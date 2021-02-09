Chichi Replies To CT – Urges Police To Act Against Harassment Complaint By Tatyana’s Stepdad

Rohitha Rajapaksa, youngest son of Premier Mahinda Rajapaksa has responded to an article on Colombo Telegraph for the first time regarding the actions of his wife Tatyana‘s stepfather and his alleged harassment of women at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel in Colombo.
In an email to the editor of the Colombo Telegraph Rohitha Rajapaksa called the actions of the man accused of harassment “despicable”said he and his wife condemn sexual harassment of any one ‘despite gender’ in the strongest terms.
The youngest Rajapaksa explained in his email requesting a right of reply that both his wife Tatyana and her mother had been estranged from N.V. Thivakaran for many years.
“The accused is solely responsible for his own actions, and I strongly encourage the management of Cinnamon Grand hotel and respective law enforcement authorities to do justice by the victims, independent of the accused’s social status. I would also like to further emphasize that at the point of writing to you, neither I nor any member of my family have directly or indirectly contacted the Cinnamon Gardens police regarding the accused,” the Space Systems Engineer said in his email to Colombo Telegraph.
Rohitha Rajapaksa made similar remarks about the matter on Twitter.
[1/3]
It was very disheartening to hear about the despicable actions by the accused at the @CinnamonHotels. My wife, @Tatyanalee94 and I strongly condemn sexual harassment against anyone, despite gender.
— Rohitha Rajapaksa (@Rohitha_Chichi) February 9, 2021
Rajapaksa in his email says that Colombo Telegraph published unverified facts in order damage the reputation of his family. However Colombo Telegraph wishes to point out that it is accurate that Thivakaran is still “legally” married to Tatyana Jayaratne’s mother and that was the basis on which the article was published. The article did not make a claim that Rohitha Rajapaksa or his family members have attempted to influence the police with regard to the incident.
We publish below the response in full:
