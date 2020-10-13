Catholics Bishops’ Conference Rejects 20th Amendment

The Catholics Bishops’ Conference in Sri Lanka has opposed the 20th amendment and called for a new constitution in the country.
Issuing a statement today, the Catholics Bishops’ Conference has called for the appointment of an independent constitutional council to draft a new constitution and said drafters must plug the loopholes that can lead to multiple interpretations.
Latest comments
Rajash / October 13, 2020
is that Shirani’s influence ? to ensure her hubby and son’s hold on the throne?
leelagemalli / October 13, 2020
Bravooooooooooooo… another good news for the day. Later is better than never. I wonder why srilankens are no different to the SLOTHs in amazona. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2DdFF9yG0xo
I have a greater respect on CHRISTIANITY than any other religions. May well be because I am connected more with the adherents of that religions in my day today life. But as many in the country, I was also born to a FAMILY whose RELIGION is branded as ” BUDDHAGAMA”.
That is why I wonder why Rev Malcom Ranjith was that backward, not having uttered a single word against his pay master”s so called constitutional AMENDMENT 20A. How can some RELIGIOUS leaders be that submissive to the politicians ?
Srilanken CHRISTIANS were made permanent fools by RM s FAKE leadership. I dont see any big difference him and THAT CHIEF MONK in Kelaniya Viharaya. Both worked like blind men to bring CRIMINALS back to power.
It is nice to see, at least TODAY they seems to be waking up from their long slumber. One good guy among CT commenters added lately, people in other countries would have gone on protests on and on, but srilankens would not even notice the REAL DANGER of proposed 20A.
GATAM / October 13, 2020
The critical mass for GR’s victory in 2019 was provided by Christians. Otherwise Sajith would have equaled GR. Now they too are disgusted of GR’s insanity.
GR has lost his mandate to remain president. Get out now!
hanchopancha / October 13, 2020
In theory HEP is not obliged to listen to any Tom, Dick or Harry because he received a clear mandate from the voters to do what ever he thinks good for the country. It is only logical to let him proceed with his agenda. Sorry mates.
