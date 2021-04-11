Deradicalization: Gotabaya’s Solution To Muslim Problem?

By Ameer Ali –
The Fuhrer of Nazi Germany found the Jews a problem, and he provided a final solution through Gas Chambers, which produced the historic Holocaust and the state of Israel. Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa (NGR) is not a Fuhrer and Sri Lanka is not Nazi Germany, but in 2018, even before NGR became President, one of his top priestly acolytes was prepared to ennoble him as a local Hitler, and in that sense, the 20th Amendment cleared the way for NGR ’s elevation.
Since he was elected as President, one community of people that preoccupied his attention and that of his acolytes were Muslims. The horror of April 2019 Easter tragedy, executed by a bunch of Muslim extremists acting on the direction of a mastermind, whose details and whereabouts still remain a mystery, and which no doubt benefited NGR’s presidential election victory, has obviously made the Muslim community a convenient target of blame not only for that horror, but also most if not all the evils plaguing the country. Muslims were even accused of spreading the Corona virus. In that sense, forced cremation of Covid-19 dead Muslims may be viewed as punishment for bringing Corona. However, this blame game predated NGR’s election, and the fact that it continues to this day must have given sufficient ground for the president to think that Muslims, like Jews in Fuhrer’s Germany, are a problem that requires a final solution. It was also reported recently that NGR is becoming increasingly despondent over his declining popularity. He may therefore think that going hard on Muslims and diverting the attention of his critics away from him, would be politically profitable.
NGR is a devout Buddhist with a military background. He has surrounded himself with military men. He also revealed, when addressing a crowd in Ampara in January this year, that he had another side to his character, which overpowered his Buddhist compassion to eliminate Prabakaran and his Tamil militia. That was of course during a war. In contrast, Muslims are not at war with anybody, let alone the state. They just want to live in peace with all communities. Yet, there is an anti-Muslim virus or Islamophobia that has infected NGR’s Viyathmaga, prominent members of his government, their supporters and sections of the Sangha. One of the prelates even urged his people to stone the Muslims. It was this group that also urged NGR to remove the Muslim Minister of Justice from the cabinet. The President is therefore under mounting pressure to act and act decisively to solve the Muslim problem.
It is as part of this solution that one should consider the government measures to ban (a) books and writings authored by Muslim intellectuals such as Hassan al-Banna, Seyed Qutub, Abu Ala Maududi and so on (b) wearing of burqa and niqab, and Quran schools, and (c) the 11 Muslim organizations identified in the PCoI report. (The same report also identified Bodu Bala Sena, but that has been left untouched). In a recent raid on a book store, which stocked 15,000 copies of the Quran, sample copies have been taken away by the police apparently to examine their content. When did the police become experts on the Quran? Yet, all these measures, according to the minister concerned, are intended to protect the security of the country, which, in other words, would mean that Muslims have become a security threat.
As a final step, NGR issued on 12 March 2021, a gazette notification under the Prevention of Terrorism Act 1979 aiming to open ‘re-integration centres for “De-radicalization” of anyone “holding violent extremist religious ideology”. This notification was issued as the President’s response to act on the findings of the PCoI report. Because the provisions of the notification are related to the Easter massacre, it is reasonable to assume that Muslims would be widely targeted.
The main problem with the regulations stipulated in that notification is the absence of any precise legal definition of what is meant by violent extremism. The provisions of the Act are based on subjective considerations, and give a very broad choice for an officer to arrest anyone, “on suspicion of being a person who by words either spoken or intended to be read or by signs or by visible representations or otherwise, causes or intends to cause commission of acts of violence or religious, racial or communal disharmony or feelings of ill will or hostility between different communities or racial or religious groups”. It all depends on the values, prejudices and biases of the one who would make the arrest. In the context of the prevailing Islamophobia infecting even law enforcement officers, one can reasonably expect that the re-integration centres would soon be filled with more Muslims than others. These centres would be run by the military with instructions from the Minister of Defence, who is NGR.
This is also an already trodden path. It was when NGR was Secretary of Defence under MR’s presidency that rehabilitation measures were undertaken to de-radicalize Tamil “surrendees” after the war. The process, program and period of rehabilitation were all under direct instructions of NGR, and studies undertaken later and based on interviews with the so call rehabilitated have shown the inadequacies, uncertainties and ineffectiveness of the entire scheme (See for example, Ambika Satkunanathan, “The treatment of former combatants in post-war Sri Lanka”, in Fernand de Varennes, Christie M. Gardiner, Routledge Handbook of Human Rights in Asia). There is no guaranty that the same pitfalls would be absent from the repeat performance under the same chief. De-radicalization may actually end up in radicalizing the un-radicalized rather than the previously radicalized.
The best alternative to stop radicalization is for the government to take the Muslim community into its confidence and work with its members rather than treating the entire community as a security threat and suspect. This demands that NGR should extricate himself from the coterie of Islamophobes who are surround him. With several other crises multiplying almost daily and compounding to erode the popularity of himself and his regime, whether NGR will have the guts to do this is the $64K question?
*Dr. Ameer Ali, School of Business and Governance, Murdoch University, Western Australia
Latest comments
cugan / April 11, 2021
Route cause is that we should ban the baby/child monk,when they see the other community doing well they got frustrated killed our education by standadiatio,burnt down the library and atrocities
Looking at Muslims they do tremendous by economically and lot of contributing towards jobs until accept everyone as Sri lankans this country will go down and down
Look at the Parliament and behavior Pelliyagoda fish market is lot better and organized,these white clowns and yellow robes by putting Buddha statue every junction and corner doesn’t make
leelagemalli / April 11, 2021
To the very same manner Hitler had then been, NandaSINI aka gotabaya is press-shy man.
This is public secret today, so how can he introduce tools to the nation.
Now with his gama samaga pilisandharark-ගම සමග පිලිසන්දරර්ක්- face to face talk with villagers on the cost of tax payers fund, becoming very unpopular, how can the bugger et al achieve not even little regarding ” deradicalization” of muslims”. They themselves during their JUNTA REGIME 01 ( 2005- 2015) let radicals (not restrict to muslims but sinhala BBS or the like racists) be easily bred, sometimes, paying them out of state funds (tax payers funds), today very same evil men to U-turn ? I really dont think this would be possible
I have no doubt, these would just be rhetoric of GOTA-MARA authoritarian govt. Wait and see, this govt would not achieve 10% of what previous govt did within their FIRST 2 years of GOOD governance. I am not a fan of Good Governance but I worked with late Rev. Sobitha thero for a better future of the nation. Late Thero predicted it well, it would be like ” රොටිය කන්න බැරි විදියට පිලිස්සිල යාවි සමහරවිට.. the rotti would perhaps be over-roasted so that it would not be eatable any more. All these words go through my head as I am writing this.
Thiru / April 11, 2021
NGR is a person with experience in mass killing of Sinhalese and Tamils when he wanted to solve nagging problems:
These formed the military drills in his Military career. So he has acquired a mind set for solving problems in this manner.
He might not just go for the final solution for Muslims only, but will solve the nagging Tamil problem dragging on in Geneva too.
This way Sinhala Buddhists can have the blood fertilzed island for themselves ever after, apparently as Buddha promised to them.
Sinhala_Man / April 11, 2021
Long ago, when someone was possessed by a devil, others used to dress up like devils in an attempt to drive out the devil. Gota has people like Dhammika of peniya fame if such is the favoured approach.
A century ago, somebody thought of LOBOTOMY. Quite simple, cut off half the fellows brain, he turns into a harmless zombie. Jayasumana will “do the needful”.
Now Gota will kill, kill, kill, and kill. Very experienced at that. Disposal of bodies? Many options. Cremate, feed to sharks, if Thajudeen-like bones are exhumed, distribute them throughout this country where every prospect pleases, and only man is vile.
