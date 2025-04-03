Changing The System In Sri Lanka: Thoughts About Society In Transition – Kandy

By Siri Gamage –

When we talk about system change, generally we think about the system of governance and administration. It is itself is a huge task. However, what we have to realise is that there is a society out there also. It provides the context. There are people of all ages, inter relationships, a way they operate, a way they look at others and the world as well as what is happening to the country and its governance mechanism, whether they are satisfied with the services they get from government institutions at different levels, and ultimately a notion about whether the country and society is liveable?

Indeed, visiting Kandy and spending time with extended family and friends provide some insights about the prevailing life and human condition. People are trying to make a living within the physical space, administrative system, and the commercial space available. Buying power has seriously deteriorated. A Rs.1000 or 5000 note can vanish in a matter of a single trip to a super market – there are many. If you hire a tuk tuk or a three-wheeler for an urgent trip to town or hospital or to see a doctor, it can cost something like Rs. 2000 to 3000 within city limits. A second-class ticket in the intercity train from Peradeniya to Colombo cost Rs. 1000. First class is Rs. 1500 one way. Two people having tea with a couple of short eats like pastries in a café in Kandy can cost about Rs.1000. It is difficult to imagine how those without a regular income can survive in such a context?

Society has become very competitive. Prevailing system is that of survival of the fittest. I came to know about a specialist in Kandy who works in the hospital and in his spare time consult patients privately. He sees 65 patients in the morning and similar number in the afternoon. Some specialist doctors in Kandy operate consultancies and also work in private hospitals when they can. They own buildings with multiple stories as well. After listening to this particular specialist, it seems that his main aim in life is to accumulate wealth as much as possible. I am told that he does not give part of his earnings for charities but this is only a common belief which may or may not have any foundation. But this case highlights the system that we have created over decades. A patient is generally given many tablets even for a common ailment. Sri Lankan doctors are known to prescribe many tablets. Is there a sinister game being played out here with the influence of pharmaceutical companies?

Branches of multinational service providers including in education are everywhere to be seen. While the down trodden are struggling, the middle class is aspiring to acquiring status symbols and trying to provide a western education to children either on shore or overseas. People are generally looking for opportunities for advancement -irrespective of where they come from.

Those who have family members working and living overseas are the blessed ones. One can see how their relatives come to the banks to get cash from their accounts on a regular basis. Staff in banks are courteous and helpful. I find those working in private sector outlets and government offices generally courteous and helpful. This is some improvement from the past when people had to go after politicians and others. It is still easy if you know someone in an office. While obtaining a service from Telecom at Peradeniya, I found out that the lady who served me is related to a batch mate at the university. People try to identify any link with those in authority by way of schools or universities attended, villages born, places of work and any other means. It is human nature.

As I explained elsewhere, transport situation in Kandy is dire. All traffic to and from Kandy pass through the centre of town making life difficult for those who come to the city. In the upper road from Peradeniya, there is only one lane to Kandy and one from Kandy. All types of vehicles travel and most space is occupied by private and state-owned buses. Many travels on motor bikes or three wheelers (tuk tuks). Some drive their own vehicles. Trucks or lorries carrying goods also travel. Cars and vans as well as three wheelers are parked on either side making any side movement very difficult. No traffic police are to be seen except very rarely. The fume coming out from buses and other vehicles is a health hazard. It seems that there is no mechanism to check this regularly. While Kandy station has been cleaned and given publicity to the task, Peradeniya station has a different story. The road approaching has some pot holes. The name board is old and unreadable. This is a place that many tourists come to take the trains in all directions. Yet the attention given to make the place more attractive seems to be nil. Next to the station is the fuel storage tanks. Bowsers abound the area. Station is of secondary importance here.

With all these happenings, if someone is in trouble people come to their rescue. This is a fundamental value ingrained in Sri Lankan psyche. People keep aside all differences in such situations and do whatever is needed. I saw a broken bus being pulled to the repair place with another vehicle and several people controlling the traffic to avoid any clashes. There were no traffic police anywhere to be seen at such a busy junction?

Problem we have is that there is limited space and high population. After the war ended, people are moving freely and engaging with whatever they are interested in -whether it is business, government work, project work or education. Aspirations to move out of the difficult life conditions ae high – on shore or outside. The level of exploitation by commercial establishments is also high. 18% VAT is biting into common man’s pocket as it is being charged whenever you purchase items or services. In comparison, GST in Australia is only 10%.

Many have commented to me that they are very happy that the corruption and waste in government is no more. If nothing else this is good for a start. Most are keeping their hopes in the new government for a better Sri Lanka. They are giving it more time before they change their allegiances