Codere Offers Euro Games Technology New Installation Deal

The Colombia-based company, Euro Games Technology, has delivered some gambling machines to Codere, a world-famous casino company. It took the company some 18 months of several installations to deliver these high-performance gambling machines to the gambling giant’s offices in Colombia.

The two companies have been in a symbiotic relationship for years, with the manufacturing company supplying the world-famous casino operator some machines to equip ten of its offices in the country. The new delivery includes some new product as replacements for the traditional ones to give Colombian access to the latest gambling machines and technology.

Some of the beneficiaries are the gambling company’s STORK terminals. Their ability to offer a multitude of card games and video slots in addition to enabling players to play many games simultaneously has endeared the terminals to players on the gaming platform’s floors. Players can also participate in the 4-level Jackpot Cards, another opportunity to showcase their skills and stand a chance to win some prizes while playing in the casino.

Colombian players also have access to EGT – P – 24/24 Up, a best-selling slot model that will improve their gaming considerably. The operator has also added 24 cabinets of this slot model to its collection of gambling machines. The multicoloured model that is available in orange, Green, and Red colours offers players multi-game services, in addition to Diamond Life, a new 4-level progressive jackpot.

The progressive jackpot is a highly promising and new gaming proposal that is currently gaining wide approval with 6 of EGT’s most popular games. The popularity of these 6 games may have a positive impact on Colombia gambling community.

EGT’s director in Colombia, Silviya Marinova, explained the good business relationship that its company has enjoyed with Codere over the years. In the words of the director, the company has received positive feedback on the machines supplied by EGT for years.

That is in addition to the feedback and opinion it receives from Codere about its machines. He expressed satisfaction that two of their cabinets, the P-27/27 St Slim and P-24/25 Up, are reportedly performing satisfactorily on the gaming floors.

He went further to explain that Diamond Life and the STORK terminal have recorded success too, raising people’s curiosity about the upcoming products that EGT will launch for the gaming platform in the country. That’s a positive response from the gaming community.

Codere expects three additional jackpot systems in the country. These will be added to two of their slot cabinets in Colombia. The additional systems are new innovations, new to the country’s gaming audience. They will appear in the local gaming community, and especially, on Codere’s casino for the first time in the industry’s history in Colombia.

Marinova concluded that he was confident that the new additions will be a winning move for both EGT and Codere, another big plus for their long-term relationship. Codere believes the new addition to their machines will have a huge positive impact on the gaming platform’s reputation in Colombia.