Death Of Putin

By Jagath Asoka –

I lived in Kharkov, Ukraine for six years from 1978 to 1984. I will never forget Ukrainians for taking care of me, educating me, giving me a place to live, and financially supporting me for six years—these are the things that parents do for their own children. Kharkov is the place where I discovered love. My love and gratitude for Ukrainians are indescribable.

I keep on thinking of the people that I know and that I knew. Even though I kept telling some of them that an attack was about to happen, they kept saying “Don’t believe what the Americans say.” I did not argue with them but kept quiet, which was very unusual for me. They hoped for the best, but they refused to prepare for the worst. That is the story of this infamy in a nutshell. Some of the places in Kharkov that I see on CNN were the places that I used to hang out. I am saddened, but I think this is the end for Putin, or the beginning of his end.

I know that Ukrainians will fight. I also think that the Russian soldiers do not have a dog in this fight. Ukrainians are their friends, brothers, sisters, cousins, uncles, aunts, grandfathers, and grandmothers, not their enemies. This is Putin’s war. While Putin’s cronies—the crooks—brook him, the entire world bucks him and is praying for his peril.

In 1989, when the Berlin Wall came down, Putin was a KGB officer in Dresden, East Germany. His comfortable life collapsed suddenly. When irate crowds stormed the headquarters of the secret police building where he conducted his espionage, Putin asked for help, but Moscow was silent. This is when Putin bluffed. Putin convinced the crowd that that his offices were part of the Soviet military installation. This is a good example of how easily political elites can be overthrown. Even now Putin fears demonstrations and that is why he has banned demonstrations now. Demonstrations remind him of Dresden: What the power of people can do to despots.

Ukrainians thought that Putin was bluffing.

Ukrainian people have showed us what real freedom looks like: the real freedom is what you’re going to do with what has been done to you. Instead of surrendering to Russians, Ukrainians have chosen to fight back. The Ukrainians are radically free, free to their roots! Their country is nothing else but what they build by themselves. Ukrainians have shown that they are responsible for their freedom and the quality of their own lives. The quality of their lives depends on their choices and their ability to assume responsibilities. Ukrainians are way more powerful than they think; they are way more powerful than they even want to be. They are carrying the weights that are heavier than what they can carry: assuming responsibility for their own freedom. They are not making excuses for not having powerful weapons to defend their country. They are using Molotov cocktails against mighty Russian army!

I sincerely believe that Putin is marching toward his own death; look at the way he conducts his meetings; it seems like he is sitting in a mausoleum, at a large white marble table; during his meetings, he keeps everyone, at least, five meters away from him. Simply, it is eerie. He has taken his first step: He attacked Ukraine. He called his attack on Ukraine “de-Nazification.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a jew, a grandson of a Holocaust survivor. I wonder what Hitler and Stalin are thinking in Hell.

I sincerely believe that most Russians do not support this war. Some of them are showing it openly by demonstrating, risking their own lives. I think in Russia, only one in a thousand who are against the war would participate in an anti-war demonstration, the war against Ukraine; others are simply scared. There are still scared of the old KGB tactics. I think Russians will get rid of Putin. It is just a matter of time. St. Petersburg, the home of Pushkin, Gogol, and Dostoevsky is the place for this new revolution. Putin is going to join Muammar al-Qaddafi, Saddam Hussein, and Osama Ben Laden.

Countries like China, India, and Israel are showing their true colors.

In a nutshell, the future of the world depends on this war. When Putin is gone, Russian will join the EU like Ukraine did.

The remnants of Russia’s October Revolution in 1917 still haunt the world, this war in Ukraine has global ramifications. The world is a dangerous place now. Right now, we have one superpower, an ex-superpower, and an aspiring superpower. The ex-superpower and the aspiring superpower are united against the superpower. If Putin wins this war, China will attack Taiwan. Here is a quote from Xi Jinping at a Ceremony Marking the Centenary of the Communist Party of China, on July 1, 2021: Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China’s complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment of the Communist Party of China.

I feel sorry for Russians, not Putin; they are the God’s condemned people. Whether it is Romanovs or Ulyanovs, Stalin or Putin, it does not matter. They always screw the Russian people.

When Putin is gone, Russia will become a democratic nation and join the EU. Ukrainians and Russians will unite again.

To all Ukrainians, the entire world is supporting you, except a few morons.