“Citizens Are Dying Because Of Nandasena’s Arrogance”: Anura Dissanayake Unleashes Scathing Attack On Govt.

JVP Leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake unleashed another volley of salvos at a prolonged news conference on Tuesday (11), accusing Gotabaya Rajapaksa of arrogance that was costing Sri Lankan lives.
Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa was a “dry shell of a man”, who felt no compassion, no sense of responsibility towards the citizens of Sri Lanka, the JVP Leader charged during an hour-long briefing to reporters.
Health officials were holding back from expressing their genuine concerns and advice in the presence of the President, the JVP Leader said. “They are afraid that expressing such views would lead to a whole other problem,” Dissanayake explained. From opening the island to deadly variants, to the disastrous Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Government had mismanaged the entire crisis, the JVP leader said.
“Health Ministers threw pots in the river or promoted fake witch-doctor cures. This is the result of immature leadership,” Dissanayake charged. At a time when senior public health officials like Dr Anil Jaasinghe, the former Director General of Health Service were needed the most, the President had permitted him to retire when his term could easily have been extended by cabinet until the corona virus crisis had passed.
“Dr Jaasinghe was shunted off as Secretary to the Environment Ministry,” said Dissanayake, while other public health officials were being transferred as diplomats overseas.
Gritting his teeth, Dissanayake said President Rajapaksa was a leader filled with hubris and ego, lacking compassion and political maturity that could help Sri Lanka combat the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.
“The President’s arrogant, short-sighted policies have brought Sri Lanka to a dangerous point in terms of the deadly virus – for god’s sake, get off your high-horse, even now,” he charged.
“Who hands over the governance of a country of people to a cold man, a man with no feelings, no empathy, no compassion, dry shell of a man? How can such a person be an effective ruler, if to begin with, he does not feel for his people? It is this failed experiment that is before us today,” Dissanayake insisted.
The JVP Leader told the President to “learn to listen to the experts.” “Learn to accept viewpoints that may differ from your own,” he advised.
Dissanayake explained that he had not taken the Covid-19 vaccine event though all 225 members of Parliament were entitled to receive both jabs.
“Vaccination against Covid-19 is the right of every citizen. As an eligible citizen, I have a right to know when I will receive the vaccine and how I am to go about getting it. I do not want to be given the vaccine because it is a privilege, I can lay claim to as an elected parliamentarian. Every citizen is entitled to it, and it is the Government’s mismanagement, lousy planning and inefficiency that has left citizens high and dry about when they might be vaccinated,” he said.
The JVP Leader had a sombre warning for fellow citizens.
The Government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Dissanayake said, had abandoned all pretense of protecting the people from this deadly virus.
“In no uncertain terms, the Government has told the people it does not have the means or the will to keep us safe. It has told us that it is up to us to look after our own protection, because the Government has abdicated this duty towards the people. So I urge people, please take precautions to save yourselves. There is no government here that will save you – that responsibility is now up to each one of us,” he said.
Watch full press conference here:
Latest comments
srikrish / May 14, 2021
Gota may be a good administrator, but a bad leader.
An administrator may be a good manager, but may not be a good leader with leadership skills and humanistic values .
Above all, we need a leader with crisis management skills and be a team player.
Unfortunately we have Gota as President at the wrong time.
/
Ajith / May 14, 2021
Who said Gota is a good administrator?
It is a disgrace for administrative profession if you call him as a good administrator.
/
chiv / May 14, 2021
Though nothing may change, it’s heartening to see a few, willing to stand up and speak out.
/
Plato / May 14, 2021
Perhaps, those Viyath Maga fellows and the Saffron clad Brigade would tell their 6.9 M. voters that the Tamils and Muslims are more or less chained; Is that not enough?
The Corona will go away after a while. Take it easy?!
/
leelagemalli / May 14, 2021
AKD,
He is not hearted enough to be a people’s president, though grabbed power by misleading punnaku eaters. Nandasena would have been a better president for prisoners of Guantanamo nature, since his high crime record s are not even comparable to that of country leaders today. ☹☹☹☹☹😍
/
Ajith / May 14, 2021
Anura Dissanayake,
Your analysis of NGR is absolutely right. The arrogance, violent and brutal nature completely destroyed this country for a long time. I don’t understand how the Sinhalese people continue to forget the massacre of thousands of their own children in 1989/90 period. To compensate this massacre, they massacred further thousands of own brothers and sisters children in 2009. How come the police and military ignore to find out who master mind the Easter Bombing? Today they have destroyed the Mullivaygal memorial to satisfy the Monks to cover up Corona deaths. Ultimately, they destroy the country and people.
/
GATAM / May 14, 2021
What is the Opposition Leader doing?
/
punchinilame / May 14, 2021
Agreed Mr. JVP. I also imagine the staff working under him directly have the same
characteristics. They too would not open their mouth against any talk they heard as
expressed by this monster President, in other conversations. Would it be incorrect to say that the PM too refrains from bringing up urgent issues with Nandasena, although they rise frequently under the present situation?
I BEG THE PRESIDENT RESIGNS AND SAVE HIS S O U L and the peace of this
country`s Citizens.
/
Raj-UK / May 14, 2021
The Rajapakses never had it so good. The country maybe in deep shit but like Zimbabwe under Mugabe or North Korea under the Kim family, the rulers & their cronies enjoy the good life at the expense of poor citizens who are starving & destitute.
The family rule is guaranteed under Chinese puppet masters & with the military overseeing the governance, an illiterate bunch of yobs & yes men (& women) are all that is needed to show our democratic credentials. The health minister with her continued faith in occult & questionable support for home grown remedies, is a joke. In any other country, apart from those which are ruled by despots, such a minister would be sacked, not only for incompetence, but for the ridicule bestowed upon the govt. by her backward thinking in combating the pandemic. SL has not learnt from other countries & appears to have no strategy to deal with the pandemic, nor for post pandemic recovery. Inept past Presidents have been lucky that there were no such disasters but
/
Raj-UK / May 14, 2021
Apologise for the missing paragraph in my above comment.
The point I was leading up to, was, that it just shows when things get tough, it is an intelligent, well educated leader with proven political astuteness & internationally respected who can overcome the difficulties, not necessarily a ‘strongman’ who claims single handed military success.
/
Naman / May 14, 2021
GATAM / May 14, 2021
1 1
What is the Opposition Leader doing?
Sajith Premadasa too is trying to shield NGR. He does not want to hear/see/talk about the people behind the Easter bombings—an event to sway the voters to elect a (pseudo)strong man. The current lot of parliamentarians are crooks. All the ministries are there to protect the King clans
/