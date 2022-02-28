Death Of Putin

By Jagath Asoka –
I lived in Kharkov, Ukraine for six years from 1978 to 1984. I will never forget Ukrainians for taking care of me, educating me, giving me a place to live, and financially supporting me for six years—these are the things that parents do for their own children. Kharkov is the place where I discovered love. My love and gratitude for Ukrainians are indescribable.
I keep on thinking of the people that I know and that I knew. Even though I kept telling some of them that an attack was about to happen, they kept saying “Don’t believe what the Americans say.” I did not argue with them but kept quiet, which was very unusual for me. They hoped for the best, but they refused to prepare for the worst. That is the story of this infamy in a nutshell. Some of the places in Kharkov that I see on CNN were the places that I used to hang out. I am saddened, but I think this is the end for Putin, or the beginning of his end.
I know that Ukrainians will fight. I also think that the Russian soldiers do not have a dog in this fight. Ukrainians are their friends, brothers, sisters, cousins, uncles, aunts, grandfathers, and grandmothers, not their enemies. This is Putin’s war. While Putin’s cronies—the crooks—brook him, the entire world bucks him and is praying for his peril.
In 1989, when the Berlin Wall came down, Putin was a KGB officer in Dresden, East Germany. His comfortable life collapsed suddenly. When irate crowds stormed the headquarters of the secret police building where he conducted his espionage, Putin asked for help, but Moscow was silent. This is when Putin bluffed. Putin convinced the crowd that that his offices were part of the Soviet military installation. This is a good example of how easily political elites can be overthrown. Even now Putin fears demonstrations and that is why he has banned demonstrations now. Demonstrations remind him of Dresden: What the power of people can do to despots.
Ukrainians thought that Putin was bluffing.
Ukrainian people have showed us what real freedom looks like: the real freedom is what you’re going to do with what has been done to you. Instead of surrendering to Russians, Ukrainians have chosen to fight back. The Ukrainians are radically free, free to their roots! Their country is nothing else but what they build by themselves. Ukrainians have shown that they are responsible for their freedom and the quality of their own lives. The quality of their lives depends on their choices and their ability to assume responsibilities. Ukrainians are way more powerful than they think; they are way more powerful than they even want to be. They are carrying the weights that are heavier than what they can carry: assuming responsibility for their own freedom. They are not making excuses for not having powerful weapons to defend their country. They are using Molotov cocktails against mighty Russian army!
I sincerely believe that Putin is marching toward his own death; look at the way he conducts his meetings; it seems like he is sitting in a mausoleum, at a large white marble table; during his meetings, he keeps everyone, at least, five meters away from him. Simply, it is eerie. He has taken his first step: He attacked Ukraine. He called his attack on Ukraine “de-Nazification.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a jew, a grandson of a Holocaust survivor. I wonder what Hitler and Stalin are thinking in Hell.
I sincerely believe that most Russians do not support this war. Some of them are showing it openly by demonstrating, risking their own lives. I think in Russia, only one in a thousand who are against the war would participate in an anti-war demonstration, the war against Ukraine; others are simply scared. There are still scared of the old KGB tactics. I think Russians will get rid of Putin. It is just a matter of time. St. Petersburg, the home of Pushkin, Gogol, and Dostoevsky is the place for this new revolution. Putin is going to join Muammar al-Qaddafi, Saddam Hussein, and Osama Ben Laden.
Countries like China, India, and Israel are showing their true colors.
In a nutshell, the future of the world depends on this war. When Putin is gone, Russian will join the EU like Ukraine did.
The remnants of Russia’s October Revolution in 1917 still haunt the world, this war in Ukraine has global ramifications. The world is a dangerous place now. Right now, we have one superpower, an ex-superpower, and an aspiring superpower. The ex-superpower and the aspiring superpower are united against the superpower. If Putin wins this war, China will attack Taiwan. Here is a quote from Xi Jinping at a Ceremony Marking the Centenary of the Communist Party of China, on July 1, 2021: Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China’s complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment of the Communist Party of China.
I feel sorry for Russians, not Putin; they are the God’s condemned people. Whether it is Romanovs or Ulyanovs, Stalin or Putin, it does not matter. They always screw the Russian people.
When Putin is gone, Russia will become a democratic nation and join the EU. Ukrainians and Russians will unite again.
To all Ukrainians, the entire world is supporting you, except a few morons.
Latest comments
GATAM / February 28, 2022
Ukraine was the biggest weapons seller to the Sri Lankan government during the war.
Not only that, Ukrainians trained SLAF with grave risk to their life. Sometimes went with Lankan SLAF officers in flying missions. A grateful SL cannot forget Ukraine.
There is outpouring sympathy for Ukraine in SL.
At the same time I wonder if it is karma.
/
Pundit / February 28, 2022
Iraq , an ancient civilization was decimated on the premise that there were WMD. Libya a prosperous nation governed by a truly benevolent , much loved dictator was completely flattened , and is today in a state of total anarchy . Sryia and Yemen have been smashed to smithereens .Thousands of innocents were killed in countless drone attacks . Millions have lost their lives, property and livelihood – all in the name of ‘western’ democracy . Never once was there an official apology from the ‘global policeman’. The silence of the liberal democrats and civil rights activists was deafening .
NATO was never meant to be the aggressor . Putin does not want them in his backyard .
/
chiv / February 28, 2022
Dr. Asoka, thank you so much for writing this article because this is coming from some one who lived, experienced and know the facts firsthand. Many stereotypes who write article or comment are either biased, ignorant, parroting, eternally anti West/U.S or frogs in a well with no knowledge outside of Silly Lanka. When I wrote here about Putin dumping KGB seeing the demonstrators, Prof SJ (aka know it all) thought I was kidding. Bottom line, people who have no clue about their own future in Lanka are those trying to predict the future of Ukrainians.
/
leelagemalli / February 28, 2022
Chiv,
.
I am totally in agreeement with you.
–
Our know-alls thought that sino-srilanka ties could do lot more good. I think, had the current govt been close to the west, things could change for the betterment of the island nation. Look today, Rajakshes abusive politics has cornered SRILANKA to China, but the chinese dont seem to have special treatments to us while being caught by all various economic problems today.
.
/
chiv / February 28, 2022
US has committed wrongs in the past which many Americans , though on hindsight did acknowledge.In my opinion WMD was the greatest blunder perpetrated by a few , misleading a novice President..Powell who was in charge then admitted to error of judgment, on his part and lived expreed guilt until his end.(if not it would have been unblemished history). Regardless, this war is between Ukraine and Russia . Some how justifying Russian invasion is a repetition of
/
chiv / February 28, 2022
Garry Kasparov, not only the greatest chess master but writer, political activist and commentator said “Putin is a snake, free world nestled to it’s bosom, treating as an ally, an equal while he spread his corruption. Now he strikes again”. Not only Kasparov, sports personalities in general including world boxer and former Olympic gold-medalist Klitschko, Manchester City Defender Zinchenko condemned Putin’s invasion. Few Russian born came out in open calling it a Putin’s war and not Russian War.
/
Sinhala_Man / March 1, 2022
A most valid distinction, chiv.
.
This is not Russians vs Ukranians, this is Putin vs Civilisation.
.
Thanks for details of those opposing the war.
.
Panini
/
Jambu / February 28, 2022
USA did not hestisate invading Cuba and occupying Bay of Pigs. When there a risk of nuclear warheads right next to the border they will invade. Have you seen Ukraine on a map? Imagine NATO military camps just across the border from Russia? The Ukraine leader is a 32 year old comedian! He probably does not know NATO from EU. He can join EU but why is he trying to join NATO? For what benefit? He is being played by the British who is under pressure at home and abroad on multiple fronts. The British did something to start this war.
/
Sarath / February 28, 2022
I am sure Dr. Jagath Asoka also goes regularly on strike for better pay and privileges and looks the other way when sick and poor Lankan patients groan and suffer on hospital benches for days. Now here he is weeping crocodile tears for Ukrainians.
Hypocrisy has many faces.
/
Sinhala_Man / March 1, 2022
Dear Sarath,
.
I don’t think that Jagath is a Medical Doctor. I think that he has something to do with languages, linguistics, even with English Literature. He has a PhD.
.
I don’t know him at all , but that is what I have gleaned from many articles that he has written on CT.
.
Don’t you think that you should check before you so harshly condemn? It doesn’t usually matter if you shower the wrong guy with praise – that can easily be undone. Unfortunately, “the good is often interred”, but the “Evil that men do lives after them”.
.
There is truth in that, even though the words are cynically uttered by Mark Antony in the speech that he was given by Shakespeare somewhere in Act 3 of Julius Caesar. Off-topic, but has MP. Diana Gamage read the play properly by now?
.
I’m glad that you’re reading something; I’ll be more grateful if you followed up that reference that I gave you.
.
Also, check on Asoka. If having done so you apologise to him, then you will prove that you’re not a crocodile!
.
Panini Edirisinhe of Bandarawela
/
Nathan / February 28, 2022
I am desperate for the right word. A parallel is not the right word, but is close enough.
Jagath Asoka is deeply concerned over his inability to help his friends in Ukraine. Who would not be. That is what friends are for.
Doesn’t he have friends in Sri Lanka. Do Tamils fall within his category of friends. I hope they do.
It is not just war that kills and maims. There are many other ways to kill people and injure their future.
Not that I am not worried about what is happening to Ukrainians, but I worry more about what is happening to Tamils.
I too feel saddened by what is happening to Ukrainians. Is Jagath Asoka saddened by what is happening to Tamils. I wish that he does.
/
Plato / February 28, 2022
Gratitude is a fast vanishing trait. The essayist has it in abundance.
Putin is also like that mad monk of Imperial Russia- Rasputin who was of peasant stock but managed to gain access to the court of the Czar and started messing around with his wife.
Rajan Philipps in an essay elsewhere on these pages tells us that the grandfather of Putin was a cook to Lenin and Stalin.[This caught my eye].
Putin is also corrupt; He has amassed a fortune within a very short time and dreams of being the modern day Czar. We too have our own version within Srilanka! Of-course!
There is a bigger problem in the world bigger than climate change……………
Lumpen elements dreaming to be Royalty……………
/
Rajash / February 28, 2022
Double standards of the West.
Putin dropping cluster bombs on Ukraine is war crime
Gota dropping cluster bombs on Tamils with the help of Ukraine is not war crime
/