Cardinal Blasts Nandasena Regime For Failing To Investigate “Sonic-Sonic”; Says Bad Leadership Has Left Country Cursed

The head of the Catholic Church in Sri Lanka is complaining that the Government has failed to investigate swirling allegations about an entity called “Sonic” and claims that one of the Easter Sunday bombers had been in touch with army officers shortly before the final explosion on April 21, 2019.
Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, a staunch backer of the Rajapaksa family came out swinging at his latest press briefing on Wednesday (2). He issued a strong condemnation of the failures of the present government, and even wondered out loud about whether the country was experiencing the effects of a curse.
Those who had swept to power pledging to protect the country were engaged in destroying it, the Head of the Catholic Church charged.
“Even nature seems to be turning against the rulers,” the Cardinal claimed.
The Cardinal continued to question speculation surrounding a grand conspiracy behind the Easter Sunday attacks at Wednesday’s briefing.
“The former Attorney General said there was a grand conspiracy but never specified what it was. There are certain elements in the Easter Sunday attacks which have not been investigated thoroughly,” he claimed in televised remarks.
He said insinuations that politicians were also involved in the bombing plot had never been investigated. “There were statements made at the Commission that were never investigated further,” the Cardinal charged.
Cardinal Ranjith claimed that the Dehiwala bomber Jameel who set off the final explosion had met an “army person” called Sonic.
It was former IGP Pujith Jayasundara who first revealed that the Dehiwala bomber had received a phone call from a military intelligence officer 45 minutes before he detonated himself. Strangely, the Easter Sunday Commission never investigated the matter further, or studied the Dehiwala bomber’s cellphone data records.
The Commission never investigated who had been in contact with the suicide bomber Jameel, the Cardinal charged.
Observers said the Cardinal would probably retract his remarks in 24 hours, after phone calls and appeals from powerful sections of the ruling administration.
On the eve of the anniversary of the Easter Sunday bombings this year, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith claimed the attacks were “politically driven” and had nothing to do with Islamic extremism, only to walk the remarks back the next day after they agitated the high echelons of the Gotabaya Rajapaksa Government.
The Cardinal exercises significant influence with his Catholic flock because of his persistent calls for justice for victims of the Easter blasts two years ago. The majority of those who were killed in the bombings were worshippers at Easter Sunday mass in churches in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa.
His remarks in April this year provided a serious impetus to claims for many other quarters about a political conspiracy behind the Easter Sunday bombings involving the Sri Lankan state security and intelligence apparatus. The code name ‘Sonic-Sonic’ was first revealed by Harin Fernando in Parliament two months ago. The Code has been widely speculated to refer to the State Intelligence Chief and long-time Gotabaya Rajapaksa ally, Maj. Gen. Suresh Sallay.
The allegations sparked panic for the SIS chief and the hyper-securitized regime of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The weeks following Fernando’s disclosures, buttressed by similar revelations by JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake and SJB MP Manusha Nanayakkara and subsequently Cardinal Ranjith too, saw Sallay and other security officials rushing to meet with the Catholic bishops’ conference to vehemently deny the allegations and “set the record straight”.
At least one of these meetings was arranged for the SIS Chief by stealth by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, Colombo Telegraph learns. Premadasa, who summarily cancelled a previously scheduled meeting with the Catholic Bishops Conference, ensured the meeting slot would be filled by Maj. Gen. Sallay and his team. The meeting had been sought initially by SJB MPs who provided a briefing on revelations in the Easter Sunday Commission report to the Catholic Clergy in Colombo. At Premadasa’s behest, both appointments provided by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference were cancelled by the SJB. The Opposition Leader’s conduct has sparked concern about his allegiances and continuous desire to appease powerful sections of the Gotabaya Rajapaksa administration. Premadasa has also urged SJB MPs to “ease up” on the Easter Sunday. Fernando and Nanayakkara have denied these reports. However neither MP has brought the subject of the Easter attacks and intelligence involvement in the bombings since.
In an unprecedented move, the SIS Chief also “briefed” the Attorney General Dappula De Livera on the direction of the Easter Sunday attacks probe. The SIS has no role in the investigation. (By Nimal Ratnaweera)
leelagemalli / June 3, 2021
WOW; Rajapakshes are at its again. There are criminals that could change their nature, but some criminals would never change.
I give my consent to satify by an one single dose… this is similar to NUREMBERG clinical trial. : What happened our nation ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTsZWiYCxoQ
nimal fernando / June 3, 2021
The cardinal wasn’t born yesterday. Dr Janapriya wasn’t born yesterday. The Mahanayakes weren’t born yesterday. EE was born the day before yesterday …….. but many Lankan eminent elders go through this daily rigmarole of ……… as if they didn’t know what the hell was/is going on!
This daily Maa Maa Baa Baa “innocent” baby-talk!
Every man and his dog knows who killed Lasantha, Eknaliigoda, Thajudeen, the prisoners, the protesters in Chilaw, Rathpusellawa, FTZ-Katunayake ………… who is responsible for the Easter bombings …….. who robbed/pilfered the poor hard-working man’s EPF!
These supposedly learned/wise elders/seniors go around daily manufacturing their own stupidity!
I’m hardly a senior …… young enough to be Native’s grandson ……. but how could I tell 3 days after the Easter bombings whose handiwork it was? How could I foretell Dr Janapriya how the country was going to end up if Gota gets elected? That’s called simple frigging commonsense!!
The basic ability to accept what you see is what you see. There is nothing else. What is, is what is.
nimal fernando / June 3, 2021
continued
How did all these elders with all the wisdom and years of life-experience think, that a serial-killer and a low-class uneducated band of crooks and thieves were going to do anything other than what they are doing now?
EE/Mahindapala is so angry about what has happened to the beautiful country ……. he is sitting at his computer trying to pull hair out of his bald head!
–
That’s how bad things are.
nimal fernando / June 3, 2021
There is no substitute for class.
There are no shortcuts.
People who knows what it means will get it. Others, newer will ……… even if it falls on their heads.
leelagemalli / June 3, 2021
My bro Fernando u are spot on I am in full agreement with u all what u have added above unfortunately media mafia men make biased public perception knowing the gullible nature of their thinking. Even if u got PG DEGREES at local universities, after joining to local institutions, they wouldn’t seem to do their due in the line of tangible changes kicking prevailing rampant corruption. So it remains as beggar’s wound ☹☹☹☹☹☹☹☹☹☹☹☹☹☹☹☹☹☹☹
Dinuk / June 3, 2021
The US empire that staged the ISIS claimed Easter attacks to set up a military base in Sri Lanka is in its death throes for sure, and so there Covid-19 cyber war, and a Hybrid Trade War against China in the Indian Ocean at this time.
MV Pearl and MV Diamond before that, were sent to Lanka from Dubai where there is a huge US military base by the empire turned Rogue State to threaten Lanka because of the Chinese Port City Bill.
USA and its NATO and QUAD allies are attacking Marine Shipping Trade lines with their proxies in Mid East Saudi and UAE – sending burning ships to Sri Lanka and Mauritius, small islands to spill oil and acid. A Japanese ship spilled oil near Mauritius which has challenged French claims in the Indian Ocean using its colonies at UNCLOS. An Iranian ship has been sunk. While India is now a basket case in a Covid-19 disaster melt down, the former colonial masters Britain, Netherlands with the shipping Xperts, who took weeks to com while MV Diamond and Pearl leaked toxics in the Lankan coasts, and France are all over the Indian Ocean and Britain is sending a massive aircraft carrier with US marines to the Indian Ocean and South China sea
Dinuk / June 3, 2021
P3 – US, UK France should stay in their Atlantic Ocean and not come fishing in the Indian Ocean using colonies and Covid-19 vaccine Colonialism Cyber war.
Dutch Shipping Xperts will do the Cover up job of the US crimes in Indian Ocean region, just like the FBI, MI6 and Interpol did the cover up of the Easter Crime 2019 in Sri Lanka!
Cardinal Ranjith is a smart man and knows that Lankans are in the Fake Covid-19 lockdown at this time to prevent them protesting against the corrupt US citizen Rajapakse regime.
cugan / June 3, 2021
Even Harin Fernando’s Father got the information of eminent attacks and stop his son to go to church,what action he took,even Ranil my3 IGP …..they all knows but May be doesn’t know the scale but they and their families are safe that’s all the matter,
Even go on to street and ask ordinary about Thanajudeen murder they all knows who behind it,but sadly that’s the state of affairs
SarathP / June 3, 2021
The Cardinal pops up once in a while, like a jack in the box, to criticize the govt. No one should be fooled. He is a Rajapakse bootlicker.
/
Devin / June 3, 2021
I think the usage “bootlicker” is harsh. By the same token you’d have to suggest that 6,9 Million voters are the same.
IMO not so at all. People saw the “Yahapalana-schmazel” were hoping for a something substantially better. Rev. Cardinal was very likely thinking the same. That he has been disappointed is clear and unambiguous in his statement.
/
GATAM / June 3, 2021
Only lasting solution is the division of the island into 3 mono ethnic nations.
Until then violence will be the norm in the island.
/
Simon / June 3, 2021
cugan: In the case of “Thajudeen’s Murder”, at least “TWO” people have been “Punished” by the “Law of Nature”- The “Cycle Of Karmik Force”. They were: (1) Dr. Samarasekera – the Chief Judicial Medical Officer and (2) DIG Anura Senanayake who concocted the evidence and said it was “An Accident”. The “Law Of Nature” acts in mysterious ways and it is “Slow” to ordinary people like us, but the “Spiritual” knows it is “CERTAIN” to happen.
/
leelagemalli / June 3, 2021
My Dear Simon aiya,
why is the same karma does not seem to work on Rajapakshes why is that ? Alone that people are misled by a consent form in Kandy area for SPUTNIK V … ” i would be more than happy even with one single dose” ,.. though specialists in the field would disagree with the kind of misleads abusing the vulnerability of the nation… this is common to any nation…
I am now doubt of karmic retribution. Muruththettuwa Tattamama is now realizing that Rajapakshes abused him to the manner, some adult monks raped the samanera/child monks in many of the buddhist temples country. Ranjan Ramanayaka revealed it but he is now jailed. …
/
Ashan / June 3, 2021
Prior to the Easter bombing Nandasena was doing badly in the polls, the people did not want the Rajapaksas back.
The Easter bombings could have been prevented, but it seems no one in the leadership wanted to.
The Easter bombings did not make sense. If there were angry Muslims, the anger would be directed at Sinhala Buddhists for the attacks on Muslims not Christians. The Muslims and Christians did not have any deep anger toward each other.
Hours after this terrorist attack, the talk was that “only” Nandasena could handle this and save the people, and then the opportunist Nandasena announces that he is running for President. How convenient.
There have been no other Muslim attacks, or signs of extremism . Muslims have been arrested without charges, and many discriminated. The attacks on churches did not make sense, and it was beautifully timed for Nandasena’s announcement that he will run for president.
Why are the Rajapaksa’s so adamant that no one should investigate further? Why are they reluctant to let the people know what they have found out? The guilty are always afraid.
/
MyView / June 3, 2021
Dear Ashan.
…If there were angry Muslims, the anger would be directed at Sinhala Buddhists….
Yes this is true in the natural order of things. But in a planned plot, one selects a target for minimal collateral damage just to serve a purpose. If Buddhists attacked, the conflagration is uncontrollable but a minor section like Catholics can serve the purpose just enough. Notice it is not against Christians as such, as Anglicans were spared.
So a selective target is best. Perfect scheme – it worked very well.
/
Dilshan / June 3, 2021
What a cardinal, we have. A self serving moron. damn disgrace to the catholic priests who throughout the history of whole world has stood by the victims of state terrorism.
He is the only Catholic priest who supported the cold blooded murderer who was responsible for the Easter killing to come to power.
He should leave his position for working against the Easter bombing victims. His realization of half truth (not the full yet he should have known by now the full truth) is too late. We have war criminal of two instances as our President thanks to Cardinal and Narhenpita Buddhist monk.
Both should lead the Fight against Rajapukse government without just speaking in press conferences but get on the street protests starting immediately if they meant to compensate for their complicity in making a criminal the President.
/
Rajash / June 3, 2021
oh thy Cradinal
you are a joker your self
/
Blabla / June 3, 2021
Why is the Cardinal not blasting Jesus for it too. Then what is the role of God? Then everything is in the hands of man and here President Gotabaya Rajapakse. Actions speak more than words. It appears the cardinal has dismissed Jesus without announcing .
/
Lester / June 3, 2021
Easter Attacks were revenge for the mosque massacre in New Zealand. Why they chose Sri Lanka is rather strange. Level of brutality shows ISIS hand; no other group, not even Al Qaeda would carry out this kind of attack.
/
leelagemalli / June 3, 2021
Lester,
What do you have to say about the failures of your BELOVED leaders regarding this SHIP sinking issue ?
Are u still in the view that YOUR beloved leaders would make real wonders ?
Lester, when would you wake up ?
/
Lester / June 3, 2021
Leela,
Colombo PORT will soon be built, another VICTORY for MaRa/Gotha alliance.
/
Mahila / June 3, 2021
Your worship, is this not a little too late? We may action it in 2024 – the next election due, if it happens
/
GATAM / June 3, 2021
Well said Cardinal.
Keep pushing the regime until all culprits and their political associates are punished fully. You owe it to the victims of the barbaric terrorist attack on 21 April 2019.
/
chiv / June 3, 2021
Politician Ranjith statement can be analyzed in two ways . Wow Cardinal got his senses back or this is nothing but a turncoat making next political move. I go with Nimal Perera,s assessment. This guy is just another political prisoner and mother of all Pseudos.
/
chiv / June 3, 2021
Come again Cardinal. My thoughts on Easter within a week is now confirmed by this after years. Politician Ranjith statement can be analyzed in two ways . Thank God , Cardinal got his senses back or this is nothing but a turncoat making next political move. I go with Nimal Perera,s assessment. This guy is just another political prisoner and mother of all Pseudos. In Lanka corrupted politiciams , religious heads and public are in nexus . They just play the blame game for the benefit of outsiders. Many who are not directly involved are still enablers who like to see the game continuing.
/
MyView / June 3, 2021
Dear Chiv.
If all the persons you mention – corrupted politicians , religious heads and public are in nexus, who is ENABLING this ? It is our corrupted Media – giving prominence to all these in their news bulletins.
/
chiv / June 3, 2021
I am extremely sorry it is Nimal Fernando not Perera.
/
eeakdavi / June 3, 2021
This is unbelievable from a cleric who so far has been called a Rajapaksa supporter.
This is an unbelievable critique. It shows how much the wind is changing.
I am amazed by the man’s courage.
/
SJ / June 3, 2021
eeakdavi
Sorry to dampen your enthusiasm for another clergyman.
But what you find is amazing is not what motivates him.
The winds are a little cyclonic these days.
/
MyView / June 3, 2021
EKD
May be too little far too late. Why did HE NOT KNEEL and ask GOD for guidance before he started these antics.
/
Sugandh / June 3, 2021
Prof KD, may not be courage. I think more like swaying to the winds of change. Hope is that change for the better is in the making.
/
Mallaiyuran / June 3, 2021
There is no meeting between the Cardinal and Vaalaiththodam. I never believed in Vaalaiththodam or Cardinal. If anybody wants to come and ask me at my final bed if what I would be thinking about the Cardinal, can do but for now, not any sooner I would change my opinion and start to believe in the Cardinal. He is exactly at Lankawe politicians’ level unless nobody wants to suggest even below that.
Vaalaiththodam never took any action on the Muslim MPs voted to Old King in 20A or Pong Cing Bill. The Old King visited Vaalaiththodam already & has talked to him, in the name of inquiring about his health. This is how Ranil, and King have been exchanging messages in Singapore. Ranil even met Royals in 1 AM, 2AM,3AM, 4AM mornings, during the 2015 regime change and Unconstitutional Coup time. The Old King knows that Sinhala Buddhists are voters for the Opposition Party. He is guessing that Vaalaiththodam may win in the presidential election or in the parliamentary election. So, the path is already paved for another UNP-SLFP impunity government. Sinhala Buddhist would not mind if they vote for an opposition party, irrelevant of their quality. China too would not mind that. But Tamils cannot take this anymore.
/
Mallaiyuran / June 3, 2021
Further under the current situation, unlike Sampanthan Aiyya thinking, India cannot fully implement a solution in Ceylon. The new security situation has vastly redrawn Lankawe borders. China owns a large part of the Island. So, it will not just sit and watch India engaging in Lankawe politics. Last three times, when China attacked India, China has indicated that the attack message was about Lankawe, not about the Northern, International Border Lines. So, it is abundantly clear that the Tamils’ matter must be dealt with by America and other IC.
1). The victory in 1975 KKS’ interim election, which was created by the result of SJV leaving the Constitutional committee in protest to Lankawe becoming a republic, rejecting British supervisory status but not recognizing Tamils’ internal self-determination right, 2). following the Vaddukoddai Convention, TULF’s overwhelming victory for a Tamils Eelam by Armed struggle, not recognizing the Colombo government as a Tamils contributed democracy, 3). The Indo-Lanka Accord under which Colombo Government recognizing India’s need for a peaceful solution in Ceylon and India imposed that on both parties, 4). Lankawe Foreign Minister unilaterally repudiated the Resolution agreed with UNHRC to provide justice and he completely ignored all the international treaties that Lankawe agreed though UN, are four conclusive valid grounds for, under current world order, America & Allies to intervene and provide a solution for Tamils.
/
Mallaiyuran / June 3, 2021
In 1987, under the Indo-Lanka security pact, India recognized Tamils’ land . Time has long passed from Tamils’ expectation for America to recognize the North East as Tamils’ ancestral home. According to SJV, the word “Tamils” has only one sector, not many divisions like Up Country Tamils, Ceylon Tamils & Muslims Tamils. North East is common for all of them. The Muslims who are outside of North East and Upcountry Tamils can always select to settle in their mother tongue land. Leader Pirapaharan invited back all Muslims who were asked to leave. Up Country Tamils, on their own accord, migrated to Mullaitivu farming. In the past, when the Muslim – Tamil relationship was not spoiled, SJV had agreed with Muslims to share the North East administration. A reasonable, democratic sharing is always possible. If America and India arrange a government for Tamils, Tamils will keep all their promises to these nations that they made. America is looking for a base near Diego Garcia. As we Tamil Eelam is a small nation, we do not have much use of Trinco. They can have it. If China increases its presence in Lankawe Tamil Eelam will act like bulwark to Tamil Nadu. As our economy cannot stand alone we can have ETCA with India.
/
Mallaiyuran / June 3, 2021
Hong Kong, Taiwan and China, North Korea, and South Korea and within many South Americans, they could not get along. But Singapore Chinese set a good example for others to be brothers with Malay Muslims. Becoming a Singapore is only a talk, not real. Reality is we need India for trade. We can rebuild the lost TalaiMannar Bridge.
We will not cut off with Lankawe, after all it is biologically, culturally & historically proven that they both are one race but two languages. There are more close commons between Tamils and Sinhalese than Tamils and Malayalees. Even some things can be observed within Tamil Nadu Tamils, Eelam Tamils, and Sinhalese. In Tamil Nadu and in the North East, it has been established that Tamils practiced Buddhism. There is enough evidence that all southerners were one-time Hindus, including Dutu Gamini. Tamil Nadu eats Idly; there is no Kannagi goddess. In Ceylon, Tamils and Sinhalese alike eat Pittu-Iddiyappam & pray Pathini Theyvio. There is no need to cut off from each other. It is their responsibility as Lankaweyans to oust out UNP-SLFP gamer, punish the criminal in international courts, set a new democratic constitution, and reestablish the world connection. Unless Sinhalese get rid of the UNP-SLFP cycles their descent to surrender under the fourth masters cannot be prevented.
/
RBH59 / June 3, 2021
India had sent as many as three alerts to Sri Lanka, and not taking action instantly itself a signal that
Conspiracy insiders but organized the productive Why did not the then government obstruct to stop using the intelligence apparatus than the present
/
Ajith / June 3, 2021
It is very common that politicians in power create the environment, situation for a blood bath and use that bloodbath further to create violence and death of innocent civilians and protect themselves lawfully and sympathetically. In this activity of drama military, police, clergy, judges all are together. This is all done in the name of Mother Lanka and Lord Buddha.
Those who burnt Jaffna library are not investigated.
Those who burnt prisoners are not investigated.
Those who massacred Sinhalese and Tamil youth and civilians are not investigated.
Those who murdered Lasantha and etal. are not investigated.
Those who mastermind the Easter Bombing are not investigated.
MIC Deal, Pstunami deal
/
Ajith / June 3, 2021
Sorry for incomplete
Tsunami fund robbery, Rajapaksa memorial fund robbery, Hambantota Harbour deal, Bond Scam robbery etc. not investigated.
/
justice / June 3, 2021
When Gotabaya was the enforcer of PTA as Secretary of Defense under his brother and jailed hundreds of mostly Tamils – some of whom are still in jail and labelled “Political prisoners”, this was/still mostly ignored by many, including the Cardinal.
Now the Cardinal is angry only because catholic places of worship were bombed, and hundreds of Catholics were killed.
/