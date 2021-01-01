Cremation Vs. Burial: Expert Panel Revises Recommendation To Include Both Cremation And Burial Of COVID-19 Dead Bodies  

The 11-Member Expert Panel appointed by the Ministry of Health has revised its recommendation to include both cremation and burial of COVID-19 dead bodies in Sri Lanka.

The panel chaired by Prof. Jennifer Perera, Senior Professor in Microbiology in its recommendations submitted to the Ministry of Health this week said, “’While firmly standing by on the previous recommendation and guidelines on exclusive cremations of dead bodies as the most appropriate method of disposal which was based on the understanding at the time, the expert committee has revised the recommendations on disposal of bodies to include both cremation and burial, while adhering to the specified safety precautions.”

On 24th December 2020, the Ministry of Health appointed a panel of virologists, microbiologists and immunologists to provide their expert opinion on the safe disposal of human remains of COVID-19 infected people. The members of the panel comprised of Prof. Neelika Malavige, Professor in Microbiology, Dr. Geethani Galagoda, Consultant Virologist, Dr. Janaki Abeynayake, Consultant Virologist, Dr. Rajeeva de Silva, Consultant Immunologist, Dr. Kanthi Nanayakkara, Consultant Vaccinologist, Dr. Malika Karunaratne, Consultant Microbiologist, Dr. Saranga Sumathipala, Consultant Virologist, Dr. Nadeeka Janage, Consultant Virologist, Dr. Rohitha Muthugala, Consultant Virologist and Dr. Dulmini Kumarasinghe, Consultant Virologist.

In a communication dated 24th December 2020, Dr. S. H. Munasinghe, Secretary to the Ministry of Health requested the panel to provide scientific evidence and expert opinion on the behavior of the SARS CoV-2 virus remaining in a corpse of a COVID-19 infected person after death.

Dr. Munasinghe also requested the panel to provide recommendations on whether burial can be used as an option for safe disposal of corpse of a COVID-19 infected person. The expert panel was also requested to provide guidance to be adhered to, for the safe disposal of corpse of a COVID-19 infected person if burial is considered an option for disposal and to also provide recommendations on the involvement of family members and religious personnel during the cremation or burial processes used for disposal of the body.

In the recommendation submitted to the ministry, the expert panel said that key points and scientific evidence were considered in drafting the report. The report stated that the viruses cannot replicate in the body once an infected person dies and the remaining virus in the body dies over a period of time with the death of a person as there are no more living cells.

The panel also highlighted that the SARS-CoV-2 virus infection is not a water-borne disease. “Contamination of water by residual virus in a corpse leading into the water table through layers of soil to reach levels of the infectious dose is very remote as any residual infection virus continues to die. Furthermore, any residual infectious virus that reached the water table gets diluted in the large volume of water. Therefore, the amount of virus in water is insufficient to lead to infection either by ingestion, contact with mucus membranes, or through contaminated hands as the minimal infectious dose of the virus is quite high. For the same reasons, there also has been no evidence of transmission through water contamination from burial by SARS or influenza. However, water contamination could be avoided to a large extent by wrapping the body using virus impervious material such as use of non-biodegradable body bags.”

In the four-page report submitted to the Ministry of Health, the expert panel also provided further recommendations for the disposal of a body from the health facility/mortuary to the crematorium/burial site and participation of family members and religious dignitaries.

The recommendations were: