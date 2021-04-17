Colombo Port City & Wijeyadasa’s Saga

By Rusiripala Tennakoon –

Many things crop up at different times in countries causing confusions and calamities. I quote below a relevant issue in the context of its applicability to a similar situation that has cropped up here.

“there was extensive news coverage of Obama’s religious preference, birthplace, and of the individuals questioning his religious belief and citizenship – efforts eventually known as the ‘birther movement'”, by which name it is widely referred to across media. The movement falsely asserted Obama was ineligible to be President of the United States because he was not a natural-born citizen of the U.S. as required by Article Two of the Constitution.”

Birther conspiracy theories were used by opponents with ulterior motives generally harbored by individuals with ‘an axe to grind’ or with a special interest. M.P. Wijeyadasa Rajapakashe’s recent references to the Colombo Port City project and the disorientation it has created in the backdrop in many respects sounds and appear to be another “Birther affair”! While we have no ill feeling towards MP Wijeyadasa, it is necessary to dispel any doubts of anyone attributing any motives on our part for trying to justify the action of the govt. due to some special sympathy or attachment.

Wijeyadasa is a sitting member of the current parliament. He has started a campaign of creating an opinion against a BILL (in gazette) which is yet to be presented to the Parliament. As an ordinary Bill It will not go through the second reading as required under the parliamentary procedure due to any pending SC petitions filed. During the various compulsory stages of the passage of a bill in Parliament the MPs will get the opportunity of bringing amendments to it or even moving to remove any sections that warrant such actions. Therefore, his going public at this stage is preemptive and looks a diversionary step.

His reference to creation of a new state is misleading hence it is our parliament that makes the laws and unless there is a binding obligation by the parliament that there will be no changes to any of those in the future under any circumstances such visualizations will be deceptive and unfounded. All regulations under the proposed ACT are to be formulated either by the President or the designated Minister and shall be published in the Gazette and presented to the parliament for approval. (section 71)

He accuses that the legal process is extending beyond our shores. It is strange how he is oblivion to the International dispute resolution procedures which are even applicable to normal agreements with foreign entities. The ACT is clear enough regarding the applicability of the provisions, terms and conditions embodied and any offences by a body of persons coming under its purview.{sections 69 and 70}.

In its entirety the proposed Act deals with the powers and authority of the Economic Commission which is appointed by the President/Minister in charge and made answerable to the President/Minister in charge. The Master plan of the Port City comes within the purview of the Commission. And has to be approved by the Commission with the concurrence of the President/ Minister in charge.

By looking at what is contained in the Draft Bill it is not clear as to how a Foreign country, power or an entity can act overriding the provisions of the Act and the directives of the Commission appointed by the President.

If there are alligators in the tea cup which we cannot see perhaps Wijeyadasa and his colleagues including the Priests whom he is collaborating with could elaborate those and get our SC to give a ruling. In a Mega investment project of this magnitude it will not be fair for the investors to get a message that the host country is averse to it . In fact it defeats the entire purpose and the concept of inviting investors into the country for economic development.

MP Wijeyadasa states that he was damned by the President. We do not see any thing wrong in this because Mr. Wijeyadasa has chosen to continue to remain in the group controlled by President in the Parliament. He is naturally subject to various understandings, coherence and collectivity if he remains there. It does not serve any purpose for him to make public statements about such an internal affair.

It is unfortunate that the followers of Wijeyadasa are kept in the dark about the other Financial Centers flourishing in their activities in about 16 different parts of the world without causing any dilemmas among the public of those countries. All these centers are functioning without causing any embarrassments to the host country and to their political fabrics. Their democratic rule too is not affected due to the operations in those Financial centers.

Globalization is a concept that has brought the world economy together and capital transformations are taking place between territories in a split of a second. Unimaginable technological advancements, the inevitable adjustments required in response to changing trade patterns and evolving economic formations at the National & Regional levels have created a challenging battle in every country. I wish to quote from a report of a International Trade Union Organization covering140 countries and with a total membership of 900 trade unions,( to which I belonged during my employment days), – “Think global and regional, act regionally and locally”

In today’s context staying present and vigilant is most important. Those who have been successful in effecting revolutionary changes have accomplished the goals by resorting to politics which determine the required changes..China- changed from communism towards market incentives. World inequality needs the politics of change.

I wish to reproduce from my own contribution to the Book Titled “Foreign Policy Perspectives: Port City of Colombo & International Financial Centre” by the Ambassadors Forum, to conclude this short write up.

“In a crippling global economy, the chance we have got to proceed progressively with a project of this magnitude and future economic importance has to be considered as a sanctification. Are we waiting to see the emergence of a Unique World Class Island City with an off-shore financial center in the South Asian Region? Some of the leading and well known Off-Shore Financial centers are located in Singapore, London, Monaco,Bahamas, Baharain, US(NewYork), British Virgin Islands and Panama. Their activities and operations are public and open and include; Asset management and protection; Special purpose vehicles; International business corporations.”

The changes proposed with regard to the operations of the Colombo Port City are in this frame of reference. No doubt they are novel concepts. But meaningful changes can only be implemented and realized by revolutionary thinking. If Prince Siddhartha then decided to carry on with his princely comforts for the rest of his life world would not have seen the birth of the greatest Philosophy!

In the words of Lord Buddha,”na thena panditho hothi, yawatha bahu bhasathi, khemi awiree abhayo, panditho hoti pachuttathi”- Dhamma pada Dhamma Wagga The Preaching about A Minister called Vinisa in Seveth Nuwara who resorted to resolve cases before him irregularly and unjustifiably. In this Stanza Lord Buddha has described what Bahu Bhasathi is, which is relevant to the issue in hand.