Coronavirus Pandemic & The Postponed Parliamentary Election: Mahinda Rajapaksa

By Mahinda Rajapaksa –
The Coronavirus pandemic hit countries like the USA, India and Bangladesh in a situation where their economies had been experiencing strong growth for years. In contrast, Sri Lanka has had to face this crisis in a state of economic ruin. During the five years of yahapalana misrule from 2015 to 2019, our debt burden increased by 71%, the Rupee lost one third of its value and economic growth had plummeted to 2.7%. Furthermore, though we had won the presidency in November 2019 and formed a government, we did not have a majority in Parliament and were not able to get a vote on account passed even to pay off the previous government’s debts to suppliers of fertilizer and medicine.
The financial powers vested in the President under Article 150(3) of the Constitution is the only saving grace in this situation. It was with all these debilitating disadvantages that we had to face the Coronavirus pandemic. After the first Coronavirus patient was discovered on 11 March, we introduced a raft of measures to control the disease including early detection, isolation and treatment of patients, quarantine for those exposed to risk, the tracing of patients’ contacts and social distancing measures. An operation like this has not been seen in our lifetimes. Curfews lasting for weeks on end had to be imposed to prevent the spread of the disease.
People unable to go out of their homes had to be supplied with essentials like foodstuffs, medicines, and even cash throughout the country. Aid had to be provided to low income earners. The produce of paddy and vegetable farmers and fishermen had to be bought to keep the production process going. The fact that all these tasks were dealt with simultaneously at short notice is nothing less than a managerial miracle. Today, the whole world acknowledges Sri Lanka’s success in containing the coronavirus pandemic.
The President’s leadership in this regard has to be commended. Our government doctors, nurses, and health service workers have come to the attention of the entire world. The skill and dedication of the intelligence services in tracing the contacts of patients, the efficiency of the armed forces in implementing quarantine and lockdown measures has prevented the spread of the disease. The Police, and government officials at all levels have all contributed to the success of the anti-Coronavirus campaign. Today, our country is one of the safest places to be in the whole world. We have achieved this despite an economy that had been driven into the ground, and an unpatriotic and opportunistic opposition bent on undermining our government at every turn.
The opposition leader tried to sabotage the anti-coronavirus campaign at the very outset by personally encouraging protests against the quarantine process. Then they tried to undermine government services including the health service with the argument that the President had no power to allocate funds for government services after the dissolution of Parliament. Now they say that the Gazette dissolving Parliament should be rescinded the as the new parliament has to meet before the 2nd of June, and the parliamentary election cannot be held before that.
The yahapalana government delayed local government elections by nearly three years. Their attempt to postpone that election indefinitely by moving courts failed only because the Elections Commission declared they would hold elections to the institutions that were not involved in litigation. With just days to go for the dissolution of the provincial councils in 2017, the yahapalana government changed the provincial councils elections system to prevent elections from taking place. When the Attorney General held that a two thirds majority in Parliament was required to pass that amendment, they bartered policy for votes in the corridors of Parliament to obtain the required majority.
As a result of that unprincipled political horse trading, the local government elections law which was passed on 25 August 2017 has 40% proportional representation whereas the provincial councils elections law passed four weeks later has 50% proportional representation! Sri Lanka is also the only democratic country in the world where political parties petitioned the Supreme Court to get the declaration of a parliamentary election annulled. The present scramble to have the parliamentary elections put off is a continuation of that deplorable past.
Things have to come back to normal sooner or later. In eleven of the 25 administrative districts, there have been no coronavirus patients at all. In another seven districts, there have been only one or two patients, and five to seven patients in two more districts. Only five districts have a high incidence of coronavirus patients.
On 2 March the President dissolved Parliament and fixed 25 April for the poll and 14 May for the first meeting of the new Parliament. Ten days later, when the first Coronavirus patient was found, the President did not have the power to postpone the poll. Under Section 24(3) of the Parliamentary Elections Act No: 1 of 1981, when the poll cannot be held on the day fixed by the President, the Elections Commission is mandatorily required to fix another day for the poll. They have no power to postpone the poll without fixing another date. Such mandatory legal requirements cannot be ignored on the basis of speculation as to what may or may not happen weeks and months into the future. The Elections Commission should first fulfill its duties under Section 24(3) and thereafter take up for discussion any outstanding issues.
*Mahinda Rajapaksa – Prime Minister
Latest comments
Leelagemalli / April 18, 2020
Quote
Things have to come back to normal sooner or later. In eleven of the 25 administrative districts, there have been no coronavirus patients at all. In another seven districts, there have been only one or two patients, and five to seven patients in two more districts. Only five districts have a high incidence of coronavirus patients.
Unquote
–
It may be that today#s information cover that you have no patients being found on those districts, but how can you know it to be for sure, if the numbers of test have sofar been done is just 5000/22 million of people ?
–
Secondly, also on the west, there are speculations among populations, even if there are no proper signs being given, lot more may have been caught by the COVID-19 virus and may have slight signs such as sore throats – ..no world pioneers hve been able sofa to paint a real picture of this particular virus strain… with the ground information being like that… neverthless you guys in srilanka – an another poor counntry to make SELF GLORIFICATIONs as your head lines news of daily sort is beyond all ethics and morals.
–
people to be misled also in such a dangerous backdrop is beyond all ethics.
:
You and your brother could well take the DUE steps as of early March 2020 – if your brain cells worked on the line of SAVING the nation by hook or crook… no, sorry, to tell you today, you guys had not the least care being given tot he nation..
–
There is besides only one entrance (biggest) into the island nation that is BIA- which became SALON door style curse to your total ignorance.
Vietnames and Nepals did their best and controlled it with ZERO death tolls, amidst lack of all, but you ballige puthas have failed – that let PEOPLE to be in anxities of unknown nature as of today.
/
Amarasiri / April 18, 2020
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa,
“The financial powers vested in the President under Article 150(3) of the Constitution is the only saving grace in this situation. It was with all these debilitating disadvantages that we had to face the Coronavirus pandemic. After the first Coronavirus patient was discovered on 11 March, we ..”
//
This is FAKE news. You are LYING again, and again, and again, and …..,
//
The FIRST Wuhan China-19 virus, renamed COVID-19 virus was from the Chinese in January , F1, along with many other Chinese, who were not properly tested. The people knew better.
//
The people avoided the Chinese, got off the bus when the Chinese
Got into the bus. You are lying habitually.
//
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on March 17, there is no problem with the China virus. Within a week, the Land was shut down.Why do you keep lying?Habit? Because the people are imbeciles, mean measured IQ 79?
//
The second wave of the China virus infections, F2, came from Europe and elsewhere, AFTER, the China -19 virus, infected those countries, and they brought it to Sri Lanka by Europeans and Sri Lankan’s returning from Europe.
//
Now, the Para-Sinhala Para-“Buddhist” Racists, along with your Govt and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa , and the lying media, are blaming the INNOCENT Muslims for the Wuhan- China -19 virus pandemic.
/
Amarasiri / April 18, 2020
Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister,
Why aren’t the police arresting you for lying and fake news, on the China virus? Because, the imbeciles, mean measured IQ 79, don’t know any better?
//
A 50-year old woman has been arrested by the CID on charges of posting false and misleading content about COVID-19 on social media.
//
Police said the woman, a resident of Nalla, Divuldeniya was arrested on Thursday.
The suspect woman to be produced in the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today.
//
Meanwhile, the police said including the arrest of this woman, the CID has arrested a total of 17 individuals for posting false and misleading content on social media
/
S.F.Hanifdeen / April 18, 2020
please send your news me.
/
Wake Up Lanka / April 18, 2020
This jumble mumble nonsense from SriLanka’s prime minister!
Why are we surprised when many say SriLanka will be forever a third world nation? If only our voters didn’t love the racist politicking so much, then maybe we could have a chance of digging ourselves out of this indignity.
/
chiv / April 18, 2020
Beware, here comes the biggest VIRUS. No BCG or Chloroquine will help in fighting this one.
/
K.A. Sumanasekera / April 18, 2020
Good call Mr Prime Minister..
–
Is Rajan Hoole more important and powerful than our 7 Million Inhabitants?..
/
rbh / April 18, 2020
During the five years of yahapalana misrule from 2015 to 2019, our debt burden increased by 71%
Before 2015 election if there was no depth then the depth taken after 2015 UNP would have been paid without any burden, the future promisses runs in dept track rise in dept.
/
hancho pancha / April 18, 2020
Dear PM.
I and my fellow residents have been without our staples like rice, pulses, onions, tea etc. I sent emails to Divisional Secretary and Presidential Task Force but nothing is heard. We are indeed desperate. Hope you will take notice of this dire situation. People are at the mercy of profiteers. I live in Boruppa, Gunnapana in Amunugama.
/
Raj-UK / April 18, 2020
Mahinda old pal
So everything is hunky dory in SL. The poor had free rations handed out & others had food delivered to their door steps, nobody was left behind, despite the logistical nightmare of ensuring no one falls through the safety net & the sustainability of handouts, the curfew being indefinite.
SL is the only country, apart from India, which, presumably, followed SL’s example with a curfew (after all, you claim the whole world has acknowledged Sri Lanka’s success in containing the corona virus pandemic) but it clearly did not make any impact on containing the people, apart from causing chaos at bus & train stations with desperate people even walking hundreds of miles to their villages, defying the curfew, social distancing being impossible in a country with so many ghettos. Still, statistically, India has done better than SL in terms of deaths per million or even as a percentage of those infected. Incidentally, are you aware that Nepal & Vietnam, with no reported deaths, has managed without a curfew?
Now that the pandemic has been successfully controlled & the indefinite curfew expected to be lifted soon, what is the strategy for the economic recovery? Blaming the previous regime for poor financial management is an old record with the needle stuck in a groove. In that context, will you take responsibility for the billions squandered by you on white elephant projects & the mismanagement of the Central Bank with Greek bond losses, failed hedging deals, massive corruption & dodgy deals you & your brother are accused of? In the absence of a credible opposition & a competent alternative, it will be a walk over for your party at the next election, therefore, we have no choice but to let bygones be bygones & forget the past. So, talking about the future, what do you (& your brother) plan to do about the economy post COVID 19?
/