Coronavirus: First Sri Lanka Death Confirmed As Cases Surge To 110

Comments should not exceed 300 words. Embedding external links and writing in capital letters are discouraged. Commenting is automatically shut off on articles after 10 days and approval may take up to 24 hours. Please read our Comments Policy for further details.
Your email address will not be published.
Latest comments
Ajay / March 28, 2020
Let’s all give an UMMA to the Rajapaksa groupie, Pavithra, the revolting woman.
/
punchinilame / March 28, 2020
A WHATSAPP WRITE UP WORTH VENTILATING ON DURING THE WORK AT HOME HOURS. Copied from an WA sms: CHINA AND COVID 19
Wuhan to Shanghai = 839 km
Wuhan to Beijing = 1152 km
Milan from Wuhan = 15000 km
Wuhan to New York = 15000 km
Wuhan to Italy = 8695 km
Wuhan to India = 3695 km
Wuhan to Iran = 5667 km
Corona has no effect in nearby Beijing / Shanghai. But deaths in Italy, Iran, European Countries are ruining the world economy……………
All business areas of China are safe. Something is fishy. That America blaming China is correct.
Today 25-03-2020, 10 tough questions to China. (Must read points 6,7,8 &9)
1) Where the whole world is being affected by this, why did it not spread anywhere in China except Wuhan? How did China except for Wuhan? How did China`s capital remain untouched by this?
2) Why did China hide from the whole world about the virus?
3) Who destroyed the initial sample of Corona?
4) Why did the doctor and the journalist who brought it up be silenced? Has the journalist been exterminated?
5) When other countries of the world asked to share information, why did they not share the information? Why refuse?
6) Why was the Director of WHO used to hide the spread of corona from human to human? WHO Director was doing what he did in “Beijing” (China) in January….??? (Were you fixing the plan?)
7) “There is no need to issue any guideline for any International flight, as it does not spread from human to human”….WHO kept doing this tweet till 11th January. Why???? Today it has been proved that corona spreads from human to human., so
8) Why did the WHO lie???
9) There was a minor case in Italy till 6th February. Suddenly Chinese `We are Chinese, not a virus, embrace us` Why did the world`s tourist destination known as the City Of Love come to embrace the people of Italy with placards?
/
Native Vedda / March 28, 2020
KASmaalam K A Sumanasekere
–
Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends.
–
It appears Coronavirus is not scared of Rana-viruses?
Are those Single handed generals, Kamal and Shavendra sleeping while on duty?
How could LTTE slayers allow this to happen.
–
We were told Gota had already won the war against Coronavirus even before it appeared and started infecting people in this island.
/