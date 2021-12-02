Development & Loans: Truth Behind The Statement By The Prime Minister

By Champika Ranawaka –

At the inauguration ceremony of New Kelani bridge, the Prime Minister said that the Previous “Yahapalana Government” had done no development projects but just borrowed money. During his tenure as the President he had done massive development projects such as the Port, Airport and the Dakshina Highway.

The political rhetoric on “Viyathmaga” stages during the last elections was that the Rajapaksha government had a 6-7% economic growth during the 2005 – 2015 tenure and the Yahapalanaya only had a 2-3% economic growth. for the country to go back to a 6-7% economic growth, Rajapaksas should become the rulers again.

Even some monks were saying that the Gotabaya government is forced to repay the loans taken by the Yahapalana Government.

The Truth

The debt crisis of our country is principally linked to the foreign debt repayment. The dearth of US dollars and the restriction on importing goods has created a black market and the shortage of goods.

Our foreign debt bouquet is heavy with commercial borrowings with no concessional periods and high interests.

The distribution of high interest commercial borrowings with no concession over repay period, among foreign debt as a percentage.

Year Debt (%)

2000 3

2001 9

2002 7

2003 6

2004 8

2005 9

2006 12

2007 16

2008 19

2009 23

2010 28

2011 30

2012 27

2013 35

2014 40

2015 47

Accordingly, the 8% borrowings which were rigid and high interest at the start of Mahinda Rajapaksha regime became 47% by the end of 2015

As a result the country went in to a vicious cycle from 2016 to borrow from commercial lenders for a high interest without any concessional period to repay. by the end of 2019 the percentage became 58%. further, a sizable proportion of those borrowings were to repay previous debts.

Year Foreign debt repay (USD million) Foreign borrowing (USD million) (%)

2010 1540 3529 44

2011 1766 3467 51

2012 2139 3314 65

2013 2127 3242 66

2014 2218 3727 60

2015 3066 6554 47

2016 4179 5248 79

2017 4469 4919 91

2018 5838 6141 95

2019 5324 5582 95

This shows that by 2017-2019, 90-95% of foreign borrowings were for debt repayment.

Who’s Loans?

The percentage of loan repayment against the year of borrowing

Year of borrowing 2020 2021

1956-2004 15.7% 14.6%

2005-2014 69.8% 77.4%

2015-2019 19.6% 8.0%

This shows the development bubble that was created during 2005 -2014 which saw us the Lotus tower, Port, Airport at Mattala and the Highways, has caused us to repay debt since 2016 and the current foreign currency crisis in 2021 – 2022 is a direct result.

Net Foreign assets (Central Bank – NFA – CBSL) and Net foreign assets (Central Bank+Banking sector) NFA (CBSL+Banks) and official foreign reserves.

2014 2019 2021

NFA (CBSL) 5250 4933 -794

NFA (CBSL+Banks) 115 537 -3611

Official foreign reserves 8208 7642 1500

This shows that the Central Bank and the Banking network is at the brink of foreign currency crisis.

We are left with just 1500 million USD including the gold reserves ( plus the export and other income) to repay approximately 7 billion USD in 2022. The country is at the verge of bankruptcy in the next few months.

The government is “fiddling while Rome burns” when the need of the hour is intelligent economic management.