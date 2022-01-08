By K. Balendra –

Mr. Sajith Premadas and his party Samagi Jana Balawegaya seem to be concerned about the Sinhala youths leaving the county in large numbers, due to the prevailing situation. The crocodile tears shed by Samagi Jana Balawegaya in this regard is essentially ‘political’ coupled with communal flavor to win elections, which may not be very far away?

Similar concern was not shown by Sajith when the Tamil Youths left the country due to persecutions, prosecutions and fear of executions under various pretexts.

Over a million Tamils have fled the country for fear of the Triple Action mentioned above by the successive Sinhala governments. In some cases, it was supported by the Tamil/Muslim politicians too, for their own personal benefits.

The exodus commenced as a trickle from 1970 and continued in their thousands from 1983 onwards. Not a hum was made by the UNP where Sajith was a member or even by other popular political parties from the south.

It was the UNP which commenced the Communal Disharmony in a subtle manner and the architect was DS. Senanayake – the father of the Sinhala Nation.

It appears that the Sinhala parties will be happy at the exodus of the Tamils, thus reducing the population ratio, which will give the Sinhalese politicians an additional opportunity of referring to the Tamils as a ‘microscopic minority’ and colonize the Tamil areas (commenced by DS. Senanayake) without much resistance. Replace the Hindu Gods in the Temples with Buddha’s statues.

Did Sajith ever protest or speak against these actions or at least shed a few drops of ‘Crocodile Tears’?

It must be categorically stated that Religion is not an essential ‘ingredient’ for humans to live happily. Nevertheless, people must be allowed to practice their religion without fear or favor, as long as religions do not interfere with people’s day to day life.

Previously, Sajith was only a party member, but, today he is the leader of a party He should be able to lead the masses and not follow them to win elections. If not for the Tamil votes he received at the last presidential election, he would have held his head in shame and ended up like Ranil. May be he would have covered himself with ‘abaya’ and hid himself in some ‘pansala’ to prevent his identity.

Sajith is supposed to visit Jaffna shortly and try to convince the Tamil population that he will do his best to bestow justice. Will he meet the hundreds of mothers who are crying for their lost children, siblings and relatives who vanished prior to, during and after the war. Their tears are genuine. Will he visit them and shed a ‘Couple of crocodile tears’? No! Because it may antagonize his Sinhala voters.

The fallen crumps of both the masters table (India & Sri Lanka) the13th amendment, is the talk of the failed Tamil parties today, as a last straw. Will it be acceptable to Mr. Sajith Premadasa, despite its hollowness?

Sajith is making arrangement to distribute hospital equipment’s to the North & East, as stated in the press, perhaps, timed to co-inside with Covid19 and the spread of Omicron. A gesture of good will to win the ‘hearts and minds’ and the votes of the Tamils? It is the usual tactics of the UNP being followed by Sajith. After all he was living with the UNP from his birth and it is difficult get rid of their practices. Habits die hard. Unfortunately, some of the Tamil leaders had/have a soft corner for the UNP rather than for any other party in the south. Samagi Jana Balaya has roped in a few ‘Tamil Leaders’ to be used as Curry leaves (Karapincha/Karivetpilai) to add a little flavor, only to be discarded, after gaining power.

There is a Tamil Proverb which says ‘Yanai Passikku Chola Pori’ which literally means, a person who is terribly hungry being offered corns (pop-Corns) to satisfy the hunger. This exactly what Sajith is doing in Jaffna?

It was reported in the press that there are a number of crocodiles on the move and knocking at the doors of the peasants, due to floods in the north and east.

Finally, a crocodile has come to Dehiwela/Mt. Lavinia. After killing a diver in the sea, it was seen swimming in the Wellawatte Canal, perhaps looking for its ‘kind’ in the land to shed more ‘tears together,’ which seldom or never wets the ground.