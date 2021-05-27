Covid-19 Vaccine Roll Out In Sri Lanka: What Are We Doing And Who Is Responsible For The Current Mess?

We have witnessed the COVID-19 vaccination program taking another dramatic turn today to display thuggery of the Mayor of Moratuwa Urban council.

While saluting the Medical officer of health (MOH) for her courage and forthrightness, we blame law enforcement authorities who failed to exercise their power to protect and defend a high ranking public servant on duty in Moratuwa.

We have come to know about several such ugly acts of politicians in Kurunegala and Galle as well during this vaccine roll out. We have already protested against certain high handed actions of powerful health sector trade union in relation to administration second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine. We condemn such interference by any groups or individuals with political or trade union’s backing.

We as a professional trade union have very clearly predicted the chaotic situation which could arise as a result of authorities losing the grip of the vaccination programme against Covid-19 at this critical juncture. Any rational individual with common sense would know it’s detrimental effect on the success of the whole programme and hence on our economic recovery.

We urge authorities to introduce a clear and strict vaccine roll out plan even at this late stage as this is the final rescue mission to put our programme on track to win the confidence of the general public while successfully beating the pandemic. In the absence of such a firm, organized plan we are bound to fail in achieving our goal.

Further, this kind of adhoc interferences by various groups violating scientific prioritization of vaccination roll out has already caused immense damage to our “vaccination fame” internationally and our ability to purchase needy vaccines in the near future.

Therefore, we would like to warn relevant authorities that this would be the last opportunity to intervene at the highest level to clear this mess to enable our front line workers and the general public to get this important vaccine in a scientifically organized manner.

Dr LakKumar Fernando Dr R Gnanasekeram

President – Association of Medical Specialists General Secretary – AMS