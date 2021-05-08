China Buying Up Sri Lanka – Is That True?

By Remy Jayasekere –
These days, newspapers and social media are full of stories about China buying up Sri Lanka. Hambantota port and land and Port City in Colombo are among the favourite topics. The common thread among all the articles is that this buying spree will result in China exerting undue influence in Sri Lankan affairs and some even suggesting that that Sri Lanka will end up as a “Chinese colony”. The extent of land involved is 15,000 acres ( around 60 sq km) in Hambantota and about 300 Ha (around 3 sq km) in the Port City in Colombo.
It is interesting to compare this with what is happening in Australia – two countries with a population of around 20 million each. Australia realises that they do not have the capital to develop all the development that can take place there and invites overseas investment. Chinese are the largest foreign investors in Australian agriculture with an interest (freehold or leasehold) in 9,199,000 Ha (91,990 sq km) of land. This is 2.4% of all agricultural land in Australia. So, China holds in Australia, a land parcel that is larger than the total area of Sri Lanka. (66,000 sq. km). They increased their land holding by 0.5% during the last year. Other countries such as UK, USA, Canada and Netherlands are buying up Australian agricultural land and now, 13.8% of all agricultural land has a foreign interest. The Chinese also own large amounts of non- agricultural assets in Australia. For example, the port of Darwin and several large mines are owned by them. On the other hand Australia owns large parcels of land in other countries. The Australian case was quoted as an example but the situation in most developed countries is similar.
Hundreds of companies in other countries have factories in China, either owned by them or producing goods for them under contract. Your iPhone, Dell computer, Nike Shoes or the Panasonic TV is likely to have been made in China.
As the above show, we live in a globalised economy with cross ownership of land and other assets everywhere. No one in the world complained when China owned so much land in Australia but everyone is shouting foul about these relatively small transactions in Sri Lanka. Is this a way of the West stirring up emotions to oppose the good relationship Sri Lanka has with China and the inevitable rise and rise of China.
Owning land and other assets in another country does not allow you to operate as you please in that country. You are subject to all the laws of that country and if one violates them action would be taken. Therefore the fear of losing our control over those assets is completely unfounded.
Sri Lankans have a history of trying to own everything within Sri Lanka. Bandaranaike’s boasted that they nationalised the oil companies and plantations among other things. This resulted in driving away all foreign investment – which Sri Lankans did not want anyway. The result was impoverishment when countries like Malaysia and Singapore invited foreign investment and thrived. If Australia thinks they do not have sufficient capital for development and invites overseas investment can we do it all by ourselves?
This “doing it all by ourselves” mentality goes onto many other aspects of our lives – specially to our universities. We do not have a single university in the top 1000 universities list in the world. This is partly due to the lack of research done but mainly due to the lack of international collaborations, staff and students. If Nepal and Bangladesh can have overseas students and we send our students there, why cannot we have internationally competitive universities here.
If we want to develop as a country, we need to start opening it up for investment and collaboration. Closing it up and trying to do it by ourselves is not the solution but is the path to stagnation and possible disaster. Western nations want that to happen so that they can have a foothold here and keep interfering in the mayhem it will cause.
*Remy Jayasekere – Chartered Engineer
Latest comments
Paul / May 8, 2021
I agree with the writer. Only last week British newspapers reported that China had spent £134 billion on buying UK companies, schools, airports, but the Government is not very concerned.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9534637/Chinese-investors-spend-134-BILLION-UK-assets-including-infrastructure-FTSE-100-firms.html
/
hanchopancha / May 8, 2021
Let us sell lock stock and barrel of Srilanka to the Chinese if they are that dumb. It would be a better deal than to get tossed about by their half baked lackeys.
/
Ajith / May 8, 2021
“If we want to develop as a country, we need to start opening it up for investment and collaboration.” Remy Jayasekere,
There is no question that Sri Lanka need investment and collaboration in a competitive world. The country (not political party or family) should have a standard policy to invite investment and collaboration. Unfortunately, it is the same government opposed when the former government leased Hambantota port to China, MCC development agreement with USA, East Colombo harbour development agreement with India and Japan etc.
There are number of unanswered questions about this project. Sri Lanka not belong to one political party or one family. The people of this country should know the details of this project and whether it comes under the administration of the parliament. Have they done proper evaluation of this project considering the competitive and comparative advantage. Will this project produce enough returns to settle the loan back to the country. What will happen if you cannot make it?
I understand the project carried out in the past in Hambantota lead Sri Lanka to sign another deal with China to lease for 99 years because most of the projects were a failure.
/
Jack / May 8, 2021
Ajith ‘s comment are spot on. Author of the article is correct in principle but way it is going to be implemented in Sri Lanka is by agreeing to all the demand in Chinese favor further locks up country into debt trap.
Government try to hide it from the public debate and introduced the bill in such way to prevent it from getting scrutinized by supreme court. Commission to control the port city was total appointed by one person (president) excluding any influence by the parliament. They did not give details of the investment to the public.
To any person with little brain it is obvious that this deal is done in china’s favor so that gratuity from Chinese bank can go to ruling family and their acolyte.
It they are genuinely interested in investment there should be national policy on development and committee should be comprise of well educated professionals in respective fields with some foreign advisers if we don’t have expertise in the relevant fields.
Unfortunately I just can’t stop suspecting the author is indirectly supporting corrupted family to gain some fringe benefits.
/