasekera JJ agreeing, when a Peoples Alliance (coalition of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party) parliamentarian Samaraweera Weerawanni tried to enter the Uva Provincial Council on that party’s National List in 1999. Weerawanni was a Member of Parliament at the time that the provincial elections were held. His wife Nalini Weerawanni contested, won and then became Chief Minister. She then tried to step down to allow him to become Chief Minister.
But the Supreme Court said ‘No.’ Fernando J explained this, saying that the ‘supremacy of the party” (or its secretary) cannot prevail over members and candidates. This is ‘not a domestic question’, the Court said, ‘pertaining to the party, party discipline, and/or party officials, members and candidates.’ Rather, ‘what is involved is the right of the electorate to be represented by persons who have faced the voters and obtained their support, and that in my view is the general scheme of the Act. That is wholly consistent with international law,’ in this case, Article 25 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.
The Election Commissioner’s declaration that Weerawanni could sit in the Uva Provincial Council was quashed. Jayantha de Almeida Guneratne, Kishali Pinto-Jayawardena and Viran Corea appeared for the petitioners, Centre for Policy Alternatives. Saleem Marsoof, ASG appeared for the Attorney General. Jayampathy Wickremeratne appeared for the secretary of the Peoples Alliance.
See link to full judgment here
Latest comments
leelagemalli / July 6, 2021
Srilanka is a wonder land.
So long people would not care much about FACTs, as is the case with them yet today, but facts, anything and everything could happen there.
Now with the facts that GOTABAYA had not had his renunciation certificate of US citizenship, at the time, PE nominations were called, nevertheless, he was given the due nomination. As no other citizens, he could also be away from being interogations even if a bunch HIGM crime cases filed against his deliberate handlings remember ?
Suprisingly, another candidate with renunciation certificates and all other valid documents were rejected by the very same Rajapakshe lackey- Election Commissioner/Mahinda Deshapriya.
The man, looked like another baggage boy- but was his own LAWYER though belonging to ethnic muslim community, became the CURRENT DAY powerful MINISTER of JUSTICE.
Plato / July 6, 2021
There is a way out for the Judges. Recuse yourselves! This is now the Judiciary version of a Strike.!
Basil R. will be neither here nor there.
Fred / July 6, 2021
Ah, well. Don’t hold your breath. That was another time, another place. Who is concerned with precedents these days? They’ll tell you nothing is set in stone.
Ajith / July 6, 2021
According to my understanding, the executive President and Rajapaksa family cannot be controlled by any supreme court or any law and any constitution. They have given super powers by 69 million of this island. Even Lord Buddha has to follow their orders. It is a waste of time and resources spending in Sri Lankan courts.
Black Lankan / July 6, 2021
Who cares and what law you guys are talking of. Raja Family has all the right to do whatever they like. Why did 6.9 million people including divine clergy voted for him. They can arrest anyone, release from prison anyone and enjoy life to the maximum with total immunity. They can appoint any member of their family to any post they want. Law courts, AG, CJ, who cares and they can deal with them. Basil is the best American Citizen we have next to Gotta to solve all the SL evils. The other guys outside the family are just yes men for crumbs and new luxury vehicles, security details, subsidised food and many more and they are there to raise their hands only. So questioning Basils entry is mere an academic exercise but who cares and they know how to rule ( or ruin) the country. But importantly can we find anyone better. Do you think Weeravanse, Gamanpulle or Vasu or Johnston, GLP slimy , could rule SL. Unless we hand over the country on a 99 year lease to some foreign company to manage.
GATAM / July 6, 2021
Anything can happen in Sri Lanka.
He has to start earning the return for his investment in 2019 and 2020. Mighty hurry.
