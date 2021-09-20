Easter Massacre Investigation, The Cardinal & Muslims

By Ameer Ali –
There is no kingdom without an army; there is no army without wealth; there is no wealth without prosperity; and there is no prosperity without justice.~ Ibn al-Balkhi (850-934)
It is nearly two years and six months since the Easter Sunday massacre was executed by a bunch of Muslim lunatics led by a madrasa drop out and brainwashed by ISIS and Al-Qaida, Zahran Hashim. That infamy killed nearly 250 innocent Christian worshippers and destroyed three churches and a hotel. All those who were directly involved in that killing were hunted down and killed by the security, and the Muslim community justifiably refused to perform the final religious rites that are otherwise accorded to any dead Muslim. After that, two commissions were appointed to investigate the massacre, one by the Yahapalana regime and the other by the current President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The second commission submitted its 22 volumes report to the President, and he appointed another kitchen cabinet to summarize that report, pick and recommend items for action. After public outcry a copy of that report was also handed over to the Colombo Archbishop Cardinal Malcolm Ranjit. It is therefore clear that the Cardinal has firsthand knowledge of what is in that report, what were the commission’s recommendations and what actions had been taken so far by the President. He obviously feels that there is a mastermind that engineered the whole episode and is being protected by the authorities. Perhaps, it was to clear the air the Minister of Public Security, Sarath Weerasekera announced few weeks ago that Noufer Moulavi who is under custody, was the mastermind; but that was neither endorsed nor denied by the President or the Prime Minister, or by anyone else from the government.
In the meantime, and by way of action, dozens of Muslims had been arrested on various charges relating to the massacre and they are languishing in prisons without being brought to trial. Among them are Noufer Moulavi and Hajjul Akbar, two preachers of Islam; Hijas Hisbulla, a human rights lawyer; Ahnaf Jazeem, a young poet, Azath Salley, a former Provincial Governor; and Rishad Bathiudeen, a current member of parliament. In addition, government has also proscribed several Muslim organizations on the ground that they were advocating fundamentalist and extremist ideas without specifying what those ideas were. At the same time, Bodu Bala Sena, an Islamophobic and Buddhist supremacist organization that was found actively behind a number of anti-Muslim disturbances, and therefore was recommended by the Presidential Commission of Investigation (PCoI) to be banned is allowed to operate freely. Above all, crimes committed in the immediate aftermath of that bloody Easter, by thugs and hooligans against Muslim families, their businesses and properties, al happened while security officers looked the other way, were never investigated and culprits never faced the law. Even those who were arrested got released afterwards on the recommendation of politicians. In short, an entire community is made to account for a crime committed by a few. Is this justice?
This is why just as the Catholic community is seeking justice so also is the Muslim community. The only difference between the two is, while the former has a strong and committed leader in the person of a Cardinal, who is refusing to give his agitation and prepared to go even before the world court if domestic authorities fail to deliver justice, the latter has a bunch of political and religious leaders many of whom are nincompoops afraid to challenge the authorities for fear of reprisals that would damage their own positions and privileges. It is their opportunistic politics that cost their own community as well as the nation as a whole so much after 2019. The whole country is suffering today because of what some of them did when the 20th Amendment to the constitution came for voting before parliament.
There is no doubt that Zahran and his murderers had the motive to do what they did. Certain developments from within the community, which were discussed sometime back in Colombo Telegraph ( see, “Anatomy of an Infamy II & III” ) and from outside, created a mindset among many Muslims that promoted an attitude of self-othering in a plural society. It happened in certain other countries also where Muslims are a minority. When some of these self-othered young and middle-aged individuals fell prey to the jihadist propaganda of ISIS, Al-Qaeda and their ilk, thanks to modern communication technology and social media, they were prepared to sacrifice their life for the sake of reconstructing the dead Islamic state. However, and this is crucial, in the case of Sri Lanka, none of the Zahran clique had the mental capacity and strategic technique to organize and coordinate an attack of such complexity without the guidance and coordination of a mastermind. It is the regime’s attempt to cover up and protect that mastermind that appears to have irked the Cardinal and made him therefore to call openly for the full implementation of PCoI recommendations, including the identification of the chief architect. As mentioned earlier he has a first-hand knowledge of the contents of the report.
More than the Christian and Muslim communities however, it is the Buddhist community that needs to know the unadulterated truth about this horrible episode. Because, that community almost since the country’s independence has been taken for a ride by various groups of power seekers who want to win their own political battles. The Buddhist community, best known for its compassion and toleration, has been constantly indoctrinated by these elements and made it to believe that Buddhism and Buddhists are under threat from minorities, be they ethnic or religious. This a political industry allowed to flourish in this country, and it has destroyed not only the nation’s millennial communal peace but also its economic prosperity and international image. When the Cardinal’s outspokenness started unsettling the agenda of these elements their aficionados came out in defence of their masters. BBS secretary, the saffron robed Gnanasara for example, rushed to remind the Cardinal that he should not be too hasty and that it would take time for authorities to find out who the mastermind was. This means, Minister Weerasekera was telling a lie when he announced previously that Noufer Moulavi was the mastermind. The same secretary has also warned the government that there is a security threat from Muslim fundamentalists and that he has evidence to prove it. How does anyone make sense out of this developing drama?
The country is facing crisis on multiple fronts. Peoples’ life, national economy, children’s education, foreign relations and the environment are all in a state of dereliction. Gross mismanagement by the state is at the bottom of this calamity. This has created public anger which led to widespread street marches and protests in the middle of the pandemic. The belated lock down and a surreptitiously declared emergency has halted these protests for the moment. But when the country opens for business, they are bound to reemerge. The regime therefore needs an enemy to divert the attention of its supporters. Muslim community fits the cap. Unfortunately, this community does not have an effective leadership to fight for its interests. At least the identity of the mastermind would help free the community from manufactured blames and malicious aspersions. Archbishop Malcolm Ranjit is bravely agitating for it. The only alternative for Muslims therefore, is to rally behind this agitator. Will Muslim intelligentsia and civil societies make the first move?
*Dr. Ameer Ali, School of Business & Governance, Murdoch University, Western Australia
Ajith / September 20, 2021
I am sure the Justice Minister AlSabari should have a copy of the Commission reports. I would like to know what is the stand of Justice Minister Al-Sabri on the master mind of Easter Bombing, involvement of military intelligence, arrest on Human Rights lawyer Hisbullah, former Governor Azaath Salli, parliamentarian Rishard Badiudeen and the poet? Can the Justice Minister speak the truth? Why they have not taken any actions on those who knowingly or innocently ignored or purposefully avoided take precaution based on the repeated information on Easter Bombing?
Easton Scott / September 20, 2021
I hear that the (In)justice minister is under a lot of pressure from all sides. From the regime to remain silent, and from the rest, to speak up for those incarcerated to save a passa from getting burnt.
He is making plans to emigrate to Canada, I hear, which will be good riddance to him in Sri Lanka, and hopefully to face proper, diligent scrutiny for his actions and malfeasance when his application is vetted.
Mr Minister of Injustice: you need to know that you can try to run, but you cannot hide. All your money and verbosity will amount to naught.
nimal fernando / September 20, 2021
The cardinal is asking answers from people who are not going to give him answers ……. because they are complicit in the crime.
The Tamils are demanding answers from people who will never give them answers or retribution ……… because they are complicit in the crimes.
Sitting here ………. one sees the futility of it all ………….
Unless The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague takes over the investigation ……… nothing will come out of it ………
Then, the ICC has not investigate George W Bush Jr. and Tony Blair for war-crimes …….
Welcome to the human-condition ………. time for a banana ………….
Cicero / September 20, 2021
The Muslim leaders are not nincompoops. They are shrewd operators who amassed a lot of wealth. Look at those in the present parliament. They voted for the 20th Amendment while their leaders, who made a pretence, voted against. This Wasi Pathata Hoyya has characterised Muslim politics. They should get out of this mindset.
Dinuk / September 20, 2021
Mr. Ameer, Have you heard of the word LAWFARE? The process whereby law and justice is turned against itself for Realpolitik.
This is what is happening in UNHRC. Please read the book “ISIS is US: the Shocking Truth Behind the Army of Terror” by Wayne Madson et al. UNHCR is part of the cover up operation of the fact that US and Saudi was behind the ISIS claimed Easter Attacks to get a military base in Lanka purpotedly to fight ISIS but that plan backfired because of the Cardinal saying that it was staged by Superpower that sells weapons all over the world.
It was M.L.M Hizbullah former Governor of the Eastern Province who partnered with and protected Zaharan and NTJ., All from Kathankudi. Hizbullah was funded by Saudi and he passed on the funds to Zaharan and Co and met with Saudi embassy representatives soon after the Easter 2019 attacks at a hotel in Passikudha before they got on the plane.
US is using the UNHRC stick to get the Rajapakse Borthers to keep the cover on their ISIS operation. FBI removed the Suicide Bombers phones to conceal evidence after going to Lanka to “help with the investiations”!
Meanwhile the local blame game continues and people like you write reams! But look at what the US did in Afghanistan – Sri Lanka is headed that way with “Over the Horizon” (OTH), war and fake Covid lock downs, to destroy Lanka’s society and economy and asset strip and set up surveillance bases to monitor the India Ocean- by the biggest Rogue State in the world now!
N. Perera / September 20, 2021
Cardinal acting like a scapegoat. Why can’t he raise his hand for capital punishment ( Hang them) for those who massacred innocent Christians by Sharan Terrorists?
Thiru / September 20, 2021
Great words these are:
“There is no kingdom without an army; there is no army without wealth; there is no wealth without prosperity; and there is no prosperity without justice.~ Ibn al-Balkhi (850-934)” .
We can add to this; there is no justice without rule of law.
In Sri Lanka rule of law is a scarce commodity.
MyView / September 20, 2021
……..there is no WEALTH without an army………..
Swiss Armed Forces consist of only 120,496 people on active duty – of which 9,163 are professionals, with the rest being conscripts or volunteers.
Their population is 8.5 million.
A report by Credit Suisse in 2020 found Switzerland had the highest wealth per adult in the world.
No wonder they are rich by not spending on an army with little economic returns.
Rohan25 / September 20, 2021
Cardinal now crying and howling as Sinhalese Catholics were also killed and affected but when lots of innocent Tamils civilians, many of them Catholic, were deliberately killed, raped and war crimes committed on them by the Sri Lankan state and armed forces in May 2009, this so called Christian Cardinal kept mum and then advised the Vatican and the UN nothing happened. Proves that he is not a real servant of god and is just a racist Politician. This is my opinion. A very UnChristian Cardinal.
/
MyView / September 20, 2021
……The regime therefore needs an enemy to divert the attention of its supporters. Muslim community fits the cap……
It is not in the present tense, that this should be applied. It was in the past tense. As I always felt, a Muslim undercover agent was used to push a very few ‘Muslim extremists’ to execute the ESB. The master plan could have been to use one minority against another so that it can be a controlled operation, as one against the majority will be disastrous and uncontrollable. Shades of “SONIC” Booms.
Goraka / September 20, 2021
Bombing, terrorism, racism, hate-mongering, etc. are nothing but a red-herring to deceive the public. We Sri Lankans are chasing a shiny object but we fail to see the bigger picture. The problem in Sri Lanka is politics and Buddhism. Look at countries like Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong and what they have achieved for the past 70 odd years and where Sri Lanka is since we got independence. Open your eyes and look at them now! Our politicians who cannot even afford bicycles are now building mansions and driving fancy cars using Buddhism as a stepping stone. Here lies the problem – our political system and Buddhism.
justice / September 20, 2021
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sri_Lankan_Tamils
Sri Lanka Tamils have a long history.
They were “here”before the Sinhalese.
Lasantha Pethiyagoda / September 20, 2021
On the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York etc, it would be prudent to remember that 15 out of the 19 hijackers were Saudi, yet Saudi Arabia was not bombed by the US nor invaded. The others were Egyptian and Jordanian. The Jewish students who had been in the US illegally, seen rejoicing while watching the planes being flown into the WTC towers (a scenario they were expecting and preparing to wait for at a vantage point) was noted by a resident. The FBi arrested them with fake multiple passports, a lot of money and local contacts were mysteriously deported and Afghanistan was bombed, as was Iraq later. Similarly, staged tragedies have been used successfully to gain geopolitical advantages in many countries. Sri Lanka could be a recent example.
Goraka / September 20, 2021
Lasantha, the truth is more innocent people were killed in Iraq and Afghanistan by USA than terrorists. And, the US Defense industry made the most of the monetary gains. And the sad reality is that we are all blaming each other whereas the Arms Industry is siphoning off the tax-payers money from their never-ending Perpetual War effort. Our racial hatred is just a pawn for the Arms industry and politician to exploit.
Mallaiyuran / September 20, 2021
Cardinal is a fraud and a comedy. He did know the cabinet’s decision to bomb the Tamil Churches and tourist hotels. He was silent until Vatican referred the matter to UNHRC and which in-turn had included in the UNHRC’s agenda towards Lankawe. Now he is saying that he will go to ICJ. But read my lib please He will never, never, never, never…….. got to ICJ. That is because he is number one fraud. His intention is only saving Son-in-Law’s Aanduwa.
