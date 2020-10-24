Different Signals Given By The Autocratic Power Which Were Perceived As Contradictory

By Harsha Gunasena –
There are similarities of some incidents happened after the 2010 Presidential Election and at the Parliament when 20th Amendment was approved.
The Presidential election of 2010 was fought in the lines of war victory. The question was who was the war hero, whether it was Commander-in-chief Mahinda Rajapaksa or Commander of Army Sarath Fonseka. Majority of the Sinhalese decided that the Commander-in-chief was the war hero. Ironically Tamil nationals who were at the receiving end of the war were forced to vote for the Commander of the Army who fought the war against LTTE which represented the political rights of the Tamils, since they did not have a choice. Soon after the end of the Presidential elections the ex-commander of the Army and the defeated opponent candidate was arrested after dragging down him on the floor when he refused to surrender to a junior officer. Along with him several service personal in uniform along with ex-service men were arrested.
This treatment to the Ranaviruvo, as they were elevated in the social rank, was a shock to many. Especially under the circumstances that war victory was the main component of the election victory and the war veterans and even the ordinary soldiers were treated with respect and dignity, it was a shock. This mentality was partially inherent from the masses and partially was put into their heads in election propaganda.
There were many requests from the society especially from the Bhikkus to pardon Gen. Fonseka since he played a pivotal role in war but the rulers did not listen. By their very act they undermined the status of the society to the Ranaviruva which was created by themselves to their advantage.
At the Presidential Election 2020, the election campaign was carried out on many issues including security but eventually it was reduced to ethnic and religious lines. The voting pattern was sharply divided on the ethnic lines. There was no marked difference in the General Election. The President went to Ruwanveliseya to take the oaths and after the General Election the Cabinet has taken oaths at the Magul Maduwa at Dalada Maligawa premises. The President after taking oaths said that he was elected mainly from the Sinhala Buddhist votes. He also said that he would be the President of all who voted for him as well as who voted against him. However, President was giving strong signals that he would listen to the advice of Maha Sangha.
When the 20A came one of the major issues for the ethnocentric nationalist forces was dual citizenship issue. Ministers G.L. Peiris and Ali Sabry argued in the Parliament at the 20A debate that citizens of Sri Lanka even though they were dual citizens they should have the full rights of a citizen and otherwise it was unfair. This is not the case all the time. United States is a country which allows dual citizenship, but those who become dual citizens have to renounce allegiance to the other country. Moreover under Section 1 of Article II of the US constitution no person except a natural born Citizen, or a Citizen of the United States, at the time of the Adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the Office of President; neither shall any Person be eligible to that Office who shall not have attained to the Age of thirty-five Years, and been fourteen Years a Resident within the United States.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a citizen of US as well. He was born in US so that if he spent 14 years in US, he will be eligible to become US President. There are more than 50 countries which accept the dual citizenship.
The most dangerous part of the 20A is that it allows the President to interfere with the activities of the Parliament and the Judiciary, the other two main arms of the Democracy. This was not addressed by the ethnocentric nationalist forces. They were caged in the petty ethnocentric nationalist mindset and concerned on the issues such as dual citizenship.
Their problem is that either in the Parliament or in the Judiciary there can be minorities but in the executive arm there can be only a Sinhala Buddhist so that they do not mind to divulge whatever the power to that individual since he or she would be an “our man or woman”. What if that person is a citizen of another country as well? They cannot simply allow that to happen.
In India there were several Prime Ministers from different minority ethnic and religious groups. USA produced its first black President few years back. The present Prime Minister of UK is a citizen of USA as well. The power enjoyed by the leaders of these countries are always subject to appropriate checks and balances.
Rational arguments were put forward by many Bhikkus including the General Secretaries of Ramanna Nikaya and Amarapura Nikaya and the Catholic Bishops Conference against the 20A.
The Government finally had to rely on the opposition minority Muslim MPs to get the 20A passed while many Bhikkus who supported the establishment of this Government opposed it. The Government and the ethnocentric nationalist forces who supported and ideologized the winning formula of the Government at the elections intentionally created a hatred towards the minorities, especially towards Muslims. Those very Muslims were needed to support the 20A which was opposed by those very ethnocentric nationalist forces.
That is the visible contradiction. This is similar to what happened after 2010 Presidential Elections. Although those are visible contradictions, those are not so in reality. They are just tools in the game to secure and establish power. Therefore, ethnocentric nationalist forces should realize that their sentiments are being capitalized repeatedly by the shrewd political leaders. They should realize that in order to sustain our Democracy, the multi ethnic and multi religious phenomenon of our society should be reflected there and there should be appropriate checks and balances at the top so that one arm of the Democracy is not too powerful than the other two arms of it. That is the winning formula for Sri Lanka.
Latest comments
Rajash / October 24, 2020
Gota and Mahinda go around the country during the Presidential election and general election boasting that they don’t need minority support to win elections any more and whip up Tamil and Muslim hatred.
But in the parliament they go around begging for Muslim and Tamil MPs vote to get 2/3rd majority to pass 20A.If not for these traitors 20A would be in the dust bin.
Who the hell is Diana Gamage?
She was appointed MP on the national list for Sajith’s new party.whats it name?
And what does she do?
Back stab Sajith?
She gave an interview and denied there was no money involved! Ha ha
My3 ran awy from the parliament didn’t have the courage to turn up and vote against. but at least he had the back bone not to vote in favour.
But his Jaffna MP Anjagan Ramathan a Tamil traitor refuse to toe the party line and sucking up to Namal.
..and Rishad Bathiudeen was hunted down and dragged to the parliament to vote
Only TNA made a strong stand against the 20A
Sajith’s new party , what its name? is already bought over by the Rajapakses
Sajith has no leadership or command any respect
Now the theros will get back to their business of harassing the Tamils and Gota will conveniently ignore it
with these kind of politicians sri Lanka is doomed in deed
Ajith / October 24, 2020
Rajash,
Politics in Sri Lanka is about ethnic politics, not about country’s socio economic development, peace or rule of law. Rajapakse family has a very good understanding of the Buddhist Sinhala community which has a voting power of 75%. So anti Tamil or anti-Muslim stand is a very attractive policy they developed over seven decades. The first dictator JRJ from UNP was very successful in attracting Sinhala Buddhists votes having anti- Tamil politics. He divided Tamil speaking Muslims against Tamils by giving enough cakes. At the end of the war, Rajapakse family used the same policy against Muslims. Rajapakse family well aware that they can buy Muslims if they need. Within Tamils and Muslims there are always a few political opportunists who can be bought easily throwing very cheap cakes. The real losers are majority, Sinhala, majority Tamils and majority Muslims. As long as the majority cannot understand the true nature of politicians in Srilanka, cheats are always in power. That is why Sri Lanka continue to be a poor country and in continued wars and riots. Todays hero’s tomorrows traitors, tomorrows hero’s todays traitors.
Rajash / October 24, 2020
Ajith – I absolutely agree with you.
Eagle Eye / October 24, 2020
Rajash,
Sinhalayo and Buddhist monks never harassed Tamils unless provoked by Tamils. Since the time Sinhale got Independence, all the ethnic conflicts between Sinhalayo and Tamils were started by Malabar Vellala racist Tamils who were losing their privileged position they enjoyed during British rule.
If Tamils learn a lesson from the blunders they did in the past and behave properly, nothing will happen. Now more than 50% of Tamils from North and East live in the South with Sinhalayo without any problem. Tamil Diaspora and TNA politicians do not like that. They want confrontation not coexistence.
“Now the theros will get back to their business of harassing the Tamils and Gota will conveniently ignore it.”
Rajash / October 24, 2020
“G.L. Peiris and Ali Sabry argued in the Parliament at the 20A debate that citizens of Sri Lanka even though they were dual citizens they should have the full rights of a citizen and otherwise it was unfair.
This change to the constitution now open the doors for the so called LTTE rump with dual nationality (TGTE etc) can legitimately contest elections in the NE. Thanks you Sabry and Pieris.
who knows even Chinese politburo members will be allowed to apply for Sri Lankan citizenship and allowed in to the parliament.
MyView / October 24, 2020
Everyone has forgotten the other end of being a dual citizen. In the case of a US citizen, he has to go to war and bear arms for the US, if required.
So GLP and AS did a “koley wahala.”
The spoke only consequences at our end. Imagine a Minister (at worst a President of SL) being called up by US in an emergency.
MyView / October 24, 2020
Dual citizens of SL renounce SL citizenship when they become US citizens. Subsequently they take dual citizenship in SL again. But his obligations to US have not been rescinded and the SL citizenship could be argued as secondary with first obligation to US.
Simon / October 24, 2020
I am of the opinion that “Rajapakse & Co. Inc.” has, with this turn of event (masterminded and engineered by a US citizen in the Conglemarate) succeeded in establishing that “Winning Formula” for the Government. Now, no “Sinhala Buddhists led by the Maha Sangha would be able to twist and turn hands of their own “Creation” of “Rajapakse & Co,” as they please; because “Muslim” community representatives gave the “Life Line” at the most vulnerable time to pull out the troubled ship of the “Rajapakse Conglemarate” and the Government. We are very “serious” of the vote of those seven “Muslim” MPs, but why are we not talking of the real “Hypocrites” of the “Sinhala Buddhist” MPs, such as Wijedasa Rajapakse, Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Udaya Gammanpila, Wimal Weerawanse, Sarath Weerasekera, Vidura Wickramanayke? For a “Short” period of time, the “Sinhala Buddhists” led by “Maha Sangha” trusted and had high hopes on this band of “Loyal Patriots” to see at the end of the day making a “U” turn and only walking bear “Naked” without any shame (if the had any). Anything is possible in this land of “Miracles” in the Indian ocean.
Native Vedda / October 25, 2020
Simon
“Anything is possible in this land of “Miracles” in the Indian ocean.”
Okay, can I take it Gota would sign MCC agreement with gusto without any hesitation in front of visiting US Secretary of State while Sinhala/Buddhist patriots like Wijedasa Rajapakse, Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Udaya Gammanpila, Wimal Weerawanse, Sarath Weerasekera, Vidura Wickramanayke, Gunadasa, Sangha, Shavendra and his fellow goons, …………………. witnessing the occasion?
/
Ad / October 24, 2020
Above all MR has trapped the society deceptively to plunder their wealth. 20A is to suck the last trace of blood.
a14455 / October 24, 2020
look you donkeys of CT . The people wanted the 19a gone. It does not matter what revisionist history you morons talk about. Tamils particularly the “Civil Society ” is all Terror Supporters. Your day will come. So watch out. !
Native Vedda / October 25, 2020
a14455
“look you donkeys of CT”
I am sorry Wijedasa Rajapakse, Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Udaya Gammanpila, Wimal Weerawanse, Sarath Weerasekera, Vidura Wickramanayke ….. Gota, Namal, Mahinda, …. do not visit CT.
