Covid-19: Muslim Council Questions GMOA’s Racial Profiling Methodology

The GMOA uploaded on its official website and Facebook page last evening, 17th April 2020 a document titled GMOA/ICTA COVID-19 Exit Strategy. The document, dated 4th April 2020 is a concept proposal with claims it was presented to the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. This original document racially profiles Muslims in its research in an unethical and questionable methodology.

Soon after it was uploaded, Dr Sanjeewa Weerawarana, a board member of the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) denied any co-authorship of the document. In a personal tweet last night he claimed, “The whole idea of using Muslim population to make this decision is utterly preposterous and disgusting. I did go for one meeting with GMOA and the president along with ICTA Chairman Jayantha de Silva (and others). We were never shown this document nor did we consent to being co-authors of this document.”

The GMOA has since then replaced a new document removing ICTA and ‘Muslim Population’ from it.

The Muslim Council of Sri Lanka has sought a response as to how a study with a questionable methodology, using language that could lead to misunderstanding and conflict among fellow Sri Lankans could arise from a professional organization like the GMOA.

We publish below the Muslim Council letter in full:

18th April 2020

President

Dr Anuruddha Padeniya

Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA)

275, Organisation of Professional Associations of Sri Lanka (OPASL) 75, Prof Stanley Wijesundera Mawatha, Col- 07

LETTER TO GMOA ON EXIT STRATEGY DOCUMENT

It has come to our urgent notice that a document titled GMOA/ICTA COVID-19 Exit Strategy was uploaded by the GMOA on its official website and Facebook page last evening, 17th April 2020. The document, dated 4th April 2020 is a concept proposal with claims it was presented to the Hon. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. This original document racially profiles Muslims in its research in an unethical and questionable methodology (please see attachment for reference).

Soon after, Dr Sanjeewa Weerawarana, Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) board member denied any co-authorship of the document. In a personal tweet last night he claimed, “The whole idea of using Muslim population to make this decision is utterly preposterous and disgusting. I did go for one meeting with GMOA and the president along with ICTA Chairman Jayantha de Silva (and others). We were never shown this document nor did we consent to being co-authors of this document.”

Within hours of uploading it, the document was replaced removing ICTA and ‘Muslim Population’ from it. While appreciating the GMOA’s effort at making the change, this does not erase the fact that GMOA members may have been issuing insights from this document for the last two weeks and influencing public opinion and policy regarding the containment of the COVID-19 disease in Sri Lanka. This attempt to defame a government institution such as ICTA and the Muslim community at a time when there are tensions at all sides calls to question the intentions, integrity, and professional ethos of the GMOA and the medical professionals who co-signed the document.

The Ministry of Health issued guidelines on 2nd April to the media about racially profiling victims and urged them to “Report on COVID-19 in a positive manner so as to build cooperation and support among people in dealing with the disease.”

While we understand this is a research document, The Muslim Council of Sri Lanka would like a response as to how a study with a questionable methodology, using language that could lead to misunderstanding and conflict between fellow Sri Lankans could arise from a professional organization like yours. While continuing to appreciate the work of the GMOA, we hope there can be greater cooperation and understanding between the GMOA, other organizations and communities in Sri Lanka in future endeavours. MCSL would like to thank the GMOA for their important work during the COVID-19 crisis and the risk taken by many of its members who are front line workers.

Feel free to reach out to us if you would like to engage on matters relating to COVID-19 and others.