Dangerous Game

Mahinda Rajapaksa’s plot to end the aragalaya at Galle Face Green with violence had boomeranged and set ablaze the entire country. He knew already how unpopular he had become when he visited Anuradhapura and got booed by his once supporters. After that his base instincts must have prompted him to stage a final showdown before departing from the political scene. He therefore invited or rather hired a crowd of supporters among whom were drunken men and goondas to listen to his bravado speech in front of the Temple Trees before allowing them perhaps on prior arrangement with police to disappear in batches and march towards the targeted venue at the Galle Face Green. What happened thereafter is now public knowledge.
There were two aspects in that bloody episode which are worrying. One was the failure of police officers to prevent the violence from happening. It should have been evident to any normal individual, let alone the police, who watched the developments in Temple Trees that something sinister and violent was about to happen. Kollupittiya police station is at the midpoint between Temple Trees and Galle Face and when the crowd walked in front of that station police should have stopped them, but they didn’t. How does one explain this inaction except to conclude that they were under orders from top not to stop MR’s hired guests? Anyhow this is not something strange, because even in the past, and in every communal riot that broke out against minorities the police had remained bystanders. This is part of the country’s political culture and system, which the new generation wants to change.
The second aspect was an equally disappointing one. It is the damage done to the heart winning image of peaceful protest demonstrated by aragalaya over the last four weeks or so. It won international admiration as an exemplar of peaceful protest. The behaviour of some of the defenders to pay back the attackers with the same coin had tarnished that image. Tisaranee Gunasekara’s “The End” captures this sentiment quite eloquently.
However, while the 225 parliamentarians are quibbling inconclusively to find a break through to the current impasse, events outside the parliament had sent a clear message that the entire regime with its president must quit. “Gota-Go-Home” and “No 225” are simple and very clear in their meanings. The resignation of MR and his cabinet, and measures to form an all-party interim government should ultimately end in the removal of Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Without his resignation or removal aragalaya’s mission will not be complete. The systemic change that it demands politically as well as economically is not possible by keeping one of the Rajapaksas at the helm.
It appears that even the saffron brigade would like to have him continue as President, because they see in him the embodiment of Sinhala Buddhist nationalism. The brigade still fails to realize that it is this ruinous philosophy that provided a safety valve to cover all the misdeeds committed by ruling regimes since 1948. Rajapaksa regime topped the record. While pretending to protect Buddhist Sasana it systematically bankrupted the economy through reckless mismanagement. What happened to the virtuosity that supposed to have been injected by the saffron brigade to bring splendour and prosperity? As that great scholar monk Walpola Rahula stated in his Sathyodaya, sasana is protected not by any government or the sangha but by the ordinary believers in Buddhism through their sincere adherence to the principles of Buddha’s teachings. The new generation wants to keep members of the sangha away from playing political games.
The opposition parties are playing a dangerous game by delaying an interim solution to the political stalemate. No one knows what negotiation is taking place between GR and the military. If the impasse continues one may witness a Myanmar type solution engineered by GR, which would certainly worsen the economic situation. As soon as GR came to power he purposely and strategically planted the military in positions of civil administration. Having tasted some control over that sector already total control over it would not be a problem if an opportunity arises. GR may provide that opportunity if he were to remain while opposition parties continue their quibbles. It is a dangerous game they are playing. Sooner GR goes better would be the environment for economic remedy.
*Ameer Ali, Murdoch Business School, Murdoch University, Western Australia
Ajith / May 11, 2022
“How does one explain this inaction except to conclude that they were under orders from top not to stop MR’s hired guests?”
The country have a poliical history of 75 years where the police and military were inaction because the police and military only to serve their masters not to the people. When the Parliamentarians protested in 1956 or 1958 violence against Tamils in Colombo or burning of Jaffna library or violence against Tamils in 1983 the police and military were not only inaction but also part of the violence.
Thiha / May 11, 2022
The main problem in creating an interim administration is the number of SLPP MPs in parliament. It makes the opposition incapable of forming a government. This is the curse that keeps on giving. But Sajith and co must act. We need Karu as interim PM NOW. We also need a competent Finance minister. We cannot allow Gotler to carry on. The man is unstable and foolish. He cannot be trusted. Along with the three foreign powers a timetable for Gotlers departure MUST be agreed. If not the consequences can be terrible. AKD also needs to lend his support and be part of the interim government.
chiv / May 11, 2022
Ameer Ali, if current parliamentarians are reluctant to take up responsibility and challenges witch comes with it, we should consider people from outside of politics, just 10 to 15 of them, who are good enough to form an interim Govt. This is more of a temporary crisis management and not overall governing of country. In Europe such trial and error govt made up of politicians during crisis, did not last months, until right people were found. (Greece, Ireland ). During the worst recession and financial meltdown in the U.S , it was experts who were brought in by President Obama, actually did the job. On Obama’s part he just had to muster enough bipartisan support to implement, what was recommended by those experts to him. Say we get the best people , either living in Lanka or outside for 6 to 9 months, who are really good at what they do, and give them the responsibility and the politicians on their part can muster the support within parties and their support base. The current politicians are more concerned about their political future and “what is in there for them, short and long term “. In fact, there are not many politicians who have expertise or knowledge to manage such crisis. They still in turn will have to get the help of experts. In that case why wait for these politicians ??? Is Lanka open for out of box thinking ???
Pandi Kutti / May 11, 2022
How ironic. In May 2009 thousands of innocent Thamizh civilians were deliberately killed and war crimes were committed against them by the Rajapakse government and armed forces on the shores of Nanthikadal. Now in May 2022 Hundreds of Rajapakse supporters and hired thugs were thrown not into distant Nanthikadal where there were no witnesses but into the Beira Laka in the middle of Colombo for everyone to see, by the same Sinhalese people who praised the Rajapakses for what they did to the Thamizh in May 2009. Karma is a bitch. Oh my god, I praise the ancient Thamizh god Elumazhaiyan in Thirupathi Thirumalai and dance like this praising him. I am sure the Rajapakses will appreciate me praising and dancing in honour of Lord Venkateshwara of Thirupathi ( meaning the sacred husband of goddess Luxmi in pure Thamizh). Thirumala or Thirumalai means the sacred hill in pure Thamizh.
