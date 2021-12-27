Download Betway App

Betway is a betting company with a fairly wide profile – it offers a couple of dozen sports, casinos, slots, poker and the increasingly popular cybersports disciplines. Betway is not new on the betting market – the bookmaker began operations back in 2006 and has already gained over 1.8 million users. Betway is registered in Malta and has five different licenses.

How to download the Betway app?

You can bet on sports on the Betway website, but it is much more convenient to do it in the Betway app for Android or IOS. It has all the functionalities of the site and has a huge advantage because with it you will be able to bet wherever you are.

If you are interested in the Betway app, here are the instructions for downloading and installing Betway app for Android:

The first step, of course, is to visit the Betway website; Then you will need to go to the end of the page; There, select the tab labelled “Android”; You will be taken to a new page where you will need to click on the green button labelled “Download Betway Sports App”; After the manipulation above, you need to turn on the “Installing applications from unknown sources” option in the settings of your smartphone; Now you only have to launch the apk file and press install.

Also, Betway provides an application for phones on the IOS platform. Here are the instructions for downloading the Betway app:

Go to the Betway website; Then scroll down to the bottom of the site and click on “IOS” at the end of the page; You will be taken to the Betway app page in the App Store; Click “Install.”

Pros and cons of the Betway sports app

Like any sports betting app, the Betway app has a number of pros and cons:

Pros:

A great platform for LIVE betting;

A huge selection of betting options;

The app is easy to use and intuitive to navigate for beginners;

A large number of withdrawal methods.

Cons:

Customer service is hard to come by.

Betway account creation and login

In order to start placing bets, you will need to create an account in the Betway sports app. In order to create an account, you will need to follow these instructions:

Login to the Betway app;

Click on the sign that says “Sign Up”;

A form will pop up, where you will need to fill in your details like address, full name, gender etc;

In the end, you will need to come up with a username and password.

To log in to your account, you will need to click on the login button and fill in the fields with your username and password.

Be careful, creating multiple accounts is strictly prohibited – as a punishment, the office may reset the deposit. Also, the bookmaker requires verification before withdrawing a large sum. You will need to provide tech support with scans of your passport, driver’s license and utility bills.

Types of sports for wagers in the Betway app

In the Betway app, you can find more than 25 sports for betting. Let’s take a look at the main sports you can bet on in the Betway app:

Cricket is the most popular sporting game in India. Betway’s cricket section ensures that it covers all major cricket tournaments, including the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, Indian Premier League and Test matches. Cricket bettors will have no shortage of options;

Horse Racing. Betway covers all major horse racing events around the world. This gives Indian horse racing punters the opportunity to bet on their favourite tournaments and horses. Some of the races covered include the Kentucky Derby and the Melbourne Cup;

Bettors who are interested in betting on Betway India tennis will have a lot of fun with this operator. You can easily bet on ATP, WTA and Challengers sports leagues – all you have to do is find an event and click on the odds. Tennis betting fans can choose the tournament they will be betting on.

FAQ

How to bet in the Betway sports app?

For registered players, making a bet at Betway is easy: you need to select the event you are interested in in the Live or Prime Match line, click on its odds and make a bet, and then confirm the bet.

How long does it take to withdraw funds?

Withdrawals can take anywhere from 2 to 5 business days. If you do not receive your withdrawal within this period of time, send an email to player support, stating your username, the date of withdrawal and the amount you expect to withdraw.

What if I can’t remember my password?

Select Forgot your password? on our homepage, then enter the cell phone number you registered your account with. You will receive a text code to reset your password, which you can use to reset your password on our website.