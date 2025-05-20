Come To The Real Consciousness!

By Rehan Fernando –

This article seeks to explore the overarching theme of unconsciousness within the political dynamic of Sri Lanka, characterized by a pervasive lack of conscious awareness in governance and policy-making. Despite securing power through three significant electoral victories, the National People’s Power (NPP) appears to be adhering to a static and ineffective policy framework, failing to adequately address developmental needs. The continued reliance on leadership figures such as Prime Minister Harini may be misguided if the prevailing trends of unconsciousness persist within the nation’s political approach.

Repeating history

Though we had a peaceful political campaign during the elections and post-election seasons, I haven’t seen a change in a systematic setup. NPP had the best opportunity to begin a new era of introducing a qualitative election campaign without posters, banners, and colorful decorations which is an old fashion and a nation-killed process.

The transition in question is not merely a matter of activating a control mechanism; rather, it represents a complex process of innovation that requires considerable time and effort. The pivotal inquiry remains: Has this transformation truly materialized? An examination of Anura’s extensive experiences, in conjunction with Harini’s insightful hypotheses, suggests the potential for a collaborative endeavor. While I acknowledge the contributions they make to the nation, I contend that their impact appears constrained and does not engender substantial change.

The phenomenon of “historical recurrence” is a salient characteristic of contemporary political governance in this country. Despite the expectation of progress and reform, political practices reminiscent of past failures persist prominently. This ongoing situation raises significant concerns regarding the efficacy of the current policy frameworks implemented by the NPP in addressing deeply entrenched governance issues. The inability to eradicate such detrimental practices prompts critical questions about the potential necessity for a new presidential election. This recurrence of historical patterns reflects a troubling cycle that warrants rigorous examination and contemplation within the broader context of political development and democratic evolution.

Political salad of the country

In examining the multifaceted dimensions of development, education, governance, technology, transportation, and the economy within this country, one can discern a metaphorical political ‘salad.’ This term encapsulates the notion that various stakeholders, driven by unconscious biases and assumptions, contribute disparate elements into a complex mixture. The resulting amalgamation often reflects a misalignment of critical components, leading to suboptimal outcomes in governance and policy-making. Thus, it is essential to critically analyze the interplay of these factors to foster a more coherent and effective political landscape.

“Kata Perata, rata passata”

The phrase I made in Sinhala, කට පෙරට රට පස්සට, translates to “words are on stage while the country’s needs are behind the screen.” This expression encapsulates a longstanding phenomenon observed throughout the history of this nation, where rhetoric often overshadows the pressing needs of the populace. Despite this negative trend, the NPP continues to thrive within this context, seemingly unimpeded by the underlying issues that persist. This situation warrants examination, as it raises questions about the relationship between political discourse and the actual requirements of society.

Sri Lanka has had no proper national development policy for years now. Instead, we depend on international cunning agendas. Let me give a simple instance. We have no systematic transportation method in this country. Our grandparents, as passengers, had traveled without proper seats in a bus in standing for minutes or hours, which was repeated by our parents too. And, we still experience the same. Such a system has existed for the last 50 or 60 years. Nobody wants to change this pathetic system and introduce a new transportation system in which passengers would enjoy their journey. We, the citizens of this country, embrace the prevailing system and continue to suffer willingly, consciously, and voluntarily. Such a way is a deadly consciousness.

Anura exhibited a notable level of verbal dynamism throughout his campaign, effectively addressing a variety of pertinent issues. His discourse was characterized by energetic language, accompanied by well-articulated arguments that supported his ideological stance. As a result, these efforts garnered a degree of acceptance and support from the public. However, this enthusiasm raises a critical question: where do these compelling words stand now, particularly in light of the absence of a substantial development program to implement the ideas that were articulated?

Conclusion

The current political leadership is urged to refrain from making superfluous statements within the parliamentary framework. The exploitation of May Day for political campaigning, rather than addressing the pressing concerns of laborers in the country, exemplifies a disturbing trend of neglect. It may be more prudent for those in power to seek alternative roles outside of the parliament, as their activities contribute to a growing sense of frustration among the populace. The present state of the Sri Lankan parliament can be characterized as a considerable drain on the democratic process, undermining the essential functions of governance and representation.

Every citizen in this country has dreams. We are entering a new era of awareness. When we have land to call our own, there’s no need to leave. If we do leave, it should be for a valid reason. However, today, many citizens leave out of frustration and despair. Isn’t it a deadly consciousness? Who can deny this reality?