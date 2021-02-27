Changing Landscape Of Local Politics

Calling themselves Ceylon National Congress
Local elite during British rule
Later to become the UNP
To fight for freedom from imperial rule.
First to govern independent Ceylon
No differently from the British times
Though initiated some positive changes
Also earned the ire of masses.
Came 1956 and the Bandaranayaike rule
Politicians were from many a school
Used office to change culture anew
Elitism to the backdrop flew.
Peons in offices, even street vendors
Into the hallowed hall allowed
Not realising its sacred status
The speaker’s chair they desecrated.
Changes made all across the board
Language policy, Sinhala alone
Nationalised the port and busses
No fear or concern for causing losses.
Gradually to grow culture of impunity
Politicians to have all supremacy
In every matters of public domain
Over administrator, public to claim.
Public administrator not to give up
Followed strictly the rules up tight
Soon to earn the politicians’ wrath
To be stifled by regulations tight.
Initially broad-basing the CCS
Later abolition of the PSC
Gradually brought the administrator public
Under the political arm to grip.
To make decisions not based on merit
But instead, on the political will
To satisfy the needs of party
Supporters so they will.
Ensure the vote at next election
Supportive to those in power
To sustain themselves in power further
To aggrandise themselves for ever.
Comes 1977, PM Jayawardena J
The 5/6th majority in his hey day
To turn parliament topsy-turvy
Usurping its power all the way.
Making himself country’s President
The only all powerful man found yet
Claimed he had the powers needed
To do anything with what God provided.
Other than to make a woman a man
Or conversely a man to woman
Above the law in matter all local
No court can question however legal.
Drove fear in minds of parliamentarians
Taking in hand their resignations
Ruled the country with an iron hand
Opening economy in his mother land.
To import everything, pins and clips included
Progressively ending everything manufactured
Encouraging people to abandon thinking
To adopt open economy biased towards trading.
Textile mills making quality materials
Gave way to cloth imported
People began to dance their way
In everything imported having to pay.
From the sparse foreign currency resources
Eating into nation’s wealth
Making country poorer by the day
No concern for the coming bad day.
At the doorstep, deceit and corruption
All bi-products of profit orientation
Of an economy moving towards trading
Not realising the disaster growing.
Contribution from agriculture drops
Industry contribution also drops
Next casualty becomes employment
Those unemployed then take to corruption.
Other social evils also rise
Family values at a price
The serenity of culture that prevailed
Soon appear to have derailed.
As time goes by, might became right
Taking hostage those unable to fight
Rights become the preserve of the powerful
For all others right only slight.
The country has now come the distance
To peak in practices corruption, deceit,
Ruling the roost with thuggery and impunity
Politicians enjoy the power of inequity.
