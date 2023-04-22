DMK Blown Away By Multiple Tsunamis In Tamil Nadu, Is Drowning In The Deluge

By S. Sivathasan –

Ethical Ballast and Politics

Non-negotiable ethical ballast is basic to public life, principally in the governance of the state. Ancient Greeks with Socrates, Plato and Aristotle at the helm prescribed laudable norms for the Greeks and humanity to imbibe. Tamils to this day have an exemplar in Thiruvalluvar whose Thirukkural has cannons of moral conduct applicable to this day. Tamil poets and Kings of note, from the Sangam Age have moulded our lives and character. The greatest influence in modern times was Subramania Bharathiar, whose life itself was his message. His immortal poems were really directives for excellence. Learn faultlessly and live abidingly is the cryptic command of Kural. Live by its breach has been DMK’s norm.

Tamil poets particularly, imparted their wisdom and idealism to generations. Yet in half a century or two generations, the moral fibre of the Tamil nation was destroyed by a breed called politicians of the Dravidian vintage. This was how independence was miscarried by DMK after Rajaji and the more illustrious Kamaraj. It is said that the state government of Tamil Nadu was the first one to be dissolved in India for corruption. This was done by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1972.

MGR’s Split

MGR was in the DMK when CN Annadurai was at the helm. Both had streaks of idealism. The demise of Annadurai in 1969 cast a long shadow of decline. MGR saw the need for a rival party and founded the AIADMK. He was the first to catalogue the acts of mis governance in the DMK regime. Nothing happened He steered the party and led it to victory till his death in 1987. MGR’s AIADMK was an inter regnum. Ever since, corruption has seeped into every pore of social engagement.

Enter BJP

Not tolerating the growth of this canker any more, a strong political formation the BJP has now set out to destroy it. The DMK however never had the sagacity to mend it’s ways and change course. When the state and the centre join together, determined to wipe out the corrupt, they become formidable. The onslauht happened on 14th April, with the publication of 13 names accused of financial embezzlement. An additional list to expose the handlers of filthy lucre is due shortly. AIADMK an offshoot of DMK is due for withering in weeks or months as strategy demands.

DMK AND AIADMK – Obverse and Reverse of the Same Coin

It may not be correct to think or say that Tamil Nadu is in turmoil or India is aghast. Clarity on the decay of the state and the people, is now laid bare. Unremitting exposure of the hardened swindlers has just begun. With a list of offenders released only in part, on the subject of corruption there is widespread deliberation in the state, the country and in communities world-wide. Half a century or more, there was growing concern that dishonesty in public life was bringing the state to ruin. Coterminously, even as the state was getting impoverished, the two parties DMK and the AIADMK were alternating in the seat of power and diddling a population which is now 80 million.

Mounting Resentment Against the DMK

An imponderable is now set to happen. The Minister of Finance Dr. Palanivel Thiagarajan ill at ease with the Chief Minister his son and son in law together with the coterie of amorphous Ministers can no longer pull along. Above all is the unconscionable amount of Rs, 300 billion spirited away by two of those closest to the CM. More exasperating, it happened under the very nose of the Finance Minister – PTR. The ramifications are a challenge to the CBI and other institutions. In the public forum much discussion has proceeded in less than a week.

To the devastating assault of the BJP, what was DMK’s reaction? Insolence. What countenance was really exhibited by them? Plaintive counterfeit shock. Making a picture out of the muddle, some syllables were added – legal action. Annamalai knowing no fear feared not the bluff. Distinguished media personnel and political analysts rallied round the President of Tamil Nadu BJP. In desperation the accused many threatened law suit against the accuser for damages to their reputation. What fame did they have? High level of education? Political persona strutting from upper crust origin? Were they patricians and never plebians? Do they claim credit for Mulcting people’s money with impunity? Now analysts query how so much of wealth in just one generation. They conclude it is Ill gotten and wider society affirms.

What A Contrast

Before independence who was the Chief Minister of the Madras Presidency, which is now five states? Omanthur Ramasamy Reddiyar. Among the great acts of his were the donation of his wealth and large extents of real estate in the heart of Chennai, to the State.

Those from the periphery who were catapulted into power in 1967, are now the subject of revulsion and ridicule. The corruption of DMK had grown to repulsive proportions. When members of the DMK called for financial accounts, the reaction of Karunanidhi and the cabals was reprehensible. He subjected them to assault and bloodshed. MGR was unable to put up with it and founded the AIADMK in the mid-seventies. The party won every election till his demise in 1987.

The lady who succeeded him visited egoistic governance upon Tamil Nadu, and not without inevitable corruption which knew no limits. The two parties with their unrivalled dishonesty brought the state to its knees. At this point came the moment of reflection and a departure from poisoned governance to clean politics. The leader Annamalai has shed enough light to catch the trust and imagination of the voting public. In addition is the generation below voting age, straining at the leash to supplant the sullied in 2026 with hands unsoiled.

New Order Replacing the Old

There comes a time in the affairs of men when the old order changeth yielding place to the new. The time is a long 11 months from now for Tamil Nadu. More importantly a mere 18 days for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections. The Prime Minister has forged a team of 40 notables from across the country to chart the course of victory at the Karnataka state elections. The team has Modi the unquestioned charismatic leader at the helm. He is besides a magnetic personality drawing the voting public into his grip. In addition are the Home minister, high ranking Union Ministers, Chief Minister of UP, and Annamalai whose intensive electioneering in recent times has consummated his skills. BJP victory with the obsolescent Congress is for sure.

To sense the pulse of two important and large states, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the far south, the nation has to wait for only 18 days for the former and 11 months for the latter. When the great team in Karnataka, the like of which was never organized earlier wins the day, BJP will get political power for five years. Likewise Tamil Nadu will grasp power in Lok Sabha. What is significant is that BJP will enter the state triumphantly for the first time. Annamalai’s disclosures will send out the Dravidian parties and their corruption together, much to the relief of 8 crore citizens.