Commonwealth Judges, Magistrates & Lawyers Urge Sri Lankan Govt. To Respect The Independence Of The Judiciary

The Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA), the Commonwealth Magistrates’ and Judges’ Association (CMJA) and the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) are very concerned about the Government of Sri Lanka’s refusal to comply with the court order to release the funds allocated for local elections which had been approved by Parliament. As result the elections could not be held. They are deeply concerned by the subsequent referral by the Speaker of Parliament of the three Supreme Court Judges responsible for the decision to the Parliamentary Committee on Ethics and Privileges.
The Preamble to the Constitution of Sri Lanka recognizes, inter alia, that the independence of the judiciary is an ‘[…] intangible heritage that guarantees the dignity and well-being of succeeding generations of the People of Sri Lanka […]’. The judiciary is entitled to exercise judicial powers free from any interference or influence by the executive and by the legislature. The judiciary plays a crucial role in ensuring accountability amongst all organs of state.
The decision of the Speaker of Parliament to refer the three Supreme Court judges to the said Committee, in respect of the said Order they made, is an attempt by the legislature to interfere with the judiciary.
The Commonwealth (Latimer House) Principles on the Three Branches of Government, which are integral part of the Commonwealth Charter and which Sri Lanka has agreed to abide by, state that:
“Judiciaries and parliaments should fulfil their respective but critical roles in the promotion of the rule of law in a complementary and constructive manner.”
It further states that:
“Best democratic principles require that the actions of governments are open to scrutiny by the courts, to ensure that decisions taken comply with the Constitution,…”
The United Nations Basic Principles on the Independence of the Judiciary provide that:
“It is a duty of all governmental and other institutions to respect and observe the independence of the judiciary … The Judiciary shall decide matters before them, on the basis of facts and in accordance with the law, without any …threats or interference.”
On 5th March 2023, the Commonwealth Bar Leaders unanimously passed the Goa Declaration on “Preserving and Strengthening the Independence of the Judiciary and on ensuring The Independence of the Legal Profession“ that declares:
“The judiciary’s role and function in the scheme of separation of powers in government must be protected and complied with and must not be reversed or nullified, except in accordance with law and applicable domestic legal procedure in compliance with international legal standards “
The Associations urge the Government of Sri Lanka to respect the independence of the judiciary by abiding by the said Order of the Supreme Court. The Associations further urge the Speaker of the Parliament to do likewise and to withdraw the reference to the said Committee and requests Parliament to cease all proceedings before the said Committee.
Latest comments
Buddhist1 / April 7, 2023
One of the major issues we have in Sri Lanka is that we forget the names of the architects and those supporters who are instrumental in passing a bill. Most of these individuals have a personal reason why they are drafting, promoting, passing, and signing in such bills, most of the time it’s due to bribes or remaining in power. This includes the members of the drafting department, the AG, the Minister of Justice, the Cabinet, the Speaker of Parliament, the PM, the President, the MPs who vote for such a bill, and the Leader of the House.
In the future, if we are to get these individuals to think about the future of the country rather than their own benefit, we should personally name and shame these individuals at every step of the way so that when they jump from one party to another or come in front of the public for votes or on stage to make speeches or also ask for votes or gets appointed for very important positions, we all can show our dissatisfaction.
/
MSarrij / April 7, 2023
It’s all talk and in practice it’s the “same old same old”, since the very beginning.
Time to introduce time limits and age limits and equal representation of both sexes to elected office in a new constitution to get rid of the culture of impunity and politicians with decaying brains who are basically the cause of the ongoing hopeless state of the country. Thankfully the country is blessed with bright young people capable of replacing the fuddy daddies, in spite of the recent exodus, if given the opportunity.
/