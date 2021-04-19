Colombo Port City Economic Commission Violates Basic Structure Of Sri Lankan Constitution: LfD

While we accept the fact that countries like ours need foreign investments and it is necessary to offer incentives to attract foreign investments the bill presented to Parliament titled “Colombo Port City Economic Commission” violates the basic structure of our constitution.
Foreign Investments has to be welcomed but not at the expense of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and the basic structure of the constitution.
The provisions of the bill if adopted will not only make the slogan “one law, one country” a farce but will create an independent entity with rule making (legislative) powers and executive powers independent of any parliamentary oversight. As specifically laid down in the bill, the Port City Economic Commission will not be subject to the supervisory power of any of the oversight committees of Parliament such as the Public Accounts Committee, Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE). It violates the most important power of parliament over finances. The commission will be independent of the scrutiny by the Auditor General. Therefore in fact when these provisions are read with section 52 and 53 if the bill which exempts all laws on taxation and financial control from its application to the Port City it will be an entity with full financial and administrative control over the Port City. Section 73 lists very important laws of the country regarding management, control and planning of our country which will have no force of law within the Port City.
The provisions of the bill makes it clear that the powers by the commission will seep into remaining areas of our country by the provisions in the bill that when any of the business authorities recognized by the commission enters into agreements with entities outside the Port City these safe guards vested on these authorities will be applicable to these entities as well. Which in fact will mean that the commission can virtually control many areas even outside the Port City.
It is specifically laid down that labour laws of our country will not apply to those employees within the Port City. Even the Public Service Commission will not have any hold on public servants even if they are employed within the Port City.
It is clear that the provisions of the bill violates Articles 3 and 4 of the constitution and has to be passed by a 2/3 majority of Parliament.
We are strongly of the view that this bill cannot be passed even with a 2/3 majority as it is against the basic structure of the constitution. As it is our view that even with a 2/3 majority Parliament cannot legislate to renounce the power of Parliament over a part of the country.
Lal Wijenayake
Convener – Lawyers for Democracy
‘Lawyers for Democracy (LfD) is a representative body of legal practitioners throughout the island. Conveners include Lal Wijenayake, Chandrapala Kumarage, J. C. Weliamuna, K. S. Ratnavale, Sudath Netthisinghe, Sudarshana Gunawardana. It was established on 10th December 2009’.
Latest comments
chiv / April 19, 2021
To understand learn about off shore shell company (wiki) to realize the magnitude of this issue. A company which just exist only on paper ,has no office or employees, created and registered to hide the identities of their owners, may have bank accounts or passive investments which in turn will bring hundreds of other such companies/business under its umbrella ,to avoid taxes, tax evasion or money laundering. This is used not just by businesses but by private entities to park unaccounted money away from authorities. This money can be from drug trade, mafia or can be used for illegal financing such as terrorism.
/
Good Sense / April 19, 2021
I leave it to the competent court to make required legal analysis and decide on the constitutionality of the Bill. But I am amazed reading the contents of the final and penultimate paragraphs of the article and that coming from a group of attorneys. Anyone with an iota of legal knowledge knows that a normal law, or that matter a constitutional amendment in violation of articles 3 and 4 not only requires a two thirds majority in parliament but an approval of the people as well in a referendum. Hence, the statements seem to be written by an amateur on behalf of the group. Excepting the lamp-pot referendum, no political party wanted a referendum on a controversial bill for the fear of losing. In view of a large amount of controversial and questionable activities it is high time that referendum is held on some issue like this to see the pulse of the people. Therefore, it is my fervent hope that a referendum is conducted on this bill.
/
chiv / April 19, 2021
Off shore shell company is just a simple example of a mega scheme. There is much more, China usually make use of such companies (in Panama, Virgin island, Bahamas, Bermuda, Cayman) to bypass U.S sanctions. For example they can register it under a Lankan firm and continue business (import/export not just within Lanka but other countries) until exposed. Lanka cannot getaway by the excuse of not having any jurisdiction. Worse if money is used for nefarious activities such as drugs, terrorism or interference for which we will be answerable.
/
Ajith / April 19, 2021
Rajapaksas planned very well after 2015 defeat of election. They wanted to make use of all the opportunities as they did since 2005 to 2009. In 2010, it became clear that their interest was not the people or country or sovereignty but the goal was to create a kingdom Rajapaksa family. 18th amendment in 2010 clearly proved that intention. China understood their intention and came forward to help them with money for land and investment. They must have made secret arrangements with China However, in 2015, people realised his intention and took him out of the power in 2015. But their intention and goal remained active. Bond scam and power struggle between Ranil and Sirisena made them easy to come back again to power in 2019. They brought back a strong and violent character in their family to lead the plot and it is suspected now that Easter Bombing have a major influence in his election results. Further, as planned they got two third majority to take the full power to control everything. With this Colombo port project both China and Rajapaksa family want to achieve their goals. If they are success, no more parliament, No more Buddhism, No more Sri Lanka.
/
Buddhist1 / April 19, 2021
Every one know that parts of the Port City Bill violates the constitution. Since the bill has been presented with the blessing of Gotabaya, Mahinda, Basil, Namal and the SLPP slave MPs there is nothing that can be done. Only way forwards is for the Supreme Court to give the judgement that 2/3 majority is needed in the Parliament followed by a referendum.
/
GATAM / April 19, 2021
Only a fool invests in SL. Just look at Fitch Ratings, Standard & Poor’s rating, Moody’s Investors Service, etc……….Worthless. Who will invest in this hell. If that is not enough USA has imposed sanctions on the Chinese company that made the Port City! Which company will be bold enough to confront USA?
Simply put it Port City is a failure. Rajapaksas are building a Chinese military bases, listening stations and military installations in Port City.
Rajapaksas already sent 102 metric tons of cash (SL rupees) to Uganda in 3 charter flights. Central bank and money printing facility in Biyagama were printing these. In Uganda they plan to give it to various black markets and convert it to dollars and take to USA. Fools think it will not affect exchange rate because it is done in Uganda!!!
/