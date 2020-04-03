Dilith Jayaweera Shame On You 

By Nishthar Idroos –

“To foment grievance and to set men at variance is the trade by which agitators thrive and journalists make money. A dogfight, a brawl, or a war is always news; if news of that kind is lacking, it pays well to contrive it”. ~ Creed or Chaos by Dorothy L. Sayers

As it was amply demonstrated the effervescent Chathura de Alwis was caught plumb and there was no need whatsoever for the usual spontaneous and stentorian appeal as is the case in a game of cricket.

Chathura thought he was stage-managing, engineering, and orchestrating something big for his infamous employer. His great idea being pitting one community with another, the hallmark signature of Ada Derana and another news station. He even wanted the egregious piece taken for the following day’s news. These are his words not mine.

All hatched with the aid of local politicians and legislators. Process made patently clear thanks to whoever was capturing this degrading, disgraceful and disreputable spectacle during a commercial break when cameras are off for the public. I personally found it outrageous and difficult to digest.

The persona and caliber of our elected parliamentarians? The very ones who speak for the people and vouch openly to maintain peace and harmony amongst communities stooping quite well and liberally too. This is stark nakedness or what?

Millions and Millions of replays of this horrible news piece currently in circulation it seems, both nationally and internationally. This writer picked it up in North America and raised his index finger immediately. In other words confirming that Chathura was clean out and had to make the long walk back.

What will the umpire do? Will he rule him out? Will Chathura walk back to the pavilion pack-up and leave? After all the game of cricket is a gentleman’s game, even if the umpire is hora a gentleman will have to go. Or will he continue to bat regardless and put the lives and livelihood of Sri Lankan Muslims at great risk?

TV Derana we appeal to you do not play with the lives of the Muslim populace of Sri Lanka. News merchants are known for their utmost care. Living in Canada this writer has seen it firsthand. There are huge consequences for those who flout or violate the code of ethics or the law.

There is no country on the face of earth as diverse as Canada and responsibility and ethics in journalism come quite naturally for the scribes here. For sure they’re fully cognizant of the legal consequences irresponsible journalism entail.

As for you TV Derana you’re chartering a very dangerous course. The overwhelming responsibility for informing citizens is the burden of the media. This is the explicit obligation by statute for the electronic media and by journalistic standards. This is how the media serves the public interest. TV Derana’s kind of behavior is quite aberrant and it has been so for a pretty long time now.

My first piece of advice for the umpire Mr. Dilith Jayaweera be mindful of the One above. Your Creator, Maker. Whether you accept, believe in Him or not that does not make any difference. Secondly continued harassment and injustice aimed at a section of the legitimate population of Sri Lanka will have consequences and this is not a threat, we just leave it to our Lord Allah. He is our best Dispenser.

Dilith as someone who learned the fine craft of Advertising from you, as someone who had great regard for your knowledge, credentials and achievements, I was appalled and outraged at what I saw and heard. How could someone as responsible as you take this precipitous slope and fail to take corrective measures in keeping with colossal aberration. Atleast in the interest of the country and broadcasting fraternity and the allied association whose code you’re bound to follow.

Dilith since when did your TV station become an incubator to churn out highly opinionated callows bereft of the essentials in journalism? Over-rated personalities riddled with virulent seiolism unable to elicit or extract the best in an interview with the aid of insight and cautious probing.

Journalism’s first obligation is for the truth. This truth is a process that begins with the professional discipline of assembling and verifying facts. Then journalists try to convey a fair and reliable account of their meaning, subject to further investigation. Can you prove to us that you postulate this kind of due diligence as a responsible and committed corporate media entity?

Dilith, this shocking video exposes beyond any reasonable doubt the clear, unalloyed double standards and hypocrisy you so viciously seem to peddle, and quite efficiently too until now. You make it very clear “The Agenda” that has always been jealously guarded. Your TV station is a serious danger to the community. You truly must be ashamed of yourself.

Dilith, you have been pursuing a politically parochial yet precarious path, besmirching the very fundamentals of responsible journalism and accepted norms of Social Responsibility. Who the hell am I to teach you all of this?

Dilith the tacit understanding you have with the political Czars of the country is an open secret. Regardless why can’t we provide the true dividend of peace to all Sri Lankans! Are you against this noble enterprise?

Communalism it seems is deep rooted in the land and an incurable malaise. You just need a news organization like Ada Derana to play the role of the “enviable catalyst”

If this was to happen in my adopted country of Canada the CEO of the organization wouldn’t have had any choice but to tender the resignation and even face possible legal prosecution.

Clause 2 of the Canadian Association of Broadcasters code of ethics which is a voluntary outfit states the following. Recognizing that every person has the right to full and equal recognition and to enjoy certain fundamental rights and freedoms, broadcasters shall ensure that their programming contains no abusive or unduly discriminatory material or comment which is based on matters of race, national or ethnic origin, color, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, marital status or physical or mental disability.

It seems lots need to be learnt from the Suddah.