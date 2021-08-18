Compassionate And Humanitarian Leader

By Ven. Horowpothane Sathindriya Thera –

“Leadership is solving problems. The day soldiers stop bringing you their problems is the day you have stopped leading them. They have either lost confidence that you can help or concluded you do not care. Either case is a failure of leadership.” (Colin Powell)

“A good leader inspires people to have confidence in the leader,

a great leader inspires people to have confidence in themselves.” (Eleanor Roosevelt)

“Leadership is understanding people and involving them to help you do a job. That takes all of the good characteristics, like integrity, dedication of purpose, selflessness, knowledge, skill, implacability, as well as determination not to accept failure.” (Arleigh Burke)

There are many political leaders and heads of state around the globe today. Most of them for their own benefits and sake of their own families. It is rare to find genuine and honest leaders in the world today.

Compassionate and humanitarian leaders are very rare in this planet but NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN and VICTORIAN PREMIER DANIEL ANDREWS should be appreciated and respected the way and manner how they try their utmost to save their citizens from this dangerous killer which initially started in China.

Former president of United States of America named COVID–19 Virus as CHINESE VIRUS.

Even though officials and authorities of World Health Organization and certain countries attempted to investigate laboratories in Wuhan, Chinese authorities never allowed them to do it.

It is an inhumane and cruel act. This despicable act has destroyed millions of global citizens. Multitudes of both macro and micro businesses in various domains and departments have been completely devastated. Millions of employees and members of their families are in a desperate situation.

This act is a brutal mass destruction without any weapon, and it is beyond genocide.

Everyone is not a leader. Leaders should be genuinely equipped with true leadership qualities. Leader should be compassionate and humanitarian. Leader should be honest and sympathetic. People should follow the leader not by force or intimidation but by examples and respectable qualities.

We have learnt true capabilities and abilities of many political leaders and heads of state in many countries during this COVID-19 Pandemic challenging period. How they implemented restriction measures, rules and regulations. How they managed and provided social benefits towards public. How they assisted their business community and most importantly taking firm decisions and imposed the lockdown rules for the safety and security of citizens.

As I mentioned before New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Victorian Premier in Australia are the most compassionate and humanitarian heads of state and political leaders in the domain of democratic regimes. We should highly appreciate their commendable contribution and service. They are impartial and they are absolutely servants of people. They are practical and pragmatic. They say what they do, and they do what they say. They are totally accountable and chargeable. They are not superiors or kings and queens. They clearly know that they are elected by people and rejected by people. They are representatives of public.

They work for people. They serve for humanity. They are responsible for public. They are subject to prosecute. They are not above the law. They have no rights or any avenue to advise or influence any authority of the judiciary or justice.

They promptly make their crucial decisions and implement them immediately. We should salute these leaders rather criticize.

“A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others. He does not set out to be a leader but becomes one by the equality of his actions and the integrity of his intent.” (Douglas MacArthur)

Even though both are political leaders, they do not do politics as heads of state. This is the classic and prime disparity between so called OUR POLITICAL LEADERS and HEADS OF STATE.

Hope and pray one day we may have such charismatic and humanitarian leaders for our future generation.