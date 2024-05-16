Corruption In Sri Lanka: The Root Of Modern Social Instability

By Udara Soysa –

In this beautiful island nation of Sri Lanka, a shadow looms large, shaping much of the turmoil and instability that grips its society. This shadow is corruption, a pervasive issue that seeps through the layers of governance, eroding the trust between the people and their leaders, and undermining the foundations of social and economic development. The claim that corruption is the root cause of the social instability in Sri Lanka is not an exaggeration; rather, it is a reflection of a harsh reality. From FCID investigations to inquiries at local police stations to inquiries at immigration – corruption persists!

Corruption in Sri Lanka manifests in various forms, from high-level political graft to everyday bureaucratic bribery. It affects everything from the simplest government transaction to the largest infrastructure projects. The impacts are profound and multifaceted, influencing not just the economic sphere but also the very social fabric of the nation.

Firstly, corruption leads to significant economic disparities in Sri Lanka. When corrupt practices dictate the distribution of resources, the rich and powerful often become richer whether its from Maga Naguma or otherwise, while the average citizen struggles to meet basic needs – while witnessing the corrupt class’ rapid economic growth. This inequity breeds frustration and resentment among the populace, leading to social unrest and instability. The economic burden that corruption places on the country can be seen in the inflation rates, unemployment figures, and the overall economic downturns that have plagued Sri Lanka, especially evident in recent crises.

Secondly, corruption undermines the rule of law. When officials from the highest echelons of power to local government representatives engage in corrupt practices, it erodes the public’s trust in legal and political systems. This disillusionment can lead to a lack of respect for the law, and in some cases, people take matters into their own hands. The result is a society where lawlessness becomes more common, further destabilizing the nation.

Moreover, corruption in the public sector leads to inefficiency and poor service delivery. Essential services such as healthcare, education, and public safety suffer when funds meant for public welfare are siphoned off. The quality of life deteriorates, and the public’s dissatisfaction with government services increases, contributing to social discontent and instability.

The pervasive nature of corruption also impacts Sri Lanka’s international reputation. It deters foreign investment and aid, which are crucial for the country’s development. Investors are hesitant to funnel money into an economy where the rules of fair play are routinely disregarded, and where financial returns are uncertain. This stunts economic growth and limits opportunities for societal advancement, further exacerbating the conditions that lead to social instability. When reading slogans of common man who attended Aragalaya such can easily be witnessed.

Lastly, the political instability caused by corruption cannot be overlooked. Political corruption leads to cycles of short-term policies aimed at appeasing the masses or enriching the elite, rather than long-term planning that benefits the broader population. This results in frequent changes in policy and government, which disrupts progress and fuels ongoing social and political instability.

Clearly, to address the social instability in Sri Lanka, it is imperative to tackle corruption head-on. This involves strengthening institutions, enhancing transparency, and ensuring accountability. Public engagement and education on the rights and responsibilities of citizens are also crucial in cultivating a culture of integrity. Only through such comprehensive measures can Sri Lanka hope to heal and move towards a more stable and prosperous future. The task is daunting but essential; the very fabric of Sri Lankan society depends on the eradication of the corruption that plagues it. Strong anti corruption legislation is a good starting point.

*Udara Soysa is a senior law lecturer and a practising Attorney at Law in Sri Lanka