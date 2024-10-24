Concerns Of AKD/NPP Of Rs. 110 Million For Former Presidents

By Asoka S. Seneviratne –

“Public money ought to be touched with the most scrupulous conscientiousness of honor. It is not the produce of riches only, but of the hard earnings of labor and poverty. It is drawn even from the bitterness of want and misery. Not a beggar passes, or perishes in the streets, whose mite is not in that mass.” ~ Thomas Paine

Given solid and unarguable 5 reasons, Government should not spend Rs. 110 million to look after former presidents of 8 Individuals or nearly Rs. 14 million per individual. It is not productive at all. Those presidents are more or less responsible for the very poor shape of the country in many ways, after 76 years today. The current well written, directed and acted film by three (3) individuals in the opposition about the Easter Sunday bomb attack in 2019 is a good example. The cost of looking after the former presidents is a huge burden for the country. It is essential to reduce the pension, cost of transport and housing as have been indicated/discussed, as 99.99% public opposes to them. Security should be provided, only after proper assessment.

Introduction

At a recent NPP massive rally in Tangalle, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD) said about a request from Ex-Prez Ranil Wickremesinghe (RW) for extensive privileges, which included 16 chefs, 163 security personnel, 30 umbrellas, and 20 vehicles. This request was based on Act No. 4 in 1986, the President’s entitlement stipulates official facilities after the term of office. The purpose of this article is not to provide an in-depth analysis, but to provide some details or statistics so that the public can better understand the concerns of President AKD/NPP in the right direction.

The great concern of AKD/NPP about the Engitlelemnt of Former Presidents

During the last presidential election campaign of AKD/NPP, one of the topics was that future NPP government will make an assessment of the entitlements of the former presidents due to (i) allocations of funds are massive (ii) there are seem to be misuse of entitlements (iii) it seems that former presidents treat those entitlements are their rights than some privileges (iv) in view of the burning economic problems in the country, those allocated funds have opportunity cost, or better use for welfare Improvement of the public (v), because of entitlements, former presidents behave and respond as ä “supreme group of individuals”, that is not the purpose of those facilities provided. One of the policies of AKD/NPP is to eliminate all waste and miss use of public resources, so that the massive allocations of public funds to former presidents is a top priority of the government to be reconsidered or reassessed.

Legal background and categories of entitlement of former presidents

Act No 4 in 1986, the President’s Entitlement stipulates the official facilities for former presidents. Accordingly, facilities are provided under the following categories:

1. Pension

2. Provision of residences or housing

3. Provision of official transport

4. Payment of secretarial allowance

Among the above, official transport needs some details. Section 3 (2) of Act 4 mentioned above specifies that former presidents are entitled to receive transport and other facilities equivalent to a Cabinet Minister’s. Furthermore, guidelines issued by former Secretary to President Lalith Weeratunga in a letter dated 14 MAY 2010 state that a maximum of three (3) vehicles, including motor vehicles, SUVs, and double cabs, are permitted for ministers and deputy ministers. According to the information, up to 17 October 2024, 11 vehicles were with Ex-Prez RW, while 16 vehicles, including an ambulance were with Mahinda Rajapaksa (MR), the concerns of the AKD/NPP government can well be understood by the public. Having excess vehicles by RW and MR must be prosecuted because it is a massive waste of public resources while all forms of poverty, including the number of malnourished children is increasing in the country.

Statistical presentation of expenditure for former presidents

The above table indicates four (4) former presidents and Mrs. Premadasa and their expenditure. Please note under building, there is not funds allocated to Mrs. Premadasa because she moved to her house some time ago. Regarding the pension, it is clear. Item “Other” may mean many including secretarial and furniture. Regarding building, it is basically building maintenance and repairs. Under vehicle, it is included the cost of fuel. Given the above, the huge list of things requested by ex-Prez RW as indicated above shows his utter selfishness greed and carelessness for public funds.

Based on the above table, allocated total funds for 2024 was Rs. 110.0 million and estimates for 2025 is Rs. 110.5 million.

I listed 5 reasons for the concerns of AKD/NPP government about the facilities provided to the former presidents. Public is not happy with Rs. 110 million and 110.5 million, because they strongly feel, and often express their anger to former presidents for the current very poor shape in the country, those former presidents have contributed in different proportions. Good example is that even after 5 years since 2019, those who are responsible for the Sunday Easter bomb attacks have not been punished while the victims are waiting for the justice. Instead for punishment and justice, currently public and the country can watch the latest well written, directed and acted film by three (3) individuals in the opposition, bankrupt and disgusting politics and politicians, curse to the country. Furthermore, related to the five names indicated in the table, there are only 8 people all together that the government spends Rs. 110 million in 2024, nearly Rs. 14 million government funds to look after one individual, it is not productive at all. Public can imagine that the number of people that can be best looked after by Rs. Rs. 14 million, or the opportunity cost. Given the above, the concerns of AKD/NPP can be well understood. In short, the cost of the of former presidents are a huge burden for the country.

Next step in the right direction.

Given its promise to reconsider massive cost looking after former presidents, AKD/NPP government has appointed a committee to revisit the entitlements mentioned above and recommend in the right direction. However, majority of the public or 99.99% are asserting on them as below.

Regarding pension, it is an equivalent based on retired senior public servants, ensuring that the formers presidents do not have any other income or financial assets. As of Mrs. Premadasa, others have their houses so that there is no need to provide housing at all. If it is anavodfavle, it should be maximum 3 bedroom house. Regarding transport, only fuel allowance that is depending on fuel prices should be provided. Secretarial allowance is fine.

Regarding security, it can be done ONLY IF there is a security threat and by doing a proper threat assessment through our Police/Military Intelligence services. It must be noted that the above mentioned table does not include the cost of security provided. It it is included, the cost is escalated hugely as more than 300 security personnel used to be with RW and MR alone until mid of October 2024. .

*The writer, among many, worked as the Special Advisor to the Office of the President of Namibia and was a Senior Consultant with UNDP for 16 years. He worked as a Senior Economist with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (1972-1993) before he migrated to New Zealand. The author can be contacted at asoka.seneviratne@gmail.com