Cleansing Sri Lanka Of Ethnonationalism

By Ameer Ali –
The next chance for a change of regime, whether it occurs peacefully through the ballot box or bloodily through mass rallies and violent uprisings ending with military bullets, should mark the end of ethnonationalism of any shape and colour, which has ravaged peace and prosperity in this country for more than seven decades. Countries whose levels of economic and social development were far below that of Sri Lanka in 1950s are now far ahead of it while Sri Lanka is moving backwards towards a failed state. The ever-increasing demand from the young, educated and skilled for visas to migrate to foreign countries, which is shamelessly encouraged by government ministers, speaks eloquently about the socio-economic degradation of this once blessed island. How and why did this happen?
What started in 1950s as a language issue for equal official recognition between Sinhalese and Tamil, was opportunistically grabbed by vested political interests and promoted to grow into a state backed ethnonationalist ideology of Sinhala-Buddhist domination, which culminated in a majoritarian distorted democracy. As corollary to this dominance was the parallel relegation of minority communities to a subordinate status. Tyranny of majoritarianism ultimately disconnected nearly one-third of the country’s population from actively participating in and contributing to the development efforts of Sri Lanka. That disconnection reached its cruelest stage during the Presidency of Gotabaya Rajapaksa (GR). In short, two years of aggressive Sinhala-Buddhist majoritarianism championed by GR, his Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (MR) and their cabal has made Sri Lanka an international pariah. It was the injustices committed by the majoritarian regime that compelled UNHCR to put GR regime on the dock and demand accountability for its human rights misdemeanours and ethnonationalist excesses. It thus becomes an absolute imperative for any post-GR regime to cleanse this country of the scourge of ethnonationalism, if peace and prosperity were to return.
Ethnonationalism and authoritarianism are two characteristics that delineate GR’s presidency. He shines out as a two-in-one avatar of India’s Hindutva Narendra Modi and China’s authoritarian Xi Jinping. Modi demonstrated how political power could be snatched from the opponents by aggressively promoting ethnonationalism even if the economy were to perform badly as happened during his first term of government. Xi Jinping on the other hand showed how economic miracle could be achieved through authoritarian rule. GR emulated the two by welding together the ethnonationalist fervour of the first with authoritarianism of the second, and built his own image as an authoritarian Sinhala-Buddhist nationalist with a vision to lead the country towards “vistas of prosperity and splendour”. After two years of this dream, all what GR produced was economic and social dereliction. Facing economic and financial bankruptcy on one front, inter-communal discontent on another, international pressures on the third and the pandemic on yet another, the country is on the verge of anarchy. The welding of Sinhala-Buddhist ethnonationalism with authoritarianism has proven to be a dangerous cocktail that needs to be got rid of were peace and prosperity to return. What are the prospects of that happening?
Before answering that question a few observations on the marriage of ethnonationalism with authoritarianism deserve attention. Modi’s aggressive anti-Muslim Hindutva campaign in 2019 brought victory to him and his party for the second time, even though Indian economy started losing its robustness and was slowing down. In fact, long before Modi came into Indian national politics, Sri Lankan politicians learnt already that economic issues would pale into insignificance once ethnonationalism occupies the centre stage of election propaganda and party canvassing. MR government’s insouciance towards the travails of a sinking economy is both an illustration of past experience and the Modi effect.
Sinhala-Buddhist ethnonationalism governs every act of GR’s regime. For example, the recent destruction of the Jailani Mosque to make room for renovation and expansion of the adjacent Buddhist vihara in Kuragala closely resembles Hidutva destruction of Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh to construct a temple for Rama. Another was the construction of a Buddhist vihara in Hindu Kurunthoormalai in the north. Before these was the desecration of the Hindu Neeraviyadi Pillayar Kovil in Mullaitivu orchestrated by that notorious Gnanasara Thera, who disregarded a court order and cremated the dead body of a Buddhist priest in the precincts of that temple. There were several such incidents where Sinhala-Buddhist chauvinism demonstrated its arrogance, but tolerated by governments to win the support of Buddhist masses. However, such outlandish acts of chauvinism could backfire on those who promote them as the Modi regime witnesses now.
In India, chinks have started appearing in Modi’s ethnonationalist wall. For example, when his government wanted to push Hindi as the official language the south revolted and voices of secession once again started echoing from federal corridors. That discontent grew stronger when the Central Government discriminated against the more developed south in the allocation of development funds. As the southern states continue to develop strongly in comparison to other states and become more affluent, whether a victorious Hindutva Modi-led regime in Delhi could hold together the Indian federation is a moot point. This is why Indian intellectuals and political activists are fighting to bring back the rule of civic nationalism as enshrined in the nation’s founding constitution. There are obvious lessons to learn from the Modi model by GR and his regime.
Similarly, Xi Jinping’s authoritarianism also cannot remain solid even if China’s economic miracle continues to grow strong. As benefits of development percolates through society and as peoples’ basic needs are met and satiated, demand for other benefits would naturally emerge, and one such demand would be for political participation and democratization. The rise of Hong Kong democracy movement is one clear example of this. Hong Kong was already a developed region before it was ceded by the British to China in 1997. Its greater economic affluence demanded greater freedom and autonomy from mainland China’s authoritarian control. Such demand for increased political autonomy and power sharing would also arise from within mainland China as economic affluence spreads. Like Xi Jinping, GR too believes that development would solve problems of power sharing. This seems to be the reasoning behind his objection to implement the 13th Amendment.
Even in the most unlikely outcome of an economic miracle occurring at the expense of minorities, political stability is not guaranteed under the rule of GR’s ethnonationalism. Unlike the ancient monarchs who seem to have had an exceptional ability to manage Sri Lanka’s pluralism, their modern counterparts who are imbued with dictatorial aspirations have a tendency to destroy that plurality in search of a monocultural society. This may be why GR is selectively picking elements from Xi Jinping’s experiments to create a homogenous Sri Lanka out of its heterogenous ethnic makeup. Just as what Xi is experimenting with China’s Uyghur Muslims in trying to make them think and behave like the main Han community, GR too seems to be aspiring for the same as indicated by his One-Country-One-Law agenda. Like what Modi tried in India GR is also attempting to make Sinhalese the only official language through stealth. One could see this in the gradual disappearance of Tamil in public sign boards and in official letters received by Tamil speakers typed only in Sinhala. Recently, when GR went to open the Vavuniya University it was reported that security officers were busy removing Tamil writings on public sign boards.
This ethnonationalist carapace must be destroyed and the country should be rebuilt on a new foundation of civic nationalism with liberal democracy in which every Sri Lankan, be she/he Sinhalese, Tamil, Muslim, Burgher or whatever group or religion must have the same rights and obligations expected of any citizen. The biggest question facing the nation now is which political party or coalition of parties that are craving to wrest power from the ruling regime has the resolve and honesty to go before the people and say that it has the plan to do so and is prepared to show how it would be done.
Among the most important provisions in that plan should be (a) the abolition of executive presidency and re-empowering the parliament during the first year of the new government, (b) the removal of primacy for any religion in the national constitution while guaranteeing freedom of and from all religions, (c) bringing back English as one of the official languages, (d) guaranteeing independence of public institutions such as the Central Bank and Judiciary, which had been etiolated and emasculated, and turned into tools in the hands of governments, and (e) decentralizing power through regional councils. The ultimate objective of these changes is to allow civic nationalism to grow and unite the country and take on the struggle for development.
Which political party or coalition of parties in the opposition is prepared to take up the cudgel, rally the masses behind it and cleanse the country of ethnonationalist politics?
*Dr. Ameer Ali, School of Business and Governance, Murdoch University, Western Australia
Latest comments
Gus / February 25, 2022
Them sinhala beggars have screwed up the ceylon due to refusing to give minorities equal rights and killing raping and looting minorities and NOW these sinhala beggars are fleeing from their F#$%ed up land to other countries with the expectation of being treated equally with the natives and others in these other copuntries. Shows the inferior mental capacity of the sinhala beggars
/
Eagle Eye / February 25, 2022
This comment was removed by a moderator because it didn’t abide by our Comment policy.
For more detail see our Comment policy https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/comments-policy-2
/
Native Vedda / February 25, 2022
Eagle Stupid Eye
–
Please read this:
Economy Next (https://economynext.com/) reported:
Sri Lanka needs US$1,285mn for three months of oil, US$500mn from India: Minister
Friday February 25, 2022 10:37 am
–
Aren’t you ashamed of your Sinhala/Buddhist state is being helped by poor Hindians? Will Udaya Ganapathipillai stop complaining about Hindian involvement in this island?
–
Any self-respecting beggar would have said no to Hindian aid.
By the way do you know anything about SJ benefiting from Hindian aid, vaccine, gas, patrol, food stuff, …… ?
/
leelagemalli / February 25, 2022
The day Rajapakshes fall dead, the day of a new beginning for a better future.
:
How many of you would feel like that ? I think increasing numbers become clear that they were wrong to keep the faith on MEDAMULANA animals.
/
soma / February 25, 2022
Hellow Gus
Then you tell me why Tamils ( Tamil speaking people) consider Sinhala Buddhist society as more preferable for peaceful living than a Tamil only enclave.
–
Soma
/
Ajith / February 25, 2022
The danger of Ethno – nationalism, religious fundamentalism and authoritarianism to a country are well presented in this article. But there is not a single political party in this country exempted from these policies but the major factor that contributed to this is political opportunism of the majority community. It is sad that the higher education of this country couldn’t produce enough professionals to understand the need for rule of law, justice and peace. They are the real enemies of the country.
/
Eagle Eye / February 25, 2022
This comment was removed by a moderator because it didn’t abide by our Comment policy.
For more detail see our Comment policy https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/comments-policy-2
/
MyView / February 25, 2022
…….What started in 1950s as a language issue for equal official recognition between Sinhalese and Tamil, was opportunistically grabbed by vested political interests and promoted to grow into a state backed ethnonationalist ideology of Sinhala-Buddhist domination……
Yes started in 1950 and yet practised :
Rupavahini has removed the Tamil and English “Rupavahini” language of the television logo. (2022/02/24).
https://thesinhalanews.lk/2022/02/24/rupavahini-identity-jeopardized-by-chairman-drops-tamil-english-breaking-news/
/
nimal fernando / February 25, 2022
Dunno about ol’ Ethnonationalism ……… but can say with utmost certainty that none of the scum of the earth shameless bastards in the photograph are true Buddhists – mostly looters, swindlers, freeloaders, murderers, serial-killers. ……… Perhaps some may have a little Sinhalese blood (whatever that is!)
–
Ethnonationalism is just a beedi ……… a puff of smoke ……..
–
Looking down, Buddha is out-somersaulting Nadia Comăneci ………. 11/10
–
Am I the only one left to protect Buddha’s honour?
–
Where have all the Buddhists gone?
–
In Lanka, sense sounds like nonsense ………. nonsense sounds like sense ……… crazy but true!
–
Only in the sunny isle of paradise!
–
Someday ……. someday …….. I’m gonna sit down and write a book ……… 2500 Years of Crap ……… and …….. One Hundred Years of Solitude and Exile ………….
/
nimal fernando / February 25, 2022
Many years later, as he faced the firing squad, Colonel Gotabaya Rajapakse was to remember that distant afternoon when his father took him to discover ice.
/
Buddhist1 / February 25, 2022
In an environment where even the logo of a government-owned corporation is changed to have only the Sinhala alphabet, to expect anything but racist behavior is a wasted effort. It is also sad to see the failure of the respective Minister, PM, and the President who do not take any action, even when the Constitution clearly states that Tamil and Sinhala are official languages. This clearly displays the mentality of this racist government and its leaders.
If a person has lived abroad in a developed free country, as the President and the Finance Minister have done and as the children of the PM have from time to time have done, that person’s mind would have been exposed to a democratic equality-based way of life and doctrine. Unfortunately, these individuals do not display such a trait. This begs the question do these individuals have a mental capacity that is way below an average person’s mental capacity?
There is only one way out, all decent democracy and equal rights loving citizens, irrespective of their religious beliefs and race to join hands together and campaign against any politician who has shown racist or religious bias. Government should be above religion, race, caste, or creed. The new constitution must ensure this. There should be no mention of any race or religion in the constitution other than the words “religion” with equal rights to all “Sri Lankans”.
/