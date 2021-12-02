2 December, 2021
Development & Loans: Truth Behind The Statement By The Prime Minister

By Champika Ranawaka

Champika Ranawaka MP

At the inauguration ceremony of New Kelani bridge, the Prime Minister said that the Previous “Yahapalana Government” had done no development projects but just borrowed money. During his tenure as the President he had done massive development projects such as the Port, Airport and the Dakshina Highway.

The political rhetoric on “Viyathmaga” stages during the last elections was that the Rajapaksha government had a 6-7% economic growth during the 2005 – 2015 tenure and the Yahapalanaya only had a 2-3% economic growth. for the country to go back to a 6-7% economic growth, Rajapaksas should become the rulers again.

Even some monks were saying that the Gotabaya government is forced to repay the loans taken by the Yahapalana Government.

The Truth

The debt crisis of our country is principally linked to the foreign debt repayment. The dearth of US dollars and the restriction on importing goods has created a black market and the shortage of goods.

Our foreign debt bouquet is heavy with commercial borrowings with no concessional periods and high interests.

The distribution of high interest commercial borrowings with no concession over repay period, among foreign debt as a percentage.

Year        Debt (%)

2000       3

2001       9

2002       7

2003       6

2004       8

2005       9

2006      12

2007      16

2008      19

2009      23

2010      28

2011       30

2012      27

2013      35

2014      40

2015      47

Accordingly, the 8% borrowings which were rigid and high interest at the start of Mahinda Rajapaksha regime became 47% by the end of 2015

As a result the country went in to a vicious cycle from 2016 to borrow from commercial lenders for a high interest without any concessional period to repay. by the end of 2019 the percentage became 58%. further, a sizable proportion of those borrowings were to repay previous debts.

Year     Foreign debt repay (USD million)    Foreign borrowing (USD million)       (%)

2010                   1540                                                  3529                                           44

2011                    1766                                                  3467                                            51

2012                   2139                                                   3314                                            65

2013                   2127                                                   3242                                            66

2014                   2218                                                   3727                                            60

2015                  3066                                                   6554                                            47

2016                  4179                                                    5248                                            79

2017                  4469                                                    4919                                            91

2018                 5838                                                     6141                                            95

2019                 5324                                                     5582                                           95

This shows that by 2017-2019, 90-95% of foreign borrowings were for debt repayment.

Who’s Loans?

The percentage of loan repayment against the year of borrowing

Year of borrowing            2020      2021

1956-2004                        15.7%    14.6%

2005-2014                       69.8%    77.4%

2015-2019                        19.6%      8.0%

This shows the development bubble that was created during 2005 -2014 which saw us the Lotus tower, Port, Airport at Mattala and the Highways, has caused us to repay debt since 2016 and the current foreign currency crisis in 2021 – 2022 is a direct result.

Net Foreign assets (Central Bank – NFA – CBSL) and Net foreign assets (Central Bank+Banking sector) NFA (CBSL+Banks) and official foreign reserves.

2014        2019      2021

NFA (CBSL)                       5250      4933      -794

NFA (CBSL+Banks)              115         537     -3611

Official foreign reserves   8208       7642      1500

This shows that the Central Bank and the Banking network is at the brink of foreign currency crisis.

We are left with just 1500 million USD including the gold reserves ( plus the export and other income) to repay approximately 7 billion USD in 2022. The country is at the verge of bankruptcy in the next few months.

The government is “fiddling while Rome burns” when the need of the hour is intelligent economic management.

  • GATAM / December 2, 2021
    2
    2

    So what can you do?

    The next government faces the same problem.

    SL faced a similar problem with trade deficit in 1982. Thankfully by the start of 1984 it was resolved. Obviously GR is not as smart as JR.

    JR’s solution boosted SL’s foreign inward remittances for a long time to come. SL had $$$ despite the war and reduced tourism. Ingenious!

    Of course you cannot make omelette without cracking eggs.

    /

