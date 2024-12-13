Common Missteps After Getting Arrested for DUI

A DUI charge is not something everyone stays prepared for, and that’s why, during a DUI arrest, people make mistakes under pressure. These mistakes can land the person in worse situations and affect their future negatively. Hiring an attorney to protect yourself is a wise decision in these cases. However, stay cautious after a DUI arrest to avoid getting into an unpleasant situation.

“When possible, an attorney acting on your behalf in the courtroom lets you continue showing up to work and earning a living. It also gives you confidence knowing you have someone on your side doing the heavy lifting for your case,” says a representative at the Law Office of Aaron M. Black, PLLC, a group of DUI lawyers in Phoenix, AZ.

So, what are the common mistakes that people make after a DUI arrest? Take a look below.

Not Knowing Your Legal Rights

You should always be aware of your legal rights, not just during a DUI arrest. This practice can prevent you from making the situation worse. Remain silent during the arrest so that you don’t self-incriminate yourself. The officers might request a sobriety test to determine if you’re drunk. Make sure that it’s not mandatory in your state. If that’s the case, you can reject it. However, please note that you can never refuse a breathalyzer test. You don’t have to get into an accident to learn about your rights. Always be aware of them so that you can stay calm while cooperating with the officers and politely reject tests that are not required.

Not Asking for Legal Representation

Many people self-incriminate themselves after a DUI arrest, and that’s exactly why you should ask for a lawyer before you speak to the officers. Do it immediately after the DUI arrest and only talk to the officers in the presence of your lawyer. They can properly understand the situation and speak on your behalf, ensuring that they are imparting information that is relevant to the case and does not unnecessarily incriminate you. They also understand legal jargon and tactics that can help you through the legal procedures and prevent you from getting into serious trouble.

Reacting Poorly or Resisting During Arrest

People commonly panic during accidents. However, reacting poorly can lead to trouble. When a person panics in such situations, they usually resist arrests, which creates a negative impression. Being uncooperative with law enforcement could earn them additional charges. So, if you get stopped for DUI charges, stay calm and control your emotions. Talk to the officers politely and cooperate with them as much as possible. Do anything that keeps the situation normal and doesn’t escalate it.

Talking Excessively or Admitting Guilt

It’s very common for people to talk too much while panicking, especially after a DUI arrest. In many cases, the person speaks too much or shares details that could worsen the situation. In this way, they end up self-incriminating themselves. The officers can use all this information against them in court. At the same time, people admit their fault under pressure. So try to stay calm and control your emotions. Listen to the officer’s questions carefully and assess your answer in your head before you speak. Don’t answer elaborately until you have an attorney.

Declining to Take Chemical Tests

After a DUI arrest, some officers might ask you to take blood, breath, or urine tests to determine exactly how intoxicated you are. In some states, refusing them can lead to severe punishment, and your license can be revoked. Cooperate with the officers and take the tests if needed. However, refuse them politely if your state doesn’t require them. Talk to your attorney first to be safe.

Not Hiring an Experienced DUI Attorney

Many people believe DUI charges are not that serious and that they can handle it on their own. As a result, they don’t hire a DUI lawyer, which makes things even worse for them moving ahead. The general public doesn’t understand legal loopholes and jargon and can self-incriminate themselves. Not understanding all the clauses can also result in fines, prison time, and other unpleasant situations. So, always hire a DUI lawyer before you get into the legal battle. It will keep you protected from long-term negative consequences.

Dismissing the Seriousness of the Charges

Many people ignore the DUI charges and want to wait them out. Doing so can add more bad points and give you jail time, fines, and other legal consequences. It can even get your license suspended. So don’t ignore the charges. Pay attention to them, and don’t do the things that you’re forbidden to do while the legal battle continues. Hire and speak to your attorney, understand your rights, and wait for the issue to be resolved.

Skipping Scheduled Court Appearances

Missing a court date is deemed irresponsible. Unfortunately, many people don’t take DUI charges that seriously and miss court dates. What they don’t know is that missing an appearance can land them in jail and impose additional charges on them. Not to mention that it worsens their impression in the eyes of law enforcement. Pay close attention to the dates and never miss any appearances. Save your documents and don’t lose them.

Driving with A Suspended License

Some people make mistakes after a DUI arrest and make the situation worse for themselves, which is why the authorities suspend their license. Many people disregard it and continue to drive with the revoked license. If you’re caught doing it, your punishment can become even harsher, and you may get jail time. List all the things you can and can’t do during the legal battle, and don’t drive with a suspended license.

Not Going for Rehabilitation or Counseling

Depending on the severity of your situation, the judge might order you to get into rehab or counseling, especially if you have recurring DUI charges or have an issue with alcohol. Many people choose not to follow the orders, which can worsen their reputation and add further trouble. You should attend rehab to show the court that you are serious about the charges and have worked hard to improve your situation. This will impact your case positively and help you get off faster.

Staying aware of these common mistakes people make after a DUI arrest can help you remain alert during a DUI arrest. If you are involved in an accident, apart from documenting the details, you should immediately call your lawyer and cooperate with the officers through the legal procedures. Be serious and punctual, and don’t miss a court date. Just by following these simple steps, you can create a positive impact and get out of the case much faster.