Did ISIS Target A Chinese Research Vessel On Easter Sunday, 2019?

By Darini Rajasingham-Senanayake –

Leaders of the Catholic Church in Sri Lanka have called again for a proper investigation into the Easter attacks staged six years ago. Meanwhile, a local political blame-game, starring Pillayan, to conceal the foreign finger prints and geopolitical motives of the attacks has ramped up. Cover up investigations and copious Disinformation in the corporate and social media echo chamber, as well as, from national security think tanks have all but buried the external interests evident in the design and targets of the Islamic State (ISIS), claimed Easter crime that killed hundreds in geostrategic Sri Lanka in 2019.

Earlier this year a smokescreen ‘investigation’ headed by the redoubtable sleutht Shani Abeysekera, of the Criminal Investigation Division was launched, seemingly to quiet Church leaders and public outcry that justice be served for the victims, and the Mastermind revealed. The Cover story about Pillayan once again masked the role of foreign intelligence agencies, both in the Easter crime and subsequent investigations.

Yet despite and perhaps because of endless disinformation by local and foreign intelligence networks, such as the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) which removed the cell phones of the Easter suicide bombers, the Mastermind’s networks have become increasingly visible. This, given new information and geopolitical developments in the Indian Ocean region.

ISIS targets a Chinese Research Vessel

The Easter suicide attacks were a complex multi-sited logistics operation that was clearly remote controlled and coordinated in the strategic island at the center of the Indian Ocean that sits on some of the most important energy, trade and Submarine Data Cable Routes in the world.

The Suicide bombers targeted a curious mix of four sea-side luxury hotels and three churches, signifying a hybrid attack on the tourism-dependent economy. Simultaneously, religion was weaponized to stage a distracting “Cascade of violence”. Both the west and east coast of the country were hit in an operation calculated to conceal other Geopolitical targets.

Four Chinese marine scientists who were part of a research program with Sri Lanka’s National Aquatic Research Agency (NARA) were killed in the attacks at Kingsbury Hotel which overlooks South Asia’s busiest Port on Easter Sunday, 2019.

Remarkably the religiously motivated ISIS-inspired Easter bombers had targeted a Chinese Marine research mission whose ship the Shi Yan-3, was berthed in the Colombo Port, as well as, the Shangri La hotel.

Both the US and lately India had expressed grave concern about any Chinese research ships that may visit the island. As more than 8 foreign intelligence agencies, including Australia’s ASIO and India’s RAW arrived in the country to investigate the Easter crime, it was revealed that while both India and Saudi Arabia had advance information about the attacks, only the India authorities had shared the information with the Sri Lankan authorities.

Wisdom of Hindsight: New Geopolitical Economic Developments

New developments, such as the statement of the nominee for the post of US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Elizabeth K. Horst, at Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearings last year throw light on the geopolitical dimensions and international networks behind the Easter attacks in Sri Lanka.

Speaking of Chinese marine research vessels Horst had stated: “we have huge concerns and have asked for a moratorium. We think it is in Sri Lanka’s best interests”. After the Easter attack that killed the Chinese scientists, the research mission was aborted and the Shi-Yan 3 ship left the Colombo Port to return to China.

Was it an accident, coincidence or conspiracy that ISIS inspired suicide bombers killed four Chinese scientists and aborted a research mission, given US concerns about Chinese research vessels in the Seas of Sri Lanka? This happened just as a new hybrid economic Cold War led by the United States ramped up across the Indian Ocean targeting Chinese assets and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for global connectivity?

Other geopolitical economic developments in Sri Lanka also throw retrospective light on the hybrid Easter crime.

The 2019 ISIS-claimed Easter attacks were a body blow to Sri Lanka’s tourism-dependent economy. This was followed by two years of Covid-19 Lockdowns in 2020-21. These Exogenous Economic Shocks to “Make the Economy Scream” set the groundwork to stage Sri Lanka’s first ever Sovereign Default amid Lawfare by the shadowy off-shore Hamilton Reserve Bank in 2022, and into the waiting arms of the Washington Consensus (IMF and WB). At this time, the Eurobond debt colonized country has lost economic sovereignty and policy autonomy to the IMF and bond holders of Odious debt, the largest being BlackRock.

Other geopolitical developments such as the emergence of the I2U2, comprising India, Israel, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and United States, also known as the QUAD targeting China in the highly militarized western Indian Ocean are also relevant to understand how religion was weaponized at Easter Sunday 2019, given a long history of Israel’s Mossad operating in the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka where the lead Suicide Bomber hailed from and the mysterious Zion Church mushroomed. Moreover, recently Zionist Chabad houses have popped up in Arugam Bay, where the US Ambassador Julie Chung predicted a terror attack last year and issued travel warnings.

Some of the Special Forces and paramilitary groups trained by Mossad and British KMS mercenaries in the Eastern Province in the mid-1980s on the invitation of the J.R Jayawardena regime to fight the Liberation Tigers (LTTE), were later implicated in the Batalanda terror and torture house networks. This was during the South American Dirty War style killings and disappearances in Southern Sri Lanka in 1988-1990 when Indian Peace Keeping Forces (IPKF), took over the northeast. Batalanda has lately been in the media, but ‘Operation Colombo’ in Santiago de Chile remains unknown.

The UAE and India are now set to build a Liquid Natural Gas power plant in strategic Trincomallee Harbor according to a MOU inked between Sri Lanka President Anura Dissanayaka and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s recent visit to Sri Lanka.

Does I2U2 signal an Arab Muslim-Zionist partnership for the New World Order across the multi-religious Indian Ocean world, or the onset of evangelical Christianity’s biblical ‘End Times’ for Palestine? Are these the same thing? While I2U2 is said to be about economic corporation and soft power, it is also about normalizing the Abraham Accords and increasingly the ethnic cleansing of Gaza. In the context, the question arises at this time: Is India taking Sri Lanka for a ride, while being also taken for a Petrodollar fueled ride by the U2 (UAE and USA), as Zionists and Arab Muslims (Israel and UAE) become proxy partners in crime?

Revisiting the Evidence

In the context of the clear geopolitical dimensions of the Easter attack, would it not be appropriate for the redoubtable Mr. Shani Abersekere to invite the former Attorney General Mr. Dappula De Livera who stated that there was a Conspiracy behind the Easter attacks. De Livera was harassed by the previous regime for saying so, but perhaps he should be given a chance to reveal what he had gleaned during investigations of the Easter attacks?

So too, it would be appropriate to summon then head of the Institute for National Security Studies (INSSSL), Asanga Abeygoonesekere, who clearly told this writer that several foreign experts from Germany and Bangladesh had informed him that a leader of such a group as Zaharan’s National Thawheed Jamat would never kill himself in the first operation. In other words, the conspirators and mastermind were at large and did not die in Suicide attack despite FBI claims to the contrary.

A related question is: Does political correctness play a role in the impunity and immunity of promiscuous Muslim Politicians like MLAM Hizbullah of Kattankudi, in the Eastern Province, where the lead bomber Zaharan hailed from? Hizbullah who had passed Saudi funds to Zaharan, had switched sides among all major political parties during his political career. Apprehending the no doubt dubious Tamil Pillayan instead of Hizbullah seems like a decoy especially since the lead bombers were Muslims from Kattankudy.

Finally, the Pillayan story sold in lieu of the long promised genuine investigation into the Easter crime seems to have let the new President Anura Dissanayaka who appointed Shani Abeysekera to the top investigator job off the hook. Shani was parachuted in from retirement despite many questions about the adequacy of investigations conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department which he headed. So too, there are new questions as to how and why Mossad-linked, Zionist Chabad houses have mushroomed across the country and enjoy Sri Lanka military protection at this time?

*TO BE CONTINUED:

A History of Cover up Investigations and the Weaponization of Religion