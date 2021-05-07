Covid – Let’s Migrate From “I did It Best” To “Let’s Do It Together”

By Lihini Fernando –
The present situation of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka is alarming to the extent that any common man can easily arrive at the conclusion that the level of diligence and the control exercised by the government in handling the first wave of the pandemic has degenerated at an alarming rate.
The government’s general approach to handling COVID-19 was nothing but “I did it best”, “We are the best to handle it in the world”, “We will be the first to vaccinate the entire population”. They continuously neglected to apply scientific or strategic thinking to assess the situation and manage the pandemic.
The COVID management in Sri Lanka initially was all about embracing the Chinese lady who was first identified with the virus. Then the pandemic became a political trump card for the General Election. Then it turned out to be a weapon to hurt the Muslim Community with the entire saga over burials.
Another manifestation of their lousy pandemic response was the Government’s reliance on an Ayurvedic Paniya developed by a witch doctor (aka Dhammika Paniya) without adopting a scientific approach and duly placing orders for the vaccine.
The vaccination drive too became a flop with the inability to source sufficient stocks for the second dosage and enormous gaps between the first and the second jabs. Even at present, we see that the COVID-19 task force is headed by Military personnel, and not by a Medical Specialist or a Virologist. The right person is not given the right position, to take the right decision.
The mafia of quarantine tourism, leading towards the importation of a foreign COVID-19 variant to the country, clearly arises from the shortsighted nature of the actions of this Government. I recall reading a controversial social media post written by William Dalrymple stating that Sri Lanka is indeed a transit point for those who want to flee from India, provided they have money and contacts, calling it his “Great Escape” to Sri Lanka.
It is alarming to note that only 6% of the COVID ITUKAMA fund has been utilized thus far, with the country grappling with a shortage of ICU Beds. Minister Sudarshini Fernandopulle states that in the coming days, the patient count can rise to over 10,000 per day.
Are we ready as a country to handle this pandemic in the event it escalates beyond its present status?
One can criticize the Government endlessly and it rightly deserves such criticism. Criticism alone, however, is not the solution.
The people of this country should not be the victims of inept politicians or political warfare. The people of this country deserve to be led by people with knowledge and education. When Sri Lanka invests billions of rupees to educate doctors, produce academics and empower professionals in various sectors, the country is run by unqualified politicians and some military personnel. Doesn’t this reflect a failed system and a failed country?
It is rather disheartening to note that the public healthcare system is collapsing. COVID-19-infected patients are now left in their houses as hospital beds are exceeding capacity and the duration to obtain an ambulance is over 4-5 hours (Source: MOH Doctors).
On 29th April, a COVID19 patient died at his home because there was no ambulance to take him to the hospital. A pregnant mother also became a victim. If Sri Lanka does not act fast, and think proactively, it is inevitable that we will turn out to be another India in the coming days. We are still in denial and distorting the truth regarding COVID-19 as has been the case with many other things in the country.
Trying to be World’s First in vaccinating the public or Using COVID-19 as the next election trump card for this government should not be the name of the game. The Opposition delivering fantastic oratorical speeches in parliament saying ‘we told you before’ should also not be the name of the game. People comparing the present government with the previous government and stating that we are better off now with this regime, though in hindsight they are worse off, is also not the name of the game.
Time has come to work collectively to resolve this Crisis. The nation is calling out to the politicians to work together, irrespective of their political differences. All 225 sitting in parliament are all elected representatives, be it the opposition or the government. They all are accountable to the people of this country. They all have a responsibility to act beyond their conventional framework.
It is unheard of in Sri Lankan politics, where the government and opposition collaborate and work together. But today I say so.
The people of this country are calling you all out!
Step up and be the change for our sake and not for your own sake.
Collaboration is the only way forward if Sri Lanka is to recover from this devastating situation be it the pandemic or the economic crisis.
The time has come for collective action, collective responsibility. The people of this country cannot change the ruler now, neither the MPs sitting in Parliament. We have no choice but to lead our lives with a set of rulers, who in the eyes of the common man are incapable, inept and uncouth. It is best the remaining educated or the sensible parliamentarians sitting in the opposition support the pandemic management process and the Government too seeks the assistance of the opposition, to work together and refix the economy and to build sustainable policies.
If Sri Lanka is to ever overcome this crisis, we need ‘Consensus-based Politics”, “Politics with Principles”, and long term sustainable policies devoid of political agendas. This can only be developed if parties collectively work together to arrive at broad policies be it economic, education, tourism, social welfare, foreign policies with a “Sri Lanka First” approach without championing a party agenda.
Coming back to COVID, if the numbers continue to rise (God forbid not), the present centralized system that is in place will not be able to handle the patient numbers. It’s better to act proactively and strategize instead of ‘learning on the job’ and being reactive.
At present at the Local Government level, every electorate comprises of a Development Committee headed by a Parliamentarian of the ruling party. This Development Committee also comprises of the Opposition MPs’, Local Council Mayor / Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman, Provincial Council & Local Council Members, Government Officials of the Divisional Secretariats, Police, MOH Officers and all other bodies linked to the area. If the Government together with the Ministry of Health can devise a mechanism of setting up temporary treatment facilities in each area with the supervision of MOH Doctors, PHI’s, Medical staff, Mid-wives (Ideally a team to be based in each area), we can ensure that the people in these areas will be safer and taken care of. Funds for these facilities can be via the Central Government and the setup costs can be via Local Council Funds. Charity Organizations, Clubs in the area too can assist in the operational costs. This will be a better mechanism to secure the lives of the people versus being left at their homes with no care or a hospital bed.
Nevertheless, the focus of the government should also be to reduce the numbers of COVID-19 patients. Requesting the people to adhere to guidelines alone is not sufficient. The government must lay down a mechanism to ensure that people too are guided correctly. SL people today are fighting a survival battle, be it economic or health-related. They report to their workplace not by choice, but as a means of survival. The government has failed to build a transport system to ensure proper social distancing is maintained. We see overcrowded trains, buses. Aren’t these all breeding grounds for Corona? Where is the ‘so called’ strategy of the Government?
Sri Lanka is a country that is a victim of lapses. The problem, however, is that it will be too late when we learn our lessons the hard way.
“Let’s Fight this crisis together”, is all I can say at this moment because everyone sitting in Parliament has failed the people beyond comprehension and we are left with no other option.
*The Writer is an Attorney at Law, Local Council Member representing the Moratuwa Municipal Council, a Women’s & Child Rights Activist and a fighter for Social Justice.
Latest comments
leelagemalli / May 7, 2021
Dear Ms Fernando,
They are champions at such silly statements.Tjat they have in their blood. They are shameless. Something very important should have gone in their adolesence. I dont think DA Rajapkshe and his wife should be respected by building monuments on the costs of the tax payers funds.
Recalling what Ms CBK reitereated it ” uncultured, unethical bastards”. These terms are now proved by themselves for the second time within the last 15 months.
Recalling what MAFIA BOSS prevaricated to a press, prior to last PE – , let s wait to see how we revitalize it after gaining power ” These men are just talking to the gallery. Today, almost anyone who may have voted for these criminals are dead silent. They just behave like defeated dogs that hardly try to hide their tails behind the rear legs….. these mn are very irresponsible ………….. no plan at all.
Rajash / May 7, 2021
The high flying VIPs of the Rajapaksa clan and cronies and even some high flying clergies and Sangha were given Covid-19 vaccine in Welikada Prison shrouded in secrecy and mystery.
The Govt doesn’t care about the citizens
worth checking out the story
Ajith / May 7, 2021
“Let’s Fight this crisis together”, is all I can say at this moment because everyone sitting in Parliament has failed the people beyond comprehension and we are left with no other option.
A very good article highlighting the focus of those in power. Military is to fight enemy but in this land military is fight to disadvantaged people and societies. The war with LTTE was continued for 30 years and finally ended after 30 years. Who claimed victory? Only One family. Even the military commander who lead the war throughout was jailed by the people who claimed victory. Is it possible to win the war by one family? Only fools can believe that. But it was believed by majority of the majority including doctorates, professors and Monks.
Similarly, when Corona was brought to Sri Lanka initially by a Chinese tourist and in the first wave it was controlled the same family claimed their own victory. But in the second wave, they put the blame on the people and they refused to work together with others and still military is deciding what vaccine is good for them. Is it possible to fight together under family military dictatorship?
Simon / May 7, 2021
“Let’s Do It Together”. This was the “Political Approach” initiated by the PM on the very first appearance of this pandemic. He summoned a meeting of all political party (both Governing & Opposition) representatives to discuss ways and means of handling the situation of the present and future. This approach was not allowed to proceed. The President brushed aside that attempt (political togetherness) and resorted to his own capability and “sick mentality) of a “Military Approach” by appointing a “Task Force” headed by the Army Commander. All the other “Professional Bodies” (Medical & Scientific) that existed for handling such pandemic situations were sidelined to be a “Secondary” force that can only “Advise” but not directly tasked to enforce decision making authorities to act in compliance with dictates based on science. This, the action of the President, “I can do it” eroded the whole system that was in place and from there onwards the task of “Managing” the pandemic got out of control. That is how we saw the “Dissolution” of Professional and Scientific” Authoritative Bodies and appointing “HIS” own choice (mostly from Viyathmaga). The Political Party participation, the PM intended to establish, was also given a permanent “Death” nail, resulting in chaos in losing the “Cooperative Efforts” to handle this pandemic. To continue….
Simon / May 7, 2021
continued… That was a brief history of “Mismanagement” (a direct result of the Militaristic approach and ego-based “I can do it” approach) that brought about a “Chaotic State” in handling the pandemic. In the midst of this chaos, the “Quack Doctors” together with “Media” stated to make hay while the sun shines. Surprisingly (but not to me) the “Political” (SLPP Ministers and even the Speaker) junta backed by another set of “Quack Professionals” and “Media”, backing the President, openly and brushing aside “Legal Accountability” issues, started a very “Lucrative” practice to make money. This “Practice” continues to date, without any “HINDERANCE” ignoring all the “Legal Accountabilities” that arise out of marketing “Fake” medications in the name of “COVID 19”. Today’s situation in S/L was well explained by a world renowned Professional Consultant – Prof. Sanjaya Perera, who said that there are 30,000 inflicted virus persons “Roaming” around without any detection and spreading the disease. On this Thursday, I watched a TV program titled “MAWATHA” attended to by all professionals who are well versed in handing the present
Simon / May 7, 2021
….present alarming situation and the ways and means of facing to arrest it. It is well worth watching it, available: youtube.com/watch?v=Krc19HucDwg. (It was a program aired by News 1st) Prof. Sanjaya Perera was a member of the Consultanting Team who presented the “Guide Lines” to open the Hon-Kong Airport and opening the schools in Germany. Why are we not inviting these types to prepare guidelines and execute plans to handle the pandemic and open the country soon. The simple and visible reason is the “EGO”, (I can do it, and “MY” men can handle it attitude) of a “ONE MAN SHOW”. It is time to give up this approach of “I can do it” and go for a “Cooperate Effort” to manage this pandemic and avoid a disastrous situation in the country. Yesterday, another “Pandith” of “Pohottuwa” – MP Gevidndu Kumaratunga, stated in Parliament (presenting statistics) that S/L is among to “TOP” in handling the pandemic. He has received many hundreds of “Filthy” comments in the “Social Media” posting and that is very encouraging at this moment. At last, the PEOPLE are beginning to understand and assess who these “Viyaththus” (Pandits) are
a14455 / May 7, 2021
madam
Does it seem like you have nothing to say about our self-important medical community that is holding on to 600 k doses in their warehouses while people are dying in the streets?
And Oh My Goodness they have approved the Pfizer jab, of which they have 0 stock. What a genius move. and Oh by the way they announce the Russian jab is going to be the main one while Russia is asking Chinese firms to produce it? (so it is clear that they may not have enough stock for a long time?
in the name of so-called safety and helping the population these fools are putting their fellow citizens in danger.
and instead of talking about that you are talking if Gota did it or did we do it ?
Plato / May 7, 2021
…………The right person is not given the right position, to take the right decision…..
The essayist has hit the nail on its head!
It is all about Round Pegs in Square Holes and Square Pegs in Round Holes.
Native Vedda / May 7, 2021
Plato
“It is all about Round Pegs in Square Holes and Square Pegs in Round Holes.”
Are you saying 6.9 Million Sinhala/Buddhists are wrong?
Mallaiyuran / May 7, 2021
