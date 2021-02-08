Chichi’s Step Dad-In-Law Caught Secretly Filming Girls: Cinnamon Grand And Police Cover Up

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s youngest son Rohitha Rajapaksa’s stepfather-in-law N.V. Thivakaran has been accused of being a pervert, who secretly films girls in public in a Twitter message that is going viral in social media circles.

The Twitter account belongs to a person that uses the name Sanashan12, who claims that the incident took place at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel Colombo 3, on the 6th February 2021.

N.V. Thivagaran (Thivakaran Vaikunda Nadar) is currently married to Deirdre De Livera who is Rohitha Rajapaksa aka Chichi’s wife Tatyana Lee Jayaratne’s biological mother.

Based on N.V. Thivakaran’s marital connections which now has direct links to the ruling President Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Rajapaksa family, Twitter users have begun expressing their displeasure that both the Cinnamon Grand Hotel Colombo and the Police are now making every attempt to cover up this incident.

The initiator of the Tweet sharing a picture of N.V. Thivakaran, states that a group of girls were seated near the coffee shop at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel Colombo, when one of them realized that he was looking at them and doing something with his phone.

The girl who found N.V. Thivakaran’s behaviour to be abnormal had soon called her sister, who was in the hotel’s vicinity and got her friend to walk up to the accused pervert and take a look at what he was doing.

She had soon found out that he was in fact secretly filming them and had confronted him.

N.V. Thivagaran had then immediately shut his phone.

He was asked to delete what he had recorded, but not before the girl claimed that he had already shared his filmed video of them on a WhatsApp group.

The person who posted the Tweet stated that she was very disappointed that the Cinnamon Grand Hotel staff did not come forward to help a bunch of girls.

“I got to know that he is always at Cinnamon Grand who comes to take videos of girls! All the girls please be careful of these kinda perverts and secure yourself!” the Tweet further read.

She concluded her message by stating “Every girl is facing/experiencing such incidents in our day to day life. I’ve experienced a lot and I stepped forward today to create awareness for other girls out there”.

Meanwhile other girls who have been victimized in a similar manner by the same an N.V. Thivagaran also soon took to tweeting their experiences.

“OMG same thing happened to me and my friends and we were wondering why he was holding the phone and looking at us the whole time. Like literally staring at us the whole time! OMG so scary. He must be having so many videos.”

Another Tweet posted read “This guy is always at the coffee shop. At least whenever I’ve been there. He scans you from top to bottom like he is mentally stripping you out of your clothes man. He is really disgusting. My friends and I one day specially faced the same issue! We were going back to our table after ordering our food and this guy was videoing us the whole time. Even after we sat down and once we noticed and moved the table, we didn’t confront him at that time but I am so glad you took that step against such a sick human. I was told the same by the Cinnamon Grand Management, that he is a regular who lives in a luxury apartment. It’s ridiculous how these “powerful” sick people can get away with things like this.

A further message posted on Twitter by a user named Senu Wasalathanthri read “I re-posted on IG and Cinnamon Grand reached out to me with the following response”

Cinnamon Grand Colombo’s response in their request to have the post taken down read “Hi Senuri, Thank you for bringing this to our attention. The safety and privacy of all our guests is our first priority. Management has reached out to the guest and have directly resolved the issue with her. We do not tolerate misconduct of this nature and are taking the necessary steps to redress this. If you do have any further clarifications on this, do let us know. As next steps, we have had higher management reach out to the young lady and directly resolve the matter with her. We are also looking into this internally to see how better we can sensitize employees on redressing measures to deal with such. Management is looking into misconduct with the guest mentioned in the story as well. Taking all of the above into account, we would appreciate it if you could take down this story. If you would like further updates on the steps we are taking in future, do share with us your email/contact num and we would be more than happy for management to reach out to you. Thank you in advance and have a good weekend.”

However whilst refusing to take down her post Senuri replied “Hi, I choose to give you the benefit of the doubt and believe you when you say that you have resolved this issue with the girl who experienced this and you are taking the necessary steps to redress it. But please.educate and train your staff to take proactive measures during situations of this sort, because it is a violation of basic human rights and anyone who is victimized deserves protection from our society, I believe we can do immense change for the better. Thank you for making the choice to address this issue head on. However, I wish to keep the story up in the interest of young girls and boys out there as they should be aware of things like this that they could potentially experience as well. I will post your response on my story with hopes that it diffuses the negative attention to your organization. Again, thank you for your quick response and attention to the issue at hand.”

Many Tweets that were posted earlier by several other victims who had suffered a similar fate at the hands of the accused N.V. Thivakaran, have now begun to mysteriously be deleted.

Colombo Telegraph reliably learns that the victim had proceeded to make an official complaint at the Police Station in Kollupitiya.

However further reports reaching Colombo Telegraph indicates that the Management of Cinnamon Grand Colombo had also visited the Police Station at Kollupitiya and in their quest to protect both the image of the hotel and their regular customer N.V. Thivakaran, have provided a statement indicating that an incident as such did not take place in their hotel premise.

All attempts to contact N.V. Thivakaran for a comment on this incident proved futile.

Earlier in 2012, N.V. Thivakaran was also highlighted in a published story by Colombo Telegraph when he was embroiled in an incident at the Museum Night Club at Galle Face Hotel with former UNP Member of Parliament Dunesh Gankanda.

The former MP from Ratnapura Gankanda had bitten the nose of N.V. Thivakaran who was left bleeding profusely.

Thivakaran was subsequently hospitalized at both the General Hospital and then Nawaloka Hospital and had undergone multiple surgeries to have his nose repaired. (Janaka Ranaweera and Kumudu Goonaratne)