China’s Tightens Grip On Double-Paksa Govt.

My preferred title was “China has got us by the b@(($” but I could not have got away with it; CT Editor, an upright gentleman of tee-totalling disposition, has put in place a Comments Policy unsuited to hooligans like this one! What I wished to say was that we have become so beholden to China that Beijing can treat us like indentured serfs without fear of our fidelity drifting. It is not that the Nandasena Executive, with concurrence of Mahendra, Cabinet and SLPP and without dissent from Sajith, is in the process of selling Lanka to China. No, the transaction has been completed and the deed of sale sealed and signed! This is the actuality after the Geneva meeting at which China took another new-style colony under its wing after Pol Pot’s Cambodia and Burma’s military dictators, the latter murdered another 130 protesters on Saturday.
Foreign Minister Dinesh made an ass of himself in Geneva and now asserts that the resolution adopted by the Council is illegal; his Ministry Secretary Colombage crassly misled the country on India’s stand; an office is to be established to monitor Lanka’s future rights violations and to run rings around dim-witted Chandraprema, our Geneva envoy. Since the Presidency is secure till 2024 at least these three mutts should be fired pronto.
It will not be possible for a future Paksa or non-Paksa government to revert to an independent status for financial as well as ideological reasons. Financially it is not feasible for Lanka, sunk in debt to world and China in particular, to free itself from the bonds that Beijing holds over its head. The ideological element is not allegiance to Mao Thought; the shackle is enslavement to ultra-nationalism which prevents compliance with HRC decisions. China co-steered SL into an alley from which domestic bigotry will not let it retreat. I doubt if Beijing, aware of the post-Geneva conjuncture, manoeuvred a thick-skulled Lankan Executive into an impasse simply to enhance Lanka’s vassalage to the Middle Kingdom. Nor did it hold Sri Lanka’s hand as it mounted the scaffold because it foresaw that extremism would not permit Lanka to dismount and cooperate with HRC monitoring and accountability mechanisms since monks and ultranationalists would prohibit it. And we begged the Islamic states for scour, so now we owe them a favour too. We are caught by the scrotum on all sides.
I am not attributing a devilish plot to Machiavellian strategists in the CCP. The truth is that dumb decision-makers in Colombo, like a rotting durian fell into Beijing’s lap. (No offence to durian; it is the world’s second most delicious fruit after the Alfonso mango, both only slightly ahead of a glorious Jaffna pilapalam dripping with honey). The Gota regime is now in America’s crosshairs and a likely quarry of US foreign policy. The turn in American foreign policy is a consequence of domestic conflict – the Republicans have set out on a mission to curtail black and working class voting rights. The best example is Georgia where Trump came to grief in 2020, but the dispute is spread across 40 states where Republicans control state legislatures. Georgia enacted Jim Crow prohibitions reducing voting opportunities for blacks and the working class. Polls will close at 5pm, voting will not be allowed on Sundays and similar provisions to discourage working people. And believe it or not, unless it is struck down by the courts, it will be an offence to pass a glass of water to a person in a poll queue!
Biden’s foreign policy shift to democracy-concerns is driven by a fight against this attempt to curtail voting by blacks and urban white workers in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Michigan and Wisconsin where he has support. The so-called stand-off with China has not seen big complaints by the Americans about trade, tariffs and investment protection; it has all been about human-rights, the Uyghurs of Xinjian, democracy etc. It is clear that human-rights has become the focus of Sino-American disputes with US domestic resonance and woe to anyone who flouts the HR-Council. Foreign Minister Dinesh abjectly conceded “Sri Lanka will continue to engage constructively with the UN and its agencies … in keeping with domestic priorities and policies as well as international obligations and undertakings.” Hopelessly in hoc to China; petrified of defying the UN Council under the gaze of a rights-aggressive America; exposed to the Islamic world; stuck with a stressed economy; the Gota cabal, each passing day, has less and less space to breathe.
davidthegood / March 31, 2021
Dr. Kumar, Let there be no postwar Nuremberg trial and judgment to hang our leaders like the Hitler crowd. We want all to live as peaceful citizens.
GATAM / March 31, 2021
Nuremberg trial, judgement and hanging were for the losers of the war, not the winners.
chiv / March 31, 2021
China is making sweeping political changes HK , so that what ever democracy they have will be snuffed out for “absolute loyalty” (in their own words). It will be the same for Lanka too. You get what you deserve.
GATAM / March 31, 2021
SL was never a democratic country so nothing to lose there.
SL needs tough leadership that does not bend to India. China can provide it.
China must know what are the anti-China elements in SL and squash them ruthlessly. Most Sri Lankans would love it!
old codger / March 31, 2021
Prof. KD,
“I am not attributing a devilish plot to Machiavellian strategists in the CCP. The truth is that dumb decision-makers in Colombo, like a rotting durian fell into Beijing’s lap”
Quite true. With loutish and incompetent friends like Chandraprema, Weerasekara, Jayasumana, and the Professor Admiral, there was no need for plots. It was only a matter of time before the billions borrowed for totally unnecessary highways, ports, airports, etc. resulted in more billions in interest. The Chinese saw all this as a straightforward business proposition. Nothing personal, you see. Unlike the IMF with its inconvenient conditions, or others like the Japanese, who don’t pay ten percent. Or the Indians with their devolution hang-ups.
I for one have no objection. Sri Lanka’s voters, and the people they elect, are incompetent. If being a Chinese colony brings peace and stability, and economic progress, let’s have it. We are good at being vassals. Ever heard of Solomon West Ridgeway Bandaranaike?
Rajash / March 31, 2021
Prof. Kuma David “No offence to durian; it is the world’s second most delicious fruit after the Alfonso mango,”
what an insult to Jaffna’s native “Karutha Kolambaan” mango
Sargent Nallathambi / March 31, 2021
China will have an iron grip on Sri Lanka there is no two words about that…
They will be our unofficial Colonial Masters and they will treat us far worse than our previous colonial masters.
Portugese, Dutch, British
And our bully neighbour – India and all the invading armies that attaked Sri Lanka that launched their attacks from India will seem like childs play compared to the injustices we will have to suffer under China if things continue at this rate.
The Rajapakshas have exposed Sri Lanka to a foreign threat that jepodises the territorial intergrity and sovereignity of Sri Lanka.
GATAM / March 31, 2021
China must totally replace India in SL. Sri Lankans love it. Tamil Nadu people hate it.
Hopefully China will know who the anti-China elements in SL are and manage them as they do in China.
whywhy / March 31, 2021
“…..Burma’s military dictators , the latter murdered another 130 protestors on
Saturday.” Burma is where our guys (yellow) turn to Political Buddhism
Guidance ! Sooner and not later , our Mad Mulana Bosses will turn to their
“slave” masters , the same way Burma Junta turned . This was exactly what
the 52 days Mad regime rehearsed with the traitor Sira’s illegal invitation !
And the shameless Slave Masters again , having seen the danger , brought the
Mad men out of blood thirst .
SJ / March 31, 2021
WW
Several moaned that Sri Lanka will go the Myanmar way towards a military dictatorship. They have nothing to comment along the lines now.
Look at the positive side: the defiance of the masses.
Even the oppressed minorities are joining hands.
The army may crush the protest, but the momentum thus far gathered will make it only a temporary gain.
Who knows, the movement may eventually throw up a better option than Suu Kyi for leader.
I wish, for better or worse, that this country goes the Myanmar way, in a manner not anticipated by our experts.
RBH59 / March 31, 2021
The more the UN corners Sri lanka or exposed to a foreign policy threats China likes it reason that sri lank turns towards china for dependency or anticipate relationship uphold stabilty
Ajith / March 31, 2021
China has a game plan. Rajapaksas are just for there to satisfy their needs. In fact, China encouraged Rajapaksas to do whatever they can do in order to help the Western Nations to bring the UNHRC resolution. UNHRC resolution means Rajapaksas need to depend more and more in the hands of China. China is the only country spoke loudly in the UNHRC for Sri Lanka like defending their own country. In other words Sri Lanka is now part of China.
