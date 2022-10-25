As we have mentioned in many of our previous articles, Turkey has become one of the world’s leading countries in health tourism, especially in the last decade, and continues to develop its position rapidly. Of course, the luck factor does not lie behind Turkey’s development in this regard. When we dig deeper, we can see that, on the contrary to the luck factor, it is a well-deserved position for Turkey. So what are these factors? It is difficult to explain all of them in one article, but let’s explain as much as we can. So then, we can dive into our main topic, which is cataract surgery cost in Turkey.

First of all, the quality of the doctors in Turkey, their expertise and experience in their fields come to the fore. Turkish doctors have succeeded in making their names known, especially in the field of hair transplantation, aesthetic surgery and eye operations. In addition, the high quality of hospitals and surgical centers has also become one of the prominent factors in Turkey’s progress. In addition to these, we can add a number of personal reasons. Since Turkey is a touristic country and a perfect country for a holiday, we can say that many health tourists come with the desire to have a holiday with their treatments, according to statistics. Again, as an example of personal reasons, statistics show that individuals who shy away from procedures in their own country and want their surgery or treatment not to be known prefer Turkey.

Among them, there is a reason that stands out too much. This is because the operation and treatment prices in Turkey are affordable. Turkey attracts the attention of people from outside the country in terms of price, both because of the exchange rate difference and because it is a country where health services are normally cheap. In addition, this subject constitutes the main subject of our article. Now let’s look briefly at cataract disease and cataract surgery. And then let’s take a look at the cataract surgery cost in Turkey.

Cataract and cataract surgery

Since cataract is a disease mostly seen in elderly people, it is often referred to as the disease of old age. In short, cataract is the name given to the lenses that are innate in our eyes and that provide our world by refracting the light coming into our eyes, aging over time and losing their transparency and becoming unable to refract the incoming light. Since cataract is a disease that cannot be treated with methods such as glasses and lenses, the only treatment method is cataract surgery. So, how is cataract surgery done?

Before the surgery, the patient’s eye area is anesthetized with anesthetic drops. Then, the eye is surgically entered and the cataracted part of the lens is broken up and removed. Afterwards, an artificial lens is placed in the patient’s eye and the patient is sent to home. Then the patient is asked to use drops for 1-2 weeks until his or her eye heals completely. Let’s get to the main topic. How much is cataract surgery cost in Turkey?

Pricing

Cataract surgery cost in Turkey varies according to your choice of hospital and surgeon. Considering that health services in Turkey have very good pricing, you can only pay an extra one-time and permanently improve your vision quality instead of spending money on glasses or lenses. Healthy eyes, healthy life.