Emerging Autocracy In A Debt-Trapped Economy

By Ameer Ali –
Nothing can be kept a secret in Sri Lanka, and so is the supposed to be confidential document handed over to the Speaker of Parliament from the Supreme Court. Even before the Speaker could place that document before the House, on 20 October, it was already there in the internet, and lawyers, appeared on behalf of the appellants, were fuming at their “disappointment”. It appears from what has been reported, that with few amendments at the committee stage, 20th Amendment has got the green light from the Supreme Court and scheduled to be passed with two-thirds majority and without any need for referendum. However, opposition is mounting from civic and political groups putting pressure on parliamentarians to deny the Bill the necessary majority. If the Bill passes there is nothing to prevent the emergence of autocracy under Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his Rajapaksa clan. GR wants strong executive powers the “deliver” what he promised.
What did he promise to deliver? He promised virtually a Valhalla with “prosperity and splendour” within a “secure, disciplined, virtuous and lawful” society. To provide security and maintain discipline, in other words law and order, he has commandeered the tri-forces, and cautioned the judiciary not to put unnecessary hurdles on his way. Judiciary has demonstrated its compliance by its latest act regarding 20A. To infuse virtuousness, GR has sought regular advice and guidance solely from the Buddhist and not from any other hierocracy.
The two over riding features of GR autocracy will be, (a) that it will be family oriented and clannish, and (b) that it will be molded by political Buddhism, an outgrowth of the anti-colonial Buddhist cultural awakening of late 19th century, which became politically mixed up with Sinhala ethno-nationalism in the 20th and metamorphosed into a movement for Buddhist Sinhala supremacy in 21st.
GR, the Buddhist autocrat, is determined to lead a multi-ethnic and multi-cultural Sri Lanka into a paradise of “prosperity and splendour”, headed by the Rajapaksa clan but molded by ethos of political Buddhism. Beside the dangers that such an autocracy poses to the future of democracy and existence of a plural polity, how this regime is going to free the country’s economy from its debt trap and pave the way for the much-touted post-pandemic V-growth is a mystery. The country is financially bankrupt. Even to finance the coming budget government is seeking a new loan of $500 million from China. Until now, the rulers and their economic and financial experts have not come out with a comprehensive set of policies or strategies, let alone to set a time line to free the country from debt and achieve economic independence. There have been plenty of ad hoc announcements by GR and his ministers about import substitution, agricultural reformation, foreign direct investment, employment-oriented education and promotion of industries to diversify the economy and increase exports. But how these segments are to be tied together while taking into account their linkage effects, in an overall working plan or strategy with sufficient incentives is not at all clear.
The country needs years of sustained economic growth to free itself from debt and achieve economic independence. With crippling debt and the need to borrow more to finance budget expenditures the economy is in dire straits. True, it has so far managed to avoid debt default, but that was made possible not by earning surpluses through growth but by incurring more and more debt. Debt incurred from one source was serviced through debt incurred from another. As a result, debt to GDP ratio is expected to reach 100% by the end of this year. The pandemic driven global recession has made the situation even worse and any economic recovery appears more painful and tardy. The latest prediction by World Bank for the economy to shrink by 6.7% in 2020-21, and Moody’s earlier downgrading of the country’s credit rating by three notches, have sent a warning signal to foreign investors and lenders. Meanwhile, the pandemic virus shows no sign of disappearing.
The economic challenges are too many and too complex and they need a coordinated and cooperative effort to meet. Autocracy is the last thing the country needs. An autocracy surrounded by a cartel of Buddhist supremacists, clannish power brokers and greedy capitalists is a recipe for political conspiracies, economic collapse and social unrest.
The three fundamental Ps of economic growth are population, participation and productivity. There are no better assets to an economy than its population. It is the people who produce and benefit from the economy and without them what use of an economy? When that population is multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-talented as in Sri Lanka that diversity is a bonus given by history, and which should be harnessed for prosperity and development. Larger is the population, more diverse is its expertise and greater its participation, greater will be its productivity and prosperous will be the economy. Under the emerging autocracy this diversity is in danger of being homogenised, under the aegis of a supremacist ideology to which GR is committed. This is why 20A is also a death-knell to the much-wanted 13th amendment. There is a growing belief within the ruling cartel that economic growth and development should mostly if not totally be a Sinhala-Buddhist phenomenon and the cartel has no room to incorporate other ethnic communities into this effort. GR autocracy will therefore keep the population divided with differential treatment which, combined with its characteristic absence of democratic freedom, liberty and natural justice, will discourage dedicated participation and deprive the economy of opportunities to increase productivity – essential ingredients for economic revival and growth, not normally emphasized by economic theoreticians.
Given the perilous state of the economy an autocratic regime in a plural society can only survive with a policy of divide and rule. One could see plenty of signs of that policy since GR became President. Now, with autocratic powers grabbed rather ironically through the democratic process, how GR and his regime are going to navigate through competing pressures from foreign lenders without (a) mortgaging the territorial sovereignty of the country, and (b) deliver at least a modicum of economic comfort to the people, will be the most absorbing drama to be watched in this decade.
Latest comments
chiv / October 14, 2020
By the way anyone see the last act of North Korean supreme leader where he cried, sobbed and asked for apology (very unusual) for failing his own people. Very soon it will be our turn. Yes Lanka has requested $ 500 million loan from China to keep country running. The Chinese foreign ministry and GR , again reiterated there is no such debt trap. If true why do we need reminders every now and then ????World Bank reported 6.7 % contraction this year which puts us third from bottom among South Asian countries. Bangladesh and AFGHAN has + 6% growth. Only India and Maldives are below us.The actual estimation are much higher due to more than 15% expected reduction in foreign remittance which fortunately has been under 2% this year.. The real impact will be felt soon and may last much beyond this pandemic.
/
rj1952 / October 14, 2020
It looks as if buddhism is going to have a new worshipping idol
Lord gotta the kallathoni murderer of the Innocents and the hapless.
What an idol to worship.?
b.
He will commander the voters to dance to his wishes and if there’s any objections he will be getting his gang of unruly murderer military to force the objectors into a meek surrender.
c.
The island 🏝️ hold s a pride of invincible place in.the exclusive club in the colony of the beggars.
d.
With the ways in which the nation in every aspect is progressing the respective donor and money lenders will shun away as far as possible to one who’s has the cholera.
e.
Only China who greedily enter into shithole s will come to the party I mean to grant high interest rate loans.
They have become the scourge to many a needy soul who in their desperation will pawn their cherished beloved s to get out of a sticky situation.
F
In reality China by their uncouth unsavoury antics have made themselves as the PARIAHs of the world who rave and rant to poke around the opening s that the rajapukas open and provide for them.
/
Thiru / October 14, 2020
From independence the goal of the Sinhalese Buddhist leaders and the clergy has been to make the island a Sinhalese Buddhist country with Tamils and Muslims subjugated.
They are quite successful in the project. However the Tamils’ quest for freedom ended in a 30-year war which ended with the genocide of Tamils, and hundreds of thousands of Top Tamil talents, who could have contributed to the prosperity driven away from the island.
Instead of uniting all the communities and making the country prosper and progress, the Sinhalese leaders indulged in propagating Sinhalese Buddhist hegemony throughout the island.
If they took the more capable Tamils (according to the late statesman Lee Kwan Yew) in their confidence and moved to develop the country, the costly 30-yer war could have been avoided and every community would have enjoyed the piece of the cake in a fair manner. Instead they wanted the Sinhalese have have cake for themselves. Now the end result that the cake has shrunk in size.
Without the help of 23 countries they could never have won the war. They ended up like international beggars carrying the begging bowl. Chinese are claiming their pound of flesh and land too.
As in Mahabharata Thronars didn’t want to give even five houses to Pandawas and ended up in humiliation.
/
Thiagarajah Venugopal / October 14, 2020
Dear Sir
Thank you
I totally agree with a caveat on how we will all see the outcome….in your eyes “autocracy” and respect.
“If the Bill passes there is nothing to prevent the emergence of autocracy under Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his Rajapaksa clan. GR wants strong executive powers the “deliver” what he promised.
What did he promise to deliver? He promised virtually a Valhalla with “prosperity and splendour” within a “secure, disciplined, virtuous and lawful” society. To provide security and maintain discipline, in other words law and order, he has commandeered the tri-forces, and cautioned the judiciary not to put unnecessary hurdles on his way.”
Yep that is what the head of state and the military should do and the rest of the good and hard work to develop the Nation has to be come from us all the constituents/voters/elected MP’s. That is what people do to developing their Nation……..not running around asking whatever I feel on a silver plate/break all the law and kill the fellow man and woman and applying law of the jungle? misuse the term democracy for all the crime?
/
Thiagarajah Venugopal / October 14, 2020
At last we have what we needed a basic structure/platform to work with and let us see the so called intellectuals around the world/well wishers can help our Nation of people with the actual substances that makes our Nation have developed status ?? elected MP’s action list/progress report/surgery report of their constituents needs will be a appropriate content to discuss in the Parliament?? and not a court room drama??
/
GATAM / October 14, 2020
SL is not officially a multicultural or multi-ethnic nation.
Some countries are.
/
SJ / October 14, 2020
Do you agree that it is a multicultural or multi-ethnic country even if there is no ‘official’ declaration?
We need to address reality more than formality to solve problems.
/
umberto / October 14, 2020
SJ
It may be the wishful thinking of some people that Srilanka is a multicultural/multi-ethnic-country. Just because different ethnic people with different culture have been living in this country for many many years it doesn’t automatically becomes a multicultural/multi-ethnic-country. The concept has to be accepted and implemented by the governing body and by the vast majority of the people. Then only you can call it a multicultural/multi-ethnic-country. Srilanka today is far far away from that situation,
/
leelagemalli / October 14, 2020
Umberto@
Fully agree with u. They are Buddhists just because they are born into such families. Actually Buddhist s tolerate more that buddhagama followers are up to sofar. Sinhala buddhism is not “true buddhism ” as lord buddha taught it. Just imagine how they went on destroying the the livelihood scoff local muslims after that easter Sunday disaster though all was clear most of them are innocent people. Who were behind those mob attacks ? PRO Rajapakshe sentiment sor not? 😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎😎
/
Mallaiyuran / October 14, 2020
There is no mechanism to accept in democratic constitution a country as multi ethnic. Democracy recognizes only one group, the citizens. Majoritarianism is not part of democracy. Government is run by people’s opinion (right-wrong for humanity), not by physical or theoretical division like religions. Defining ethnicity in constitution will defeat the democracy. UN and other international organizations use many mechanisms only to beat the practical divisions, not to encourage & recognize at internal governmental level. UN recognizes an ethnic people’s self-determination for the purpose of solving an existing problem by making the both divisions equal within them. Then, when they become UN members, they both are made equal at country level. UN doesn’t recognize multi ethnicity to install different hierarchical government rule for each ethnicity. But locally, Federal system is a solution, without splitting the country. UN recognizes only secular governments. It does not give any priorities for any language, though it officially operates in four languages. America operates only in English. Canada Operates in English and French. Singapore operates in English, Malay, Chinese & Tamil. This is only facilitation to operate not official racial recognition of these people and discard others. In all these countries you can request service in any language as long as an interpreter is available. (still Sinhala and Tamil are Official Languages)
/
AYATHURAY RAJASINGAM / October 14, 2020
If all the people including the religious dignitaries protest, will there be a Military rule on the pretext of preventing coronavirus pandemic? What will be the position of China and India. Will there be a Bloody Revolution like in France or a Glorious Revolution like in England? Let us watch the drama of the Rajapaksas.
/