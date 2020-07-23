Contempt Motion Against Me And Three Others

By S. Ratnajeevan H. Hoole –

I refer to the Daily Mirror story of 21 July, 2020 (pages 1 and 2, “Summons on Prof. Hoole, 3 others for contempt of court“). In the e-version, the reporter is identified as T. Farook Thajudeen.

I am writing only because many have called expressing concern over the erroneous story fed to the newspapers by the Senior Counsel of some Pastors as stated in the article itself, and the suspicion that the expensive legal team may be politically funded. I am also writing because Daily Mirror has not published my correction, which lapse is critically damaging to me as the Court takes up the case with the distortions in the public domain with no response from me.

The contempt case involves Baldaeus Theological College. When my wife as principal instituted processes for accountability, there was a reaction from “Christian” clergymen who do not take kindly to orders from a woman. They are quite open about saying that a woman as Principal is un-Christian and cite theological concerns even as they fail to account for large sums of money. The relevant clergy tried to sack my wife and Dr. Sam Thevabalasingham, the President of the College and I had stay orders issued from the Commercial High Court.

The contempt allegation is that Dr. Thevabalasingham and I misrepresented those stay orders.

The Daily Mirror news article is faulty and refers to giving effect to a meeting. A Senior lawyer like N.R. Sivendran who is cited as source should know that the reference was to giving effect to decisions at a meeting and not to a meeting itself. He also garbles the story by referring to his own client Selvaraja Jeyaraj of LEADS as the person in contempt of court for misquoting the court decision. What an Advocate for Jeyaraj!

Moreover the clergymen’s Senior Counsel Sivendran is wrong in saying that I am the Managing Director and Chief Editor of a newsletter called Direction which published the news of the stay order. I am not and have nothing to do with Direction except as an avid reader and very occasional contributor. Besides, Direction is a magazine and not a newsletter.

I trust that Mr. Sivendran’s court submissions are more accurate than what he has reportedly fed to the Daily Mirror. I am advised that when a senior lawyer spends time reporting distortions to newspapers, it is going beyond his duty as Counsel and harbors malice.

The College which is meant to be a Christian witness and a beacon of hope to the world is becoming exactly what it is not meant to be. As dark forces help those who mismanaged finances to cover up, a person well known for selling babies to Europeans for adoption in the late 1970s at Rs. 10,000 each has also got into the act. This diminishes the witness role of the college even more.

As for the more serious issues, court is the right place to say more.