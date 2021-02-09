Chichi Replies To CT – Urges Police To Act Against Harassment Complaint By Tatyana’s Stepdad

Rohitha Rajapaksa, youngest son of Premier Mahinda Rajapaksa has responded to an article on Colombo Telegraph for the first time regarding the actions of his wife Tatyana‘s stepfather and his alleged harassment of women at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel in Colombo.

In an email to the editor of the Colombo Telegraph Rohitha Rajapaksa called the actions of the man accused of harassment “despicable”said he and his wife condemn sexual harassment of any one ‘despite gender’ in the strongest terms.

The youngest Rajapaksa explained in his email requesting a right of reply that both his wife Tatyana and her mother had been estranged from N.V. Thivakaran for many years.

“The accused is solely responsible for his own actions, and I strongly encourage the management of Cinnamon Grand hotel and respective law enforcement authorities to do justice by the victims, independent of the accused’s social status. I would also like to further emphasize that at the point of writing to you, neither I nor any member of my family have directly or indirectly contacted the Cinnamon Gardens police regarding the accused,” the Space Systems Engineer said in his email to Colombo Telegraph.

Rohitha Rajapaksa made similar remarks about the matter on Twitter. ps://twitter.com/Rohitha_Chichi/status/13Raja58981521940635651?s=20

[1/3]

It was very disheartening to hear about the despicable actions by the accused at the @CinnamonHotels. My wife, @Tatyanalee94 and I strongly condemn sexual harassment against anyone, despite gender. — Rohitha Rajapaksa (@Rohitha_Chichi) February 9, 2021

[1/3]

It was very disheartening to hear about the despicable actions by the accused at the @CinnamonHotels. My wife, @Tatyanalee94 and I strongly condemn sexual harassment against anyone, despite gender. — Rohitha Rajapaksa (@Rohitha_Chichi) February 9, 2021

Rajapaksa in his email says that Colombo Telegraph published unverified facts in order damage the reputation of his family. However Colombo Telegraph wishes to point out that it is accurate that Thivakaran is still “legally” married to Tatyana Jayaratne’s mother and that was the basis on which the article was published. The article did not make a claim that Rohitha Rajapaksa or his family members have attempted to influence the police with regard to the incident.

We publish below the response in full:

was extremely dismayed this morning to be made aware of an article in your newspaper website, “Colombo Telegraph” which carried my nickname in its title (and full name in body text) regarding an incident which had taken place at the Cinnamon Grand hotel.

I would like to emphasise that as a well-known organisation in Sri Lanka, it is a fundamental responsibility of the company and yourself as its Editor; to verify news prior publication.

Had the respective reporter made use of much needed investigate skills as a journalist, or simply contacted me for a clarification, I would have been very cooperative to state that, “The individual concerned ‘was’ married to my mother-in-law, but she and my wife (his step daughter) have been estranged from him for many years now.

It was very disheartening to learn of the despicable actions by the accused at the Cinnamon Grand hotel. My wife and I strongly condemn sexual harassment against anyone, despite gender.

The accused is solely responsible for his own actions, and I strongly encourage the management of Cinnamon Grand hotel and respective law enforcement authorities to do justice by the victims, independent of the accused’s social status.

I would also like to further emphasise that at the point of writing to you, neither I nor any member of my family have directly or indirectly contacted the Cinnamon Gardens police regarding the accused.

As a responsible media organisation in Sri Lanka and to stay truthful to ethics of your profession, I kindly request you to publish a re-correction regarding the familial relationship (rather the lack of it), along with my stance regarding this incident, with respect to my “right to reply”.

I look forward for you to execute this matter with the same level of enthusiasm you portrayed when publishing unverified facts in a weak attempt to damage the reputation of my family.

Yours sincerely,

Rohitha Rajapaksa