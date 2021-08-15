Covid-19 Pandemic Reaches Catastrophic Levels: Association Of Medical Specialists

An open Appeal to His Excellency the president, the Government and the General public

We, the Association of Medical Specialists share the same opinion of the WHO experts, SLMA, public health inspectors and all the other health care providers on the imminent disaster caused by the raging infections of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

All of our concerns, warnings and predictions are purely based on science, statistics and ground realities. (see WHO expert committee report)

Whilst appreciating all the measures your Excellency and the government has taken to impose stricter travel and other restrictions, we plead ONCE AGAIN for further clamping down of movements as recommended by the WHO expert panel before the spread of this delta variant becomes unstoppable and catastrophic.

It is no secret that almost all hospitals (state & private) have reached their full capacity and the preventive services are exhausted. Moreover, the number of patients requiring oxygen and other intensive care facilities have gone up to the dangerous levels which may result in inability to provide optimal care for both Covid and non Covid patients. To make matters worse, number of Health care workers infected with Covid-19 are increasing day by day.

Although it may be a little too late, we still believe that stricter measures implemented at this critical juncture could still slow down this HUMAN TO HUMAN spread and hence this alarming mortality and morbidity until our society reach adequate levels of immunity by vaccination.

If prompt and stern interventions are not adopted as recommended by the WHO experts at this critical juncture, we could face an unprecedented disaster overwhelming all the resources at our disposal.

We, as a responsible professional organization have brought many issues to the attention of your Excellency and the government very constructively, purely for the sake of our fellow citizens.

We also take this opportunity to appeal to all the religious leaders, community leaders and the general public to make individual or collective decisions to protect our citizens from the spread of Covid-19.

Therefore, we wish to appeal to all citizens of our country for a stricter self-imposed isolation. This is not only applicable to individuals but also for larger ventures like Department stores, shops, factories, offices and restaurants where owners and managers could decide on their behalf to take measures on self-isolation. Already there are such instances where certain trade associations have made collective decisions.

We plead all citizens of our country at this crucial juncture to adopt tougher measures, although they may be damaging to livelihoods, as this is the only practical measure at our disposal to save our LIVES.

Thank you

Yours sincerely,

Dr LakKumar Fernando Dr R Gnanasekeram

President-AMS General Secretary-AMS



CC: 1. Hon. Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

2. Hon. Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Minister of Health

3. Hon. Basil Rajapaksa, Minister of Finance

4. Hon. Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and

COVID Disease Control

5. Hon. Prof. Channa Jayasumana, State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of

Pharmaceuticals

6. Dr. P B Jayasundara, Secretary to HE The President

7. Major General Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Secretary, Ministry of Health

8. General Shavendra Silva, WWV RWP RSP VSV USP ndc psc Mphil

9. Dr. Asela Gunawardena, Director General of Health Services, Ministry of health

10. Sri Lanka Medical Association

11. Government Medical Officers’ Association

12. PHI Union of Sri Lanka

13. Chairman, The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce

14. All media Institutions