Channa Jayasumana’s Revenge: Shani Transferred Back To Welikada 24 Hours After Heart Surgery

Two days after Podujana Peramuna conspiracy theorist in chief and Viyathmaga ‘professional’ Professor Channa Jayasumana was appointed acting minister of health, SSP Shani Abeysekera who just underwent cardiac surgery was unceremoniously transferred from the Colombo National Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Abeysekera was taken in for surgery for the insertion of a cardiac stent on Thursday, February 18th.

He was transferred back to the Welikada Prison Hospital by 7PM on Friday, February 19th on the explicit orders of Acting Health Minister Channa Jayasumana, Colombo Telegraph learns.

Prison sources said that Abeysekera was in the hospital but admitted that the facility was not equipped to deal with a cardiac patient straight after surgery. The issue was compounded by the fact that Covid-19 was spreading through overcrowded prisons like wildfire and SSP Abeysekera was particularly vulnerable to infection after his recent surgery.

It was an act of pure revenge, sources told Colombo Telegraph because Shani Abeysekera’s team at the CID had investigated and exposed the fake sterilization scandal at the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital that resulted in the prolonged incarceration of the Muslim surgeon Dr Shafi.

Jayasumana was the chief architect of the conspiracy theory that drove the entire Shafi family out of their hometown of Kurunegala.

SSP Shani Abeysekera’s men uncovered the plot and exposed the conspirators, including a DIG and SSP of Kurunegala, the Director of the Hospital Dr Weerabandara, the editor of the Divaina and a Kurunegala hospital anaesthetist whose husband was the magistrate overseeing the case. Jayasumana’s crew who included Dr Weerabandara and the nationalist monk Aturaliye Rathana openly threatened Shani Abeysekera and his investigators after the CID exposed the conspiracy and exonerated Dr Shafi. The CID’s work on Dr Shafi’s case has been vindicated repeatedly, as several women who complained that the Muslim doctor had forcibly sterilized them had given birth within the year.

Jayasumana is a professor of pharmacology at the Rajarata University and while he has been widely discredited on several scientific issues, he has wielded considerable political influence due to his proximity to political players like NFF Leader Wimal Weerawansa.

SSP Abeysekera suffered a massive heart attack en route to an army treatment facility in Polonnaruwa after he contracted the corona virus at the Mahara Prison where he has been remanded since August 2020.

The former CID Director who has been subjected to a massive witch-hunt by the Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa administration was transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital after an intervention by the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka in November.

Senior Physician at the IDH Dr Ananda Wijewickrema told the Gampaha High Court in a report that Abeysekera had suffered a heart attack during the travel. Judges have repeatedly refused to grant Abeysekera bail, despite his severe medical condition. His family has also been refused access to the senior cop, even before he was due to go in for cardiac surgery.

Social media lit up with anger about the treatment meted out to Abeysekera, a cop who relentlessly pursued justice for heinous crimes the United Nations has called ‘emblematic cases’ of impunity in Sri Lanka. Abeysekera’s transfer to prison comes as the UN Human Rights Council is set to meet in Geneva on Monday (22) to consider Sri Lanka’s human rights record, and rights advocates grow increasingly insistent that the country was on a dangerous path towards authoritarianism and a crackdown on dissent. Human Rights Watchdogs have specifically pointed to SSP Abeysekera’s case, to demonstrate how the Nandasena Administration has actively persecuted and harassed those who sought justice for their past crimes. (By Janakie Mediwake)