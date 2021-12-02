Development & Loans: Truth Behind The Statement By The Prime Minister

By Champika Ranawaka –
At the inauguration ceremony of New Kelani bridge, the Prime Minister said that the Previous “Yahapalana Government” had done no development projects but just borrowed money. During his tenure as the President he had done massive development projects such as the Port, Airport and the Dakshina Highway.
The political rhetoric on “Viyathmaga” stages during the last elections was that the Rajapaksha government had a 6-7% economic growth during the 2005 – 2015 tenure and the Yahapalanaya only had a 2-3% economic growth. for the country to go back to a 6-7% economic growth, Rajapaksas should become the rulers again.
Even some monks were saying that the Gotabaya government is forced to repay the loans taken by the Yahapalana Government.
The Truth
The debt crisis of our country is principally linked to the foreign debt repayment. The dearth of US dollars and the restriction on importing goods has created a black market and the shortage of goods.
Our foreign debt bouquet is heavy with commercial borrowings with no concessional periods and high interests.
The distribution of high interest commercial borrowings with no concession over repay period, among foreign debt as a percentage.
Year Debt (%)
2000 3
2001 9
2002 7
2003 6
2004 8
2005 9
2006 12
2007 16
2008 19
2009 23
2010 28
2011 30
2012 27
2013 35
2014 40
2015 47
Accordingly, the 8% borrowings which were rigid and high interest at the start of Mahinda Rajapaksha regime became 47% by the end of 2015
As a result the country went in to a vicious cycle from 2016 to borrow from commercial lenders for a high interest without any concessional period to repay. by the end of 2019 the percentage became 58%. further, a sizable proportion of those borrowings were to repay previous debts.
Year Foreign debt repay (USD million) Foreign borrowing (USD million) (%)
2010 1540 3529 44
2011 1766 3467 51
2012 2139 3314 65
2013 2127 3242 66
2014 2218 3727 60
2015 3066 6554 47
2016 4179 5248 79
2017 4469 4919 91
2018 5838 6141 95
2019 5324 5582 95
This shows that by 2017-2019, 90-95% of foreign borrowings were for debt repayment.
Who’s Loans?
The percentage of loan repayment against the year of borrowing
Year of borrowing 2020 2021
1956-2004 15.7% 14.6%
2005-2014 69.8% 77.4%
2015-2019 19.6% 8.0%
This shows the development bubble that was created during 2005 -2014 which saw us the Lotus tower, Port, Airport at Mattala and the Highways, has caused us to repay debt since 2016 and the current foreign currency crisis in 2021 – 2022 is a direct result.
Net Foreign assets (Central Bank – NFA – CBSL) and Net foreign assets (Central Bank+Banking sector) NFA (CBSL+Banks) and official foreign reserves.
2014 2019 2021
NFA (CBSL) 5250 4933 -794
NFA (CBSL+Banks) 115 537 -3611
Official foreign reserves 8208 7642 1500
This shows that the Central Bank and the Banking network is at the brink of foreign currency crisis.
We are left with just 1500 million USD including the gold reserves ( plus the export and other income) to repay approximately 7 billion USD in 2022. The country is at the verge of bankruptcy in the next few months.
The government is “fiddling while Rome burns” when the need of the hour is intelligent economic management.
GATAM / December 2, 2021
So what can you do?
The next government faces the same problem.
SL faced a similar problem with trade deficit in 1982. Thankfully by the start of 1984 it was resolved. Obviously GR is not as smart as JR.
JR’s solution boosted SL’s foreign inward remittances for a long time to come. SL had $$$ despite the war and reduced tourism. Ingenious!
Of course you cannot make omelette without cracking eggs.
