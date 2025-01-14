By Upatissa Pethiyagoda –

The introduction by the NPP government of the “Clean Sri Lanka” campaign has been hailed as a fulfilment of an election promise. However, doubts have also arisen whether this project is sincere or merely a cosmetic stunt.

Further, that this was just a gimmick to deflect attention away from their major undertaking, to punish fraudsters, and to bring back the loot stashed away in safe havens. The explanation by AKD, that they do not wish to be hasty, but prefer to gather reliable data to file foolproof cases, rather than rush with half-baked ones, and thus not to leave room for failure in courts, on technical grounds. This is a valid point.

The issue of prioritization has thus also surfaced. However, because major recent road accidents, have mostly involved buses and three wheelers, which are those used by the poorer among us, justifies the urgency.

Incidentally, is the word “Thorombole” valid English? One hopes so, because it is ever more expressive than the word ‘trinkets’.

While being laudable as a start, the obvious menace of smoke emissions by heavy vehicles, which are surely more damaging to our health, than tinkling bells or bellowed “screeching” by talent deprived “entertainers,” demands greater priority.

There are several other reforms that too are less demanding of cost. Thus punctuality (the crown of Kings), and courtesy are free

of cost steps and easily exercised. Non punctuality, amounts to punishing the virtuous. This is wrong.

A smile is far superior to a growl (or frown). A prompt and friendly tone in answering a telephone call, costs nothing. The word “Ayubowan” (May you have a long life), is hard to beat. “I am sorry” and “please” are grossly under-used, but admittedly, the equivalents are clumsier in the vernacular.

Queue discipline should be observed, as also traffic lanes, and pedestrian crossings respected. Decent concern for the other users of the road and environment, and cleanliness in common toilet facilities, is imperative. It has been said that the way people drive their vehicles and treat animals, are true hallmarks of a cultured society. Arrangements to gather dog poop into polythene bags (supplied) and regular bins for deposits are commonplace in popular walking areas abroad.

Singapore, in the not too distant past was described as a “Backward and remote fishing settlement.” Where is it today? When the legendary LKY took over, he noted that the Chinese in particular, were shabby and heavy smokers, betel chewing spitters, and disposed of spent chewing gum by sticking it on the under sides of Metro seats. It was only recently that the ban on imports and sale of chewing gum were lifted. Smokers cannot indulge within public buildings. Could we not do the same?

Narcotics are banned and are at ‘zero tolerance’ level. On every incoming flight, passengers are informed of this fact and risk of the death penalty. Some while ago, a young Australian (?), was found in possession. On the “equal justice to all” premise, the prescribed death penalty was imposed. There was much feeling that the sentence was too severe on such a young boy. The Australian Government too appealed for clemency, but Singapore stood firm. There was also a case of a boy who was sentenced to public lashing, for disfiguring a parked car. Again no appeals were entertained.

The fact that Singapore was consistent in that no departures whatsoever, from the supremacy of The Law was possible, ruled out any charge of dictatorship. There is concern that such severe acts may seem dictatorial, is belied by the fact that “everyone is equal” in the eyes of the Law, and will not be compromised. Consistency is of the essence.

These seeming trivialities are in fact essentially costless, and can be immediately imposed. As we learnt in school –“Little drops of water, and tiny grains of sand, make the mighty Ocean, and the pleasant land.”