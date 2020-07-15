Does Sangakkara Give Precedence To Money Over Country?

By Amrit Muttukumaru –

Kumar Sangakkara is undoubtedly an exceptional person. He had an impressive school career in Trinity College, Kandy where he was Head Prefect and recipient of the coveted Ryde Gold Medal as ‘best all-rounder’ in 1996 and also the ‘The Trinity Lion’ for sports. Although he was selected to the Faculty of Law of the University of Colombo, he had to abandon his law studies due to cricketing commitments. Perhaps the country has been deprived of the services of an outstanding legal mind. As a batsman, he was simply outstanding and could easily be placed among the greats to wield the willow.

It were these traits that got him invited to deliver the 2011 MCC ‘Spirit of Cricket’ Cowdrey Lecture, where he did the country proud by its lofty content and his eloquence. On 1 October 2019 he became the first non-British President of the Marylebone Cricket Club better known as MCC. The MCC was previously the governing body of cricket in England, Scotland and Wales. The Lord’s cricket ground owned by MCC is widely considered the ‘home of cricket’.

Cowdrey Lecture

Sangakkara’s 2011 ‘Spirit of Cricket’ Cowdrey Lecture is essentially on the history of Sri Lanka cricket with emphasis on the period after Sri Lanka’s ‘world cup’ victory in 1996. It is a courageous and no-holds-barred lecture well articulated. The following are some highlights:

“In Sri Lanka, cricket and politics have been synonymous.”

“With the victory in 1996 came money and power to the board and players.”

“Players from within the team itself became involved in power games”

“corruption and wonton waste of cricket board finances and resources.”

The transcript of his speech can be accessed here

The delivery of the speech with reference to the highlights given above, can be accessed on:

(3:35 onwards)

Post-2011 World Cup Final Interview

Some comments of Sangakkara as captain of the losing side at his post-world cup final interview with Ravi Shastri on 2 April 2011, are in direct variance with the admirable moral content of his ‘Cowdrey Lecture’ delivered on 6 July 2011.

After forthrightly stating at the ‘Cowdrey Lecture’ (i) “In Sri Lanka, cricket and politics have been synonymous.” (ii) “With the victory in 1996 came money and power to the board and players.”, at his interview with Ravi Shastri he inter alia states:

“I would like to thank everyone who helped us…….our President His Excellency the President who always always showed us the way”. He also thanks “Dr. Eliyantha White”.

The link to the interview with Shastri is now not available.

“This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Copyright Integrity International.”

Nevertheless, Shastri’s interview with India’s winning captain – M.S. Dhoni is available here

Readers who have the patience can listen to Sangakkara’s comments on the very poor quality link given below:

6:00 onwards (poor quality)

It is hoped that Sangakkara will take immediate steps to restore the original link.

Alleged ‘Match-Fixing’

The 2011 Cricket World Cup Final has become a contentious issue due to allegations of ‘Match-Fixing’ also leveled by 1996 World Cup winning captain and former cabinet minister – Arjuna Ranatunga. The investigation of the alleged ‘match-fixing’ has been controversially “halted” as the allegations have been “deemed baseless” even without interviewing persons such as Ranatunga. This is despite Ranatunga asserting: “I was on the panel of commentators during this World Cup final, and I was really disappointed with Sri Lanka’s performance.”

It must be flagged that in the context of reports of presidential commissions, government task forces, police investigations and the like having little credibility in the view of most of the public, the report of the Sport Ministry’s Special Investigation Division deeming the allegations as “baseless” seems to have been accepted without demur by all and sundry. A leading English newspaper has even accepted this in two ‘editorials’! They may all be right and the allegations may well be “baseless”. But let us first have a credible and transparent investigation.

“Money and Power”

In the context of Sangakkara’s principled assertions at the ‘Cowdrey Lecture’, it is appropriate to ascertain the veracity of the following published in the UK based ‘The Guardian’ newspaper:

(1) “Sri Lanka sports minister Gamini Lokuge has ordered Sri Lanka Cricket to allow its top players to skip the tour of England next year and instead play in the Indian Premier League.”

(2) “Sri Lankan players including Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Muttiah Muralitharan and Ajantha Mendis have refused to tour as they have lucrative IPL contracts.”

(3) “Talks between players, SLC and the sports ministry have failed to resolve the issue, and Lokuge hinted a second-string team could be sent to England by way of compromise. “

If these allegations are true, what does it convey of the credibility of Sangakkara’s principled assertions at the ‘Cowdrey Lecture’ on issues such as:

“In Sri Lanka, cricket and politics have been synonymous.”

“With the victory in 1996 came money and power to the board and players.”

“Players from within the team itself became involved in power games”

Implicit in his ‘Cowdrey Lecture’ is patriotism and loyalty to the country. If the allegations of a “second-string team could be sent to England” and precedence given to “lucrative IPL contracts” are true, what does it say of Sangakkara’s loyalty and patriotism?

On a different note, commentator Grusha Andrews has delved deeply into Sangakkara even promoting some foods and beverages widely believed to be harmful to human health – particularly that of children.

Conclusion

In the public interest, could we expect a response from Sangakkara and the other parties concerned including Arjuna Ranatunga -.on his allegation of ‘match-fixing’?